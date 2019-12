From ESPN part 2:



What's constructive about Ferguson subbing the sub?





A quick word on Duncan Ferguson substituting a substitute for the second game in a row. Perhaps this is one of those football conventions that people get upset about for no real reason, and in this case Cenk Tosun had 69 minutes to make a case to remain for the duration, so it wasn't quite as egregious as the removal of Moise Kean at Manchester United last week.



But while that might all be logically true, Ferguson should also have considered any damage to morale that his decisions may have made, damage that won't be his responsibility as of Monday. It might be slightly different if Ferguson knew he would be a longer-term manager for Everton, but he has potentially left a festering problem for Ancelotti, and for what? To make a point? What point exactly?



Everton are pretty thin in terms of striking options anyway, and on his way out of the dugout Ferguson has just publicly humiliated two of them. All the best, Carlo.