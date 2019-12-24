« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 24, 2019, 08:24:04 PM
Quote from: Red Berry on December 24, 2019, 06:31:33 PM
Actually it's Blue Giants versus Red Supergiants, and Hypergiants.  Although Red Dwarfs will eventually become Blue Dwarfs...
That outdwarfs my post.

I did think about the full lecture but thought I'd get booed  :P
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 24, 2019, 09:20:53 PM
Hard to believe how bitter they are. I always felt like we're better off having them in the league for the derbys, but given how crackpot they've become I think I want them relegated.
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 AM
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 24, 2019, 09:34:39 PM
Merry Christmas! Everton!
AHA!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 24, 2019, 09:35:01 PM
You gang of biffs.
AHA!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 24, 2019, 10:10:17 PM
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December 24, 2019, 08:24:04 PM
That outdwarfs my post.

I did think about the full lecture but thought I'd get booed  :P

Never go Full Lecture. ;)
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 24, 2019, 11:10:35 PM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
December 24, 2019, 11:29:06 PM
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:17:15 AM
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 01:44:41 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:17:15 AM
School boy error week 1

Not an error, more an exit strategy
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 03:09:07 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:17:15 AM
School boy error week 1

Shame its from Munich  :P
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 03:22:12 AM
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Yesterday at 03:09:07 AM
Shame its from Munich  :P

Correct. Bayern logo on some of the baubles.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 07:05:58 AM
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 02:22:11 PM


Kind of Milner to drop by the Pickfords and celebrate Christmas.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 04:53:36 PM
Just heard an interview with Ancelotti regarding his strategy  for the January transfer window. He said they will sell Richarlison for £40m, sell Digne for £20m and Pickford for £10m.

When questioned about what he would do with the £70m. He said they would put it on Liverpool to win the League.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:23:00 PM
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:53:36 PM
Just heard an interview with Ancelotti regarding his strategy  for the January transfer window. He said they will sell Richarlison for £40m, sell Digne for £20m and Pickford for £10m.

When questioned about what he would do with the £70m. He said they would put it on Liverpool to win the League.
Sounds completely made up for me.

No way anyone is shelling 10m for Pickford
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 06:39:06 PM
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 02:22:11 PM


Kind of Milner to drop by the Pickfords and celebrate Christmas.
Lol!

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:34:51 PM
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 08:50:22 PM
Has any credible source put a value on their transfer "war chest" yet?

A blue I work with reckoned they had gambled big over the summer with the aspiration of breaking at least the top six if not the top four.  Clearly that's a gamble that has not paid off.  Even if Moshiri wanted to spunk a few £100m on players then FFP would be a problem.

I guess they could sell to buy but I doubt they'd get much interest in most of their players - beyond Richarlison and Digne I don't see who they'd get more than £20m for.

Still, at least they're not competing in the same market as a let-off-the-leash Chelsea, Man Utd with far more money than sense or a wealthy club managed by Mourinho...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 10:44:48 PM
Mo has decorated his tree all blue, good job we don't get precious like these lot do! ;D

Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:08:08 PM
Quote from: petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho on Yesterday at 10:44:48 PM
Mo has decorated his tree all blue, good job we don't get precious like these lot do! ;D



'Come and get me, Carlo!'

Not even subtle. Get rid....
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:09:22 PM
Flicking through the TV channels just now and spotted bill kenwright on a really old celebrity who wants to be a millionaire episode, where's the wwtbam money Bill?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:13:22 PM
Quote from: vivabobbycurmudgeongraham on Yesterday at 11:08:08 PM
'Come and get me, Carlo!'

Not even subtle. Get rid....
He'll be launching that toddler next...
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Yesterday at 11:43:51 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 11:09:22 PM
Flicking through the TV channels just now and spotted bill kenwright on a really old celebrity who wants to be a millionaire episode, where's the wwtbam money Bill?

Mistaking Bill for Rooney?
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 PM
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:19:47 AM
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December 24, 2019, 06:19:44 PM
Red Giants, in fact...as opposed to Blue Dwarfs Smurfs

Fixed that for ya.
@Yvanicuzz

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 12:56:31 AM
Think Anchelotti is a horrible appointment for them don't see this ending very well, will be shocked if he's still there in two years time.

Apart from the games against us in the Champions League Anchelotti's time at Napoli was shocking and before that he ended his reign as Bayern manager on a sour note as well.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Today at 01:06:21 AM
Quote from: petergriffin age 73 ho freakin ho on Yesterday at 10:44:48 PM
Mo has decorated his tree all blue, good job we don't get precious like these lot do! ;D



Must have underfloor heating. You'd get frostbite or trenchfoot in ours if you walked in bare feet.
