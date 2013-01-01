« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 319 320 321 322 323 [324]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 656103 times)

Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,434
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12920 on: Yesterday at 08:24:04 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:31:33 PM
Actually it's Blue Giants versus Red Supergiants, and Hypergiants.  Although Red Dwarfs will eventually become Blue Dwarfs...
That outdwarfs my post.

I did think about the full lecture but thought I'd get booed  :P
Logged
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12921 on: Yesterday at 09:20:53 PM »
Hard to believe how bitter they are. I always felt like we're better off having them in the league for the derbys, but given how crackpot they've become I think I want them relegated.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 AM
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12922 on: Yesterday at 09:34:39 PM »
Merry Christmas! Everton!
Logged
AHA!

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,446
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12923 on: Yesterday at 09:35:01 PM »
You gang of biffs.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,326
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12924 on: Yesterday at 10:10:17 PM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on Yesterday at 08:24:04 PM
That outdwarfs my post.

I did think about the full lecture but thought I'd get booed  :P

Never go Full Lecture. ;)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Definitely!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,746
  • JFT96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12925 on: Yesterday at 11:10:35 PM »
Logged
Earn cashback on all your purchases with Quidco!

http://www.quidco.com/user/3878046/1870622/

Offline a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,059
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12926 on: Yesterday at 11:29:06 PM »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,871
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12927 on: Today at 01:17:15 AM »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,768
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12928 on: Today at 01:44:41 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:17:15 AM
School boy error week 1

Not an error, more an exit strategy
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Dim glas yn siaced Santa

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,687
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12929 on: Today at 03:09:07 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:17:15 AM
School boy error week 1

Shame its from Munich  :P
Logged
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #12930 on: Today at 03:22:12 AM »
Quote from: Dim glas yn siaced Santa on Today at 03:09:07 AM
Shame its from Munich  :P

Correct. Bayern logo on some of the baubles.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 319 320 321 322 323 [324]   Go Up
« previous next »
 