Boosting WiFi signal

Graeme

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
Reply #80 on: Today at 11:40:33 am
Try a mains reset of all of the equipment - modem/router, range extender etc.
Welshred

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
Reply #81 on: Today at 12:46:50 pm
Welshred

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
Reply #82 on: Today at 01:32:38 pm
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 10:00:02 am
Saw this on HotUKDeals earlier

https://www.hotukdeals.com/deals/tp-link-deco-ac1200-whole-home-mesh-wi-fi-system-3-pack-deco-m43-pack-ps8999-delviered-using-code-at-box-dealsebay-3737033

Actually I posted before is just for the one device so not a great deal afterall.

For my price range this seems to be the best, I can pick it up today from PC World for £99 so will probably do that.
Just Elmo?

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
Reply #83 on: Today at 05:08:07 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:22:01 am
Ive just run a speed check and upstairs my speed is 1MBS! The TP Link cant be working properly although the lights are on and Ive connected it to my router again using the WBS buttons.

Does anyone know what could have happened? Just been kicked off a work Teams call about 4 times in half an hour so not ideal!

My laptop was getting 0.01mbps the other day.... I turned off 2.4GHz on my wifi NIC and it jumped back up to 35mbps.

Think it was just interference in the 2.4GHz range.
Claire.

Re: Boosting WiFi signal
Reply #84 on: Today at 05:49:51 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:32:38 pm
Actually I posted before is just for the one device so not a great deal afterall.

For my price range this seems to be the best, I can pick it up today from PC World for £99 so will probably do that.

Few of the moaners on HUKD giving it the thumbs up so cant moan for that price, a decent router is around that price and two ports on each.
