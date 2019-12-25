« previous next »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Mistaking Bill for Rooney?
Mistaking Bill for Rooney?

Nope, this was a really old one on that quiz show channel and bill was on with Jenny wotsit, his other half.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:26:29 PM
Nope, this was a really old one on that quiz show channel and bill was on with Jenny wotsit, his other half.

You sure it wan't Rooney?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Persephone on Yesterday at 03:48:47 PM
But does AC Milan have a cuckoo clock and are they the first club to install a boiler?? No they don't. Forever in the Ev's shadow.
AC Milan also embarrassingly won the Club World Cup at 2007.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 04:26:29 PM
Nope, this was a really old one on that quiz show channel and bill was on with Jenny wotsit, his other half.

Just realised he's married to Jenny Seagrove, not Jenny Agutter.

And here's me thinking I'd seen Mrs Kenwright's bare bum in 'Walkabout'.

The film, not the crappy Australian Themed pub.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Boo
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:13 AM
https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1577402710.html

Hahahahahhahahahahahhahah

Lot more sensible than I expect GOT would be. Posters actually admitting that we are the bees knees in the latter posts.

Some right biffs in there as well though.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:13 AM
https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1577402710.html

Hahahahahhahahahahahhahah

They're right though. The Red shite are on performance enhancing drugs.

It's called success. Something they know little about.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:13 AM
https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1577402710.html

Hahahahahhahahahahahhahah

They got us there - it's not like the Everton players ever feel adrenaline
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: AnfieldIron on Today at 12:07:13 AM
https://members.boardhost.com/everton-forum/msg/1577402710.html

Hahahahahhahahahahahhahah
Very good. Enjoyed this:

Add to that every players career peaks playing for them, something is not quite right.

Yeah, whats that about? Are we supposed to accept that high-quality coaching and buying players at the right time is just happening...? Well are we?!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 07:21:55 AM
Very good. Enjoyed this:

Add to that every players career peaks playing for them, something is not quite right.

Yeah, whats that about? Are we supposed to accept that high-quality coaching and buying players at the right time is just happening...? Well are we?!

High quality coaching and scouting is typical RS behaviour. There's something of the night about it.

We should follow the Everton Way. Select players at random, over pay for them, give them lucrative contracts, overrate them and then boo the fuck out of them. That's the way decent chaps do it, not this efficient, professional process followed by the Satan's Children.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Being an Everton fan would be rough
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote
I still think that there's some kind of juiceing going on with possible US links. Remember US postal and the TdF. Physical performance immense.

Quote

The weird thing is, those days that happen to every team where it just won't go in, and it 'isn't your day' - it just isn't happening to them. At all.
Something isn't right. I accept they are a good team, but I refuse to accept that they are 'thirteen points by Christmas better' than anyone else. Decent front three and a couple of decent defenders, obviously. But a workmanlike midfield and no strength in depth. It really shouldn't be enough for this to be happening, this steamroller effect

Quote
If 2 big decisions don't go their way (leicester peno, and Man City peno not given), the gap between City and Liverpool could be 6 points right now... If that was the case City would easily catch them 2nd half of the season.... Not even mentioning that Palace goal that was disallowed even though every weekend I see similar goals scored with no VAR overrule..

Quote
Also if we had got that penalty and [Poor language removed] van dijk got the red we would have easily won 6-5

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
I note the decisions that don't go for us are never given a mention.

Doesn't the VAR league table have us pretty much level with devisions for and against?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote
Decent front three and a couple of decent defenders

:lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Everton now need an equivalent of a 60-point season until the end of the year just to match RS' Boxing Day points total before the end of the campaign.

Hard times  :wave
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on Today at 12:44:16 PM

Also if we had got that penalty and [Poor language removed] van dijk got the red we would have easily won 6-5


 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Has there ever been an 'easy' 6-5 win in the history of football?

Isn't that an oxymoron?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Poor fuckers, they can't even 'juice' themselves the way we supposedly are according to those deluded fools  ;D

Someone's probably slipped their players Diazepam tablets and passed them off as PED's  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Pretty sure the 6-5 is sarcasm but who knows with that lot.

They're so close to grasping it. Our players are all peaking at the right time and they are staying fit and they are playing well. Instead of putting 2+2 together and getting 4, they're getting 167336
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 04:51:42 PM
Pretty sure the 6-5 is sarcasm but who knows with that lot.

They're so close to grasping it. Our players are all peaking at the right time and they are staying fit and they are playing well. Instead of putting 2+2 together and getting 4, they're getting 167336
Surely you mean 1878  ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Or even the magical 61,878
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Or even the magical mythical 61,878

Fixed
Or even the magical mythical 61,878

Fixed
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
tbf math was never their strong point.  They struggled with the rent after all.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
State of this. So predictable coming from them. D

Liverpool are top because the league is so shit.

https://twitter.com/MattJFootball/status/1210310735471009793
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Didnt want Zlatan anyway...over the hill and over rated
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Fucking state of this biff  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Fucking state of this biff  ;D
Fucking state of this biff  ;D

Do they not see the irony of this? They're virtually saying we have over 100m fans.
