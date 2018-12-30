Has Moshi got carried away with getting in a big name or is Ancelotti the right choice for Everton? When was the last time he rebuilt a squad? Maybe its a genius appointment, but it feels like its a vanity appointment to get the fans back on side and because of how well were doing with Klopp. They picked Silva, apparently, because they wanted a young manager to build a squad over the long term. Now its about making a statement and getting in a name.



However, itll be easier to sign better quality players with Ancelotti as manager. But they apparently have to sell to buy. Who do they have to sell?