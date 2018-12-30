« previous next »
Quote from: Kopout on December 18, 2019, 11:16:43 PM
look at this dickhead after saving first pen  :wanker

https://i.imgur.com/6AvLPNi.gif

Did he just dance and strut and then try to tell someone else to calm down? 
I think we are being a bit harsh on Pickford and his swagger. Surely if your arms are that short it affects your balance and your gait so he has to walk like that.
I know it's a bit pc but we shouldn't mock the afflicted.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Has Moshi got carried away with getting in a big name or is Ancelotti the right choice for Everton? When was the last time he rebuilt a squad? Maybe its a genius appointment, but it feels like its a vanity appointment to get the fans back on side and because of how well were doing with Klopp. They picked Silva, apparently, because they wanted a young manager to build a squad over the long term. Now its about making a statement and getting in a name.

However, itll be easier to sign better quality players with Ancelotti as manager. But they apparently have to sell to buy. Who do they have to sell?
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18
