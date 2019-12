Lineker pointed out he's generally taken over already successful teams rather than building a team. Jenas said something along the lines of "when he went to Napoli they are where Everton are now - trying to break into the Champions League".



The same Napoli who finished the previous season in second with 91 points. Ancelotti took them to second again but with 79 points (with Ancelotti managing them IN THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - a little clue there for Jenas).



I think Ancelotti is the best manager Everton have had in my lifetime but I'm not sure he's going to be well suited to them. Just appointing a great tactician doesn't equate to players with poor tactical awareness suddenly gaining that understanding. It's probably the biggest challenge he's taken on in 20+ years so fair play to him (assuming he's there for the challenge rather than the third highest salary in the Premier League)!