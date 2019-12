wait, they're spending 600 million to add 13k more seats??



Quite possibly the stupidest thing they've done since refusing to pay the rent



Of course not.They are spending £600 million on their own vanity and ego. The whole thing is a vanity project and a keeping up with the Jones' exercise.The shite are that ageing guy who doesn't pull the girls anymore. He sees it all slipping away from him, so he blows his pension on a Ferrari hoping it makes him relevant again. He'll hook a few, but most will see him for what he is. Some will hang around while he throws his pension around, but once it's gone, they'll be gone too.Leeds did it, and they didn't even go the vanity dome route. Look what happened to them. It's unsustainable. A nice, pretty balloon filled with hot air, until it goes pop.Anyway, it is nice to see Catcher pay us a visit. Not seen much of him since we became European and World champions.