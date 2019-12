Odd there’s no mention of a certain goalkeeper letting in a couple of suspiciously soft goals in an extremely important match which led to a smaller club than Everton getting relegated instead of Everton themselves. Or that time Bolton weren’t given a goal despite the ball being clearly over the line, which led to them also being relegated instead of Everton.Maybe, along the way, everyone has benefitted from a bit of luck, shoddy officiating and opponents having a bad day instead of there being some grand conspiracy.