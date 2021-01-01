Saw this on HotUKDeals earlier
https://www.hotukdeals.com/deals/tp-link-deco-ac1200-whole-home-mesh-wi-fi-system-3-pack-deco-m43-pack-ps8999-delviered-using-code-at-box-dealsebay-3737033
Ive just run a speed check and upstairs my speed is 1MBS! The TP Link cant be working properly although the lights are on and Ive connected it to my router again using the WBS buttons.Does anyone know what could have happened? Just been kicked off a work Teams call about 4 times in half an hour so not ideal!
Actually I posted before is just for the one device so not a great deal afterall.For my price range this seems to be the best, I can pick it up today from PC World for £99 so will probably do that.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]