FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12480 on: Today at 03:08:57 AM
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 09:09:09 PM
Their cycle is going to continue like this too, unless the owners finally stand up to the fans, tell them they need to be patient while a manager is given time to develop a squad gradually and if the fans cannot do that then to just stay away from the matches entirely as their toxic impatience harms the club.

They won't stand up to the lunatic element because they actually now make up the vast bulk of their 'support'. If the toxic, impatient hot-heads stayed away from the ground then it would be barely a quarter full at best. Look what happened with Koeman. He showed what would have been encouraging signs if I were a decent blue. He brought a realism that they could build on. He showed signs of trying to shake them out of their disastrously insular and small-minded outlook. What did the shower of nutjobs do? They slated him for the colour of his fucking Christmas tree decorations and declared that ''he doesn't get us''. The deeply ingrained problem with them is they cannot accept anyone unless they also buy into their own lunacy.

Ancelotti seems like a respectful man who also likes and respects LFC. How long will those loons take to whinge and moan about how he ''doesn't get them'' when he doesn't come across as a petty moron obsessed with disrespecting the European giant across the park? Everton 'fans' don't actually want the right man, they want a yes man who will buy into their petty nonsense, because that petty nonsense in the essence of what it is to be a modern day Evertonian. Their club actually need forward thinkers with broad horizons who will come in, nod to the history of the club but also sweep with a fresh broom and bring something more. Problem is, the 'fans' want to drag any newcomer back into the last century where they themselves reside.

I put the words 'fans' and 'support' in inverted comas here to emphasise what I see as a glaring fact that although the fanbase sees itself as some kind of special, model fanbase, they are, in truth, the club's own worst enemy. The modern football world has left them more than a quarter of a century behind, and rather than let a new manager drag them into the 21st century, they want to drag the new manager(s) back into the last one. If he refuses to regress, then he ''doesn't get them''.
Last Edit: Today at 03:15:27 AM by Spion Night, Holy Night
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12481 on: Today at 03:25:53 AM
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 02:51:17 AM
Why Canada lad?! Explain!  ;)

His wife is from Vancouver. He has a house there and was going back there when Everton called him up.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12482 on: Today at 03:56:41 AM
Just saw on Twitter that Ralf Rangnick turned down an offer from Everton, and is heading to AC Milan instead. Not sure about the voracity of this though.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12483 on: Today at 05:25:59 AM
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:59:03 PM
Around 2012 I thought we were quite fucked to be honest, we were basically where Everton are now at the time, further proven by the absolute fiasco that was the attempt to offload Henderson to save a few quid on Dempsey. £25 million had been spent on Joe Allen and Fabio Borini, who were typical signings Everton would make. Luckily for us we had a certain player that prevented us from slipping into a relegation battle that autumn. Let's be honest without him it'd looked pretty fucking grim:

West Bromwich (A) 0-3
Man City (H) 2-2: Skrtel, Suárez
Arsenal (H) 0-2
Sunderland (A) 1-1: Suárez
Man United (H) 1-2: Gerrard
Norwich (A) 5-2: Suárez (3), Sahin, o.g.
Stoke (H) 0-0
Reading (H) 1-0: Sterling
Everton (A) 2-2: o.g, Suárez (Luis caused the own goal too)
Newcastle (H) 1-1: Suárez
Chelsea (A) 1-1: Suárez
Wigan (H) 3-0: Suárez (2)

Without him in that side, we'd been in the relegation zone at that time. Absolute certainty. One point in two games later and we stood at 16 points from 14.

Maxi, Kuyt, Bellamy and Carroll were moved on in one summer and without Luis we couldn't score if our lives depended on it. Without those 10 goals in the first 12 games that autumn I really doubt we'd be European Cup winners and leading the Premier League with double digits right now, I really do.

Since Everton don't have a world-class player up front like that, they can't hide from the fact that their recruitment has been an abject failure and that their current board either are undergoing a steep learning curve or have no clue what they're doing.

Luis helped give FSG the time before the fans would've turned on them, Everton will pin all their hopes on Ancelotti for them to do the same. I know who I'd choose. Hint: he's got a bite  ;D

Im gonna have to strongly disagree with you there. It was Rodgers first few months and even though the results werent great, you could see what he wanted to do. I dont recall any boos, toddlers getting lashed, etc. Nothing like Everton whatsoever. 2010. Yep, absolutely.

On Suarez - take him and his goals out the team and we are in the relegation zone.

It really doesnt work like that mate.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12484 on: Today at 06:43:14 AM
I remember Rodgers' first season actually filling me with frustrated hope, we played good football but lacked creative spark going forward and had error prone defenders with a poor mentality. Suarez did produce epic shit out of his arse regularly to dig us out of a few holes at the time though, then in January Coutinho and Sturridge came in and all of a sudden we were breaking teams down again.

Brendan was a good coach who lacked the experience and charisma to sort the defense out (clearly he has learned from those mistakes, watch Leicester this season), but individually the quality of the keeper and defenders was poor, our recruitment in that area clearly hadn't been sorted out yet. I dont think Brendan can be blamed for that entirely.

Anyway, that side with a few tweaks should have won the title the following season, the Ev are nowhere near that side's quality.. That team had Hendo, Gerrard, Sakho, Skrtel, Suarez, an emerging Sterling and Coutinho and Sturridge on the way.. all of those would waltz into Everton's starting XI, hell even Joe Allen would walk into this Everton side.

If Ancelotti can turn this squad around, he will be deserving of massive credit, to have a chance of challenging for CL qualification they will need to improve their recruitment massively and urgently, you can't polish shit into a diamond.
Last Edit: Today at 06:44:56 AM by an alternative rhetorical friend of Cosmo Kramer..
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12485 on: Today at 08:19:14 AM
So will Ancelotti be sitting in the Directors box at Goodison today then?

Moshi-La and Teary Bill basking in the vicarious glory of a true winner and gentleman, Ancelotti cursing his agent as he sees Dunc chasing small boys and Tom Davies running the midfield?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12486 on: Today at 08:28:18 AM
I hope for their sake he signs his deal before watching that shite team, no doubt he will vanish at Half time if not.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12487 on: Today at 08:35:13 AM
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on Today at 03:08:57 AM
They won't stand up to the lunatic element because they actually now make up the vast bulk of their 'support'. If the toxic, impatient hot-heads stayed away from the ground then it would be barely a quarter full at best. Look what happened with Koeman. He showed what would have been encouraging signs if I were a decent blue. He brought a realism that they could build on. He showed signs of trying to shake them out of their disastrously insular and small-minded outlook. What did the shower of nutjobs do? They slated him for the colour of his fucking Christmas tree decorations and declared that ''he doesn't get us''. The deeply ingrained problem with them is they cannot accept anyone unless they also buy into their own lunacy.

Ancelotti seems like a respectful man who also likes and respects LFC. How long will those loons take to whinge and moan about how he ''doesn't get them'' when he doesn't come across as a petty moron obsessed with disrespecting the European giant across the park? Everton 'fans' don't actually want the right man, they want a yes man who will buy into their petty nonsense, because that petty nonsense in the essence of what it is to be a modern day Evertonian. Their club actually need forward thinkers with broad horizons who will come in, nod to the history of the club but also sweep with a fresh broom and bring something more. Problem is, the 'fans' want to drag any newcomer back into the last century where they themselves reside.

I put the words 'fans' and 'support' in inverted comas here to emphasise what I see as a glaring fact that although the fanbase sees itself as some kind of special, model fanbase, they are, in truth, the club's own worst enemy. The modern football world has left them more than a quarter of a century behind, and rather than let a new manager drag them into the 21st century, they want to drag the new manager(s) back into the last one. If he refuses to regress, then he ''doesn't get them''.

It wasnt the tree that tipped it. I heard criticism of him before that. The fact that he had a £100m war chest that he refuses to spend was something a blue said to me in criticism of him at the start of his last season there. I tried pointing out that he could only spend if he sold, because they didnt have said war chest, but it was a waste of time.
This guy, was in his 50s and in a job requiring a degree of intelligence, but he lost the plot because he wanted it all now According to the hype. He must have been through torment since, the poor sod. But dont feel too sorry for him because he thought Rafa was a phoney.
He was consumed by jealousy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12488 on: Today at 08:48:31 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:19:14 AM
So will Ancelotti be sitting in the Directors box at Goodison today then?

Moshi-La and Teary Bill basking in the vicarious glory of a true winner and gentleman, Ancelotti cursing his agent as he sees Dunc chasing small boys and Tom Davies running the midfield?

Bill "Carlo, would you like to come and sit in the directors box for the game on Saturday? you know just to get a feel for the place"

Carlo "Si"

Bill "You can bring your son with you as well if he'd like to come, how old is he again?"

Carlo "30"

Bill "Oh dear he might be a bit too big, never mind I'm sure we'll be able to find you something a bit smaller"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12489 on: Today at 08:58:38 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:48:31 AM
Bill "Carlo, would you like to come and sit in the directors box for the game on Saturday? you know just to get a feel for the place"

Carlo "Si"

Bill "You can bring your son with you as well if he'd like to come, how old is he again?"

Carlo "30"

Bill "Oh dear he might be a bit too big, never mind I'm sure we'll be able to find you something a bit smaller"

"Carlo, just a thought, do you have any grandsons?"
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12490 on: Today at 10:28:51 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:18:55 AM
Moshiri must have thought, with all the money he has injected, that they'd be up there with Leicester by now. This may be like a gambler chasing the lost bets, he's spent big money on a whole set of used car parts and now he needs a really good mechanic to get the car built and running. If he doesn't he's left with scrap value.

Know what you mean, obviously they know what they're doing.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12491 on: Today at 10:39:33 AM
Quote from: elbow on Today at 05:25:59 AM
Im gonna have to strongly disagree with you there. It was Rodgers first few months and even though the results werent great, you could see what he wanted to do. I dont recall any boos, toddlers getting lashed, etc. Nothing like Everton whatsoever. 2010. Yep, absolutely.

On Suarez - take him and his goals out the team and we are in the relegation zone.

It really doesnt work like that mate.

The whole point is that it probably would've gone down that route without Luis playing out of his skin to salvage draws time and time again. He bought the patience needed for the squad to gel and do way better the next season, but once he was gone after 2014 it took several years to get back to where we were. Of course there was potential in that team without him, but the squad was way too thin and the FSG looked unlikely to invest after the 2011 flops.

The elephant in the room obviously is, we were Liverpool and they are Everton. When a top player hears Everton are interested they hang up  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12492 on: Today at 11:10:28 AM
I want Everton to do well enough to stay in PL. The reason being that 2 PL clubs in Liverpool would only be positive for the city as a whole. Ours and their combined success would be important for regeneration with more employment and raising the city's profile.

But I am conflicted in that I don't want them to do well enough to become a bigger arrogant prick than they already are.

I also don't understand this shit about Ancellotti earning more money than most managers in the world while working for Everton. He is a good coach but do Everton really need to be paying so much to entice him? He is never getting an A-listed job so it is hardly a bidding war for his service. Would you pay Claudio Ranieri that much money?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12493 on: Today at 11:21:59 AM
Signed a 4 & half year contract

At least Italy will have a cheap manager to lead them into the 2022 world cup ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12494 on: Today at 11:23:05 AM
I seem to have mislaid my head.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12495 on: Today at 11:24:00 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:21:59 AM
Signed a 4 & half year contract

At least Italy will have a cheap manager to lead them into the 2022 world cup ;D

I stand corrected.  Never thought he would actually go there.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12496 on: Today at 11:26:11 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:21:59 AM
Signed a 4 & half year contract

At least Italy will have a cheap manager to lead them into the 2022 world cup ;D

Sums up Everton since he left Milan over a decade ago he hasn't lasted more than two years anywhere. Yet they give him a four and a half year deal worth about £50m. Absolute madness.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12497 on: Today at 11:27:17 AM
Good appointment for them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12498 on: Today at 11:29:51 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:26:11 AM
Sums up Everton since he left Milan over a decade ago he hasn't lasted more than two years anywhere. Yet they give him a four and a half year deal worth about £50m. Absolute madness.

Yep.  Why didn't they just offer him 3 years.  They really know how to waste money.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12499 on: Today at 11:30:17 AM
Everton@Everton
| Introducing the new manager of Everton Football Club,
@MrAncelotti! #WelcomeMrAncelotti

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12500 on: Today at 11:30:26 AM
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:21:59 AM
Signed a 4 & half year contract

At least Italy will have a cheap manager to lead them into the 2022 world cup ;D

All their ex managers got sick of managing a club after they managed Everton, and ended up being a coach of some national team.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12501 on: Today at 11:31:07 AM
Poor Ancelotti. I've already heard "we're signing Galacticos", "Champions League", "Best in the world" and "let the players express themselves" from pundits and Everton fans in the last hour alone. Are this lot going to bankrupt themselves chasing the illusion that they are a big club?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12502 on: Today at 11:31:58 AM
Just seen live shots of the ground, surprised they haven't got the plazzy flags out again
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12503 on: Today at 11:32:09 AM
Fair play to them. Didn't think it would happen but that's a big step up from previous managers.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12504 on: Today at 11:32:29 AM
Ill give them a 50/50 chance of stealing 6th from Utd next season
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12505 on: Today at 11:34:09 AM
Fair Play. That's a great appointment for them. And as I said before, I'm not all off a sudden going to start playing down his managerial ability just because he's their manager, like a lot of the blue loons have done since Klopp became ours.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12506 on: Today at 11:34:44 AM
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on Today at 11:27:17 AM
Good appointment for them.

Why do you think that Rob, genuinely interested as to me it seems like an crazy decision. They don't go together in any way, to me its the money that has spoken rather than any idea of him wanting to be there. As others have suggested, none of his recent appointments have lasted beyond a couple of seasons. Why in any way would we expect this to be any different?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12507 on: Today at 11:36:08 AM
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:26:11 AM
Sums up Everton since he left Milan over a decade ago he hasn't lasted more than two years anywhere. Yet they give him a four and a half year deal worth about £50m. Absolute madness.
dont think he’s ever lasted more than 2 years anywhere bar milan, good hire for them

Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on Today at 11:34:44 AM
Why do you think that Rob, genuinely interested as to me it seems like an crazy decision. They don't go together in any way, to me its the money that has spoken rather than any idea of him wanting to be there. As others have suggested, none of his recent appointments have lasted beyond a couple of seasons. Why in any way would we expect this to be any different?
thing is there is no obvious ‘good hire’ like you could have said Silva was and ancelotti is a far better hire than the return of the moyesiah

Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 11:21:59 AM
At least Italy will have a cheap manager to lead them into the 2022 world cup ;D
:lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #12508 on: Today at 11:36:58 AM
Quote from: jingllebellc jingllebellc on Today at 11:34:44 AM
Why do you think that Rob, genuinely interested as to me it seems like an crazy decision. They don't go together in any way, to me its the money that has spoken rather than any idea of him wanting to be there. As others have suggested, none of his recent appointments have lasted beyond a couple of seasons. Why in any way would we expect this to be any different?

It's probably because he's streets ahead of any of their previous managers over the last 10 years and maybe more. Doesn't matter how long he'll potentially be there.
