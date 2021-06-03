« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boosting WiFi signal  (Read 6952 times)

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,069
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #80 on: June 3, 2021, 11:40:33 am »
Try a mains reset of all of the equipment - modem/router, range extender etc.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #81 on: June 3, 2021, 12:46:50 pm »
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #82 on: June 3, 2021, 01:32:38 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on June  3, 2021, 10:00:02 am
Saw this on HotUKDeals earlier

https://www.hotukdeals.com/deals/tp-link-deco-ac1200-whole-home-mesh-wi-fi-system-3-pack-deco-m43-pack-ps8999-delviered-using-code-at-box-dealsebay-3737033

Actually I posted before is just for the one device so not a great deal afterall.

For my price range this seems to be the best, I can pick it up today from PC World for £99 so will probably do that.
Logged

Offline Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,524
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #83 on: June 3, 2021, 05:08:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  3, 2021, 11:22:01 am
Ive just run a speed check and upstairs my speed is 1MBS! The TP Link cant be working properly although the lights are on and Ive connected it to my router again using the WBS buttons.

Does anyone know what could have happened? Just been kicked off a work Teams call about 4 times in half an hour so not ideal!

My laptop was getting 0.01mbps the other day.... I turned off 2.4GHz on my wifi NIC and it jumped back up to 35mbps.

Think it was just interference in the 2.4GHz range.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #84 on: June 3, 2021, 05:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on June  3, 2021, 01:32:38 pm
Actually I posted before is just for the one device so not a great deal afterall.

For my price range this seems to be the best, I can pick it up today from PC World for £99 so will probably do that.

Few of the moaners on HUKD giving it the thumbs up so cant moan for that price, a decent router is around that price and two ports on each.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #85 on: June 3, 2021, 05:56:13 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on June  3, 2021, 05:49:51 pm
Few of the moaners on HUKD giving it the thumbs up so cant moan for that price, a decent router is around that price and two ports on each.

Got a 3 year guarantee on PC World for the extra tenner as well so I'm selling it as that to myself ;D lets see how it goes.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #86 on: June 4, 2021, 05:19:12 pm »
This is the one I have

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Deco-M4-Seamless-Coverage-Replacement/dp/B07NH1J543/ref=sr_1_2?adgrpid=66219058974&dchild=1&gclid=Cj0KCQjwnueFBhChARIsAPu3YkSiXqpQvrg1H1NWluJp5BVoyxs5B31odk5VNDjGuFiKou3rO8Lb1UgaAokaEALw_wcB&hvadid=334964552086&hvdev=c&hvlocphy=1007415&hvnetw=g&hvqmt=e&hvrand=11902610495626878698&hvtargid=kwd-577236417748&hydadcr=4714_1741327&keywords=deco+m4&qid=1622823269&sr=8-2

Easy to set up, you set your own network name and passwords and once you've set up the "host deco" they pretty much find each other.  You might need to move the slave devices around the rooms to ensure you get the best signal but it should be fine for a town house (assume you have three floors) place one on each floor and you should be good to go.

There's an app you will need to download and you can reboot the device from there if you want, you can even set up a guest network if you have visitors (Covid-19 allowing, of course :) )
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #87 on: June 4, 2021, 05:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on June  3, 2021, 01:32:38 pm
Actually I posted before is just for the one device so not a great deal afterall.

For my price range this seems to be the best, I can pick it up today from PC World for £99 so will probably do that.
ha that's the same one, did you get it sorted?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #88 on: June 4, 2021, 05:20:54 pm »
Yeah that's what I've got mate. Its only me and one other in the house right now and they've said it's better right now, lets see how it is when everyone is back!
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah@xmas

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,190
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #89 on: June 4, 2021, 05:22:56 pm »
Fingers crossed it's good when they are battering the bandwidth!!
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #90 on: June 5, 2021, 07:34:05 am »
Quote from: Welshred on June  4, 2021, 05:20:54 pm
Yeah that's what I've got mate. Its only me and one other in the house right now and they've said it's better right now, lets see how it is when everyone is back!

I guess its all the same app so if you notice anything slowing down or being weird you can run the network optimisation tool and itll make any adjustments if youve got interference.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,962
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #91 on: June 19, 2021, 10:18:44 pm »
WiFi still bit and miss in our house. It is actually fine for things like my sonss PS4. Its hit and miss on our phones and iPads (all Apple). When you looo on the settings there it says weak security under our house WiFi. Could it be linked to that and how do you fix it?

Keep seeing online how it says you can change it on your router but have no idea what to do.
Logged

Offline Jolly Elf?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,524
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #92 on: June 20, 2021, 11:06:55 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June 19, 2021, 10:18:44 pm
WiFi still bit and miss in our house. It is actually fine for things like my sonss PS4. Its hit and miss on our phones and iPads (all Apple). When you looo on the settings there it says weak security under our house WiFi. Could it be linked to that and how do you fix it?

Keep seeing online how it says you can change it on your router but have no idea what to do.

Could be the Apple devices are all running on 2.4GHz and the rest are on 5GHz, and you have interference on the 2.4GHz range. Or vice versa.

You can log in to the router and usually disable 2.4GHz (but only do so if all your devices support 5GHz) or you can try changing the channel on the 2.4GHz range.

Not sure what the low securiyt could be - unless you still have the default password which you can also change from logging into the router.
Logged

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,840
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #93 on: June 20, 2021, 11:36:54 am »
Weak security is referencing your encryption. When you go to your WiFi on you phone you'll usually see something like WPA/WPA2 PSK. Log into your router and where you change can change your SSID you should also be able to change your wireless encryption setting and the default password.

If your using the best possible encryption your router provides i wouldn't worry about it. It's probably just apple letting you know you aren't using the latest encryption standard out there.
« Last Edit: June 20, 2021, 11:39:42 am by naYoRHa2b »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,231
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #94 on: June 20, 2021, 03:50:21 pm »
Quote from: owens_2k on March 29, 2019, 09:40:42 pm
Whats the best way to boost/repeat a WiFi signal?

Stand nearer
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,414
  • Sound
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #95 on: August 2, 2021, 07:35:08 pm »
Expecting booster pods off VM tomorrow..I imagine them to be pretty easy to set up.

Just a note to others who may need them or want them in future off VM.
The protracted conversation went something like..

Me: I have wifi outages..
VM: We have pods @ £5 per month extra..
Me: Piss off
VM: You can have them free for 3 months..
Me: Piss off
VM: You can have them free for 6 months..
Me: Piss off
VM: You can have them free for 12 months..
Me: Put me thro to disconnection dept.
VM: You can have the pods for no extra charge.

Cheeky fuckers..I'm sure they get a ton of extra dough supplying these to customers.

Edit: they even tried to renew/start a fresh contract with 'free pods'.
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,613
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #96 on: August 24, 2021, 02:07:39 pm »
Having some issues with my fibre broadband. Openreach engineer suggested I get a TP Link wifi extender 1GB? 

My wifi network is currently split into two SSIDs, so that devices can connect to the 2.4ghz band and others can connect to 5ghz.

Will this still be an option with a wifi extender? Or would 2.4ghz and 5ghz have to be combined into the same SSID?
« Last Edit: August 24, 2021, 02:17:28 pm by gray19lfc »
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,661
  • JFT96
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #97 on: August 24, 2021, 02:17:16 pm »
I have that with my TP Link mesh network :)
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,613
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #98 on: August 24, 2021, 02:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on August 24, 2021, 02:17:16 pm
I have that with my TP Link mesh network :)
Are you able to split your SSID so you effectively have two wifi networks? One for 2.4 and one for 5ghz?
Logged

Offline Jizumonkey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #99 on: August 29, 2021, 03:45:46 pm »
Didn't read the entire thread but here's my quick list of how to get good internet speeds over the entire house:

1) Have one of your router or access points as high as possible.
2) Check the 'sync' speed on your router settings; if they're NOT near what line speed you're paying for: disconnect everything else from your phone sockets if possible, in fact rip them all out for best results and just connect your router to the master socket if you really want best results.
3) Split 2.54GHz and 5GHz SSID's.
4) Download WiFi analyzer app and see what channels are free based on how congested your neighbourhood is.  Often the 'auto' setting will get this right but you should validate.  Select a channel with fewer other access points if possible.  (You will see channels 1, 6, 11 populated mostly) This only really applies to 2.4GHz band as 5GHz band using 80MHz channel bandwidth occupies all UNII1 frequencies anyway.  (ignore this if you're not sure what I just said)
5) Run speedtest either on a LAN connection or a 5GHz WLAN device located near the router to check for good speeds.
6) Convince anyone possible to connect to the 5GHz network, not the 2.4GHz network as it has higher bandwidth.   Leave the 2.4GHz network for devices that struggle with connectivity in dark areas.

The above is good for anyone.  The below is for those that want to extend their WiFi.

7) Buy a pair of powerline adapters.  Don't fall for big numbers!  If your broadband is 100Mbps, there's zero point buying a 1000Mbps adapter.  Mine are all TP-LInk 600Mbps. Pair them, plug one in near to router, connect ethernet cable.
8.) Pick up an old router from facebook marketplace; most people have an old one sat around anyway.  Situate this and the other powerline adapter as far from the router as possible but in a useful area to make best use of the additional coverage.  Look online for how to configure your spare router as a non-DHCP access point.  The Sky Q Hub or the BT Hub One are both fine.  It may need trial and error in what order you set the wireless name, remove IP setting, and turn DHCP off.  You do want the wireless SSID names to be the same as your router to ensure seamless movement around the house!  (note: a small switchover period is normal)

That's it.  Sounds complicated but really isn't and is in my opinion by far the best way to 'extend' WiFi signal - way better than boosters and the like and costs less too - plus you can simply move it any point later.  I have my extended WiFi in a log cabin at the end of my garden with 30Mbps download speeds - that's due to the AC mains cable distance.  But really that's good for most things people need.  The Sky Q hub has been set up as an access point for about 16 months now without skipping a beat. The powerline adapters should be problem free but can reset on power cuts.  Just something to be aware of.
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,865
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #100 on: August 31, 2021, 12:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Jizumonkey on August 29, 2021, 03:45:46 pm
...

All decent advice, one thing that is often overlooked but really fucking helps is if you've got things that don't move, put it on ethernet. The power line adaptors and a switch make this a piece of piss and it takes things off the wifi that don't need to be on it.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #101 on: October 21, 2021, 11:14:24 am »
Not sure if this is the correct thread to be posting this.

But I'm having big issues getting Disneyplus to work on my Google Tv & also on my Samsung S20 - via my Wifi.

On Google TV it used to work and now suddenly it won't load - I have tried troubleshooting to no avail, spent hour scouring forums - it just will not work.
- Clearing the app cache/data
- Removing the app and downloading it again
- Restarting my wifi
- Unplugging Google Tv for a bit

It works fine on my TV if I used the app downloaded onto my actual TV - just not on the app on Google TV.

On my S20 it won't work when I'm connected to wifi - but it will work when I'm using my cellular data ... but strangely enough, it works fine on wifi on my sister's iphone when we are sitting right next to each other.

There's absolutely zero issues with the strength of my wifi - everything works from every corner of the house - except farkin' Disney!

Has anyone else encountered this problem?
Logged

Offline halfpoundcheesy

  • [insert witty comment]
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 548
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #102 on: October 21, 2021, 06:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Roopy on October 21, 2021, 11:14:24 am
Not sure if this is the correct thread to be posting this.

But I'm having big issues getting Disneyplus to work on my Google Tv & also on my Samsung S20 - via my Wifi.

On Google TV it used to work and now suddenly it won't load - I have tried troubleshooting to no avail, spent hour scouring forums - it just will not work.
- Clearing the app cache/data
- Removing the app and downloading it again
- Restarting my wifi
- Unplugging Google Tv for a bit

It works fine on my TV if I used the app downloaded onto my actual TV - just not on the app on Google TV.

On my S20 it won't work when I'm connected to wifi - but it will work when I'm using my cellular data ... but strangely enough, it works fine on wifi on my sister's iphone when we are sitting right next to each other.

There's absolutely zero issues with the strength of my wifi - everything works from every corner of the house - except farkin' Disney!

Has anyone else encountered this problem?


Lots of stuff online about issues on Android. Sounds like you've tried all the stuff I'd normally suggest, e.g. https://www.reddit.com/r/DisneyPlus/comments/e2g3k8/disney_not_working_on_android_heres_what_i_did/

As you're paying for it, I'd log a support ticket with them (must be an email somewhere at least) and get some help from them.
Logged

Offline Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #103 on: October 22, 2021, 12:14:46 am »
Quote from: halfpoundcheesy on October 21, 2021, 06:20:57 pm
Lots of stuff online about issues on Android. Sounds like you've tried all the stuff I'd normally suggest, e.g. https://www.reddit.com/r/DisneyPlus/comments/e2g3k8/disney_not_working_on_android_heres_what_i_did/

As you're paying for it, I'd log a support ticket with them (must be an email somewhere at least) and get some help from them.

Yeh I have tried everything - and I honestly cbf contacting Disney to sort it out.

Just gonna bin my subscription.

Paramount just became available in Australia so I'll sign up to that instead.

They've got the A-League rights as well as the FA Cup - and they will be making a big play for the EPL rights for next season when they go to auction again in Aus.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #104 on: October 22, 2021, 01:30:29 am »
Quote from: Roopy on October 22, 2021, 12:14:46 am
Yeh I have tried everything - and I honestly cbf contacting Disney to sort it out.

Just gonna bin my subscription.

Paramount just became available in Australia so I'll sign up to that instead.

They've got the A-League rights as well as the FA Cup - and they will be making a big play for the EPL rights for next season when they go to auction again in Aus.

Real debrid and an amazon stick/android box,your kids will still be able to get all their Disney stuff + a whole lot more and it'll only cost you £27 a year if you bought 180 days at a time
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Danny Singh

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boosting WiFi signal
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:31:21 am »
Moved into our new home (LE19 2RG) and found out we can't get fibre (Virgin can't dig 14m underground and openreach website says it's not available). This means i'm left with either ADSL or 4G/5G mobile broadband which i know will be crap. Me and the mrs both WFH so need decent speeds. If anyone can help that would be much appreciated
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 