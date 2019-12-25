Very good. Enjoyed this:



Add to that every players career peaks playing for them, something is not quite right.



Yeah, whats that about? Are we supposed to accept that high-quality coaching and buying players at the right time is just happening...? Well are we?!



High quality coaching and scouting is typical RS behaviour. There's something of the night about it.We should follow the Everton Way. Select players at random, over pay for them, give them lucrative contracts, overrate them and then boo the fuck out of them. That's the way decent chaps do it, not this efficient, professional process followed by the Satan's Children.