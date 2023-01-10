« previous next »
Author Topic: Emiliano Sala transfer

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,377
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #80 on: January 10, 2023, 08:18:20 pm
Cardiff have finally started paying what they owe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64228188
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,106
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #81 on: January 10, 2023, 08:21:20 pm
About time the c*nts
Logged

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,272
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #82 on: January 10, 2023, 09:05:16 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on January 10, 2023, 08:21:20 pm
About time the c*nts
I really hope they sink as low as they can to some Welsh Park Sunday League.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #83 on: January 10, 2023, 09:26:44 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 10, 2023, 08:18:20 pm
Cardiff have finally started paying what they owe

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64228188

They should've been given a transfer ban the moment they started acting the c*nt.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,377
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #84 on: January 19, 2023, 04:45:13 pm
Jesus fucking Christ. This club need wiped off the face of the earth. Despicable.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-64333540

Cardiff City tried to take out £20m insurance on Emiliano Sala the day after he was killed in a plane crash, say papers filed to the High Court.

Sala's plane crashed into the English Channel on 21 January 2019, killing the striker and pilot David Ibbotson.

A company of insurance brokers said the club failed to get cover before Sala's plane went down in January 2019.

Cardiff City bosses are seeking damages of more than £10m from insurance brokers following the death.

Argentine player Sala, 28, was on a private flight from Nantes as he travelled to take up his new role with the club then in the Premier League.

But the club have been unable to claim back the money paid for Sala after insurers refused to pay out.

Cardiff City FC is suing insurance broker Miller Insurance LLP claiming it owes more than £10m in a High Court bid.

The club says the firm failed to say players would not be covered if they were not "timely informed" of new signings such as their new star striker.

But lawyers representing the brokers say it was not up to them to "chase" club bosses over making sure new signings were insured and that the club were "fully aware" Sala was not insured.

Alistair Schaff KC told the High Court that Cardiff City contacted insurers regarding Sala on 22 January 2019, the morning after his flight went missing off the coast of Alderney.

Mr Schaff said the club made contact via email seeking £20m coverage for Sala.

Cardiff City claim Miller Insurance failed to properly explain the concept of an "insurable interest" for football player transfers and the requirement of a "prompt" notification of the transfer in order to secure coverage.

It said the broker also did not let the club know about the risks of "delaying this notification of an interest or the steps that might be taken to reduce or eliminate the risks".

But Miller insisted it was not their responsibility to chase the club to ensure that it added new players to its policy "immediately".

It claimed the broker had warned Cardiff City Football Club several times that there would be a gap in a player's insurance cover between acquiring an "insurable interest" in a new player and informing the insurer.

Lawyers for Cardiff City said that Miller's defence is being "evaluated, but doesn't seem to contain any surprises".

The club, represented by David Phillips KC, added that it expects to file a reply "soon" to the High Court.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,272
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #85 on: January 19, 2023, 05:53:11 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 19, 2023, 04:45:13 pm
Jesus fucking Christ. This club need wiped off the face of the earth. Despicable.


Agreed.
They have behaved appallingly since this tragic accident happened.
Imagine the suffering his poor family has been through since.
Did I read somewhere that his Dad passed away not long after Sala was killed?

One sorry, tragic tale, and Cardiff City can fuck right off.
Logged

I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,341
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #86 on: January 19, 2023, 05:54:40 pm
I remember when they came up to the PL their fans were c*nts as well. Shitty irrelevant club.
Logged

Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,643
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #87 on: January 19, 2023, 05:56:13 pm
That's fucking horrendous.
Logged

elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,353
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #88 on: January 19, 2023, 05:58:01 pm
fucking hell, low of the lows. Are/were they always like that?
Logged

rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,888
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #89 on: January 19, 2023, 07:11:09 pm
Quote
Cardiff City tried to take out £20m insurance on Emiliano Sala the day after he was killed in a plane crash, say papers filed to the High Court.
That's attempted insurance fraud surely? You know the sort that comes with criminal proceedings and prison time for those implicated.
« Last Edit: January 19, 2023, 07:12:48 pm by rossipersempre »
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,377
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 04:23:37 pm
It's defo not locked Terry  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,272
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:24:31 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:23:37 pm
It's defo not locked Terry  :D
Wow, I couldn't see a way of replying before, ah well.
Logged

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,247
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 08:58:09 pm
Scummy bastards.
Logged

mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,288
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
Does anyone know how their fans feel about all this? All the lawsuits seem to be about the owners trying to recoup money, but Ive never heard whether their fans just want it to be left alone and paid or pursued? Youd hope the former but then Ive heard theyve got a fair few wronguns in their fanbase.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,377
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:59:11 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:20:46 pm
Does anyone know how their fans feel about all this? All the lawsuits seem to be about the owners trying to recoup money, but Ive never heard whether their fans just want it to be left alone and paid or pursued? Youd hope the former but then Ive heard theyve got a fair few wronguns in their fanbase.

I would expect them to think their club shouldn't be paying up. Football is morally fucked for the most part, and the majority of fans think their club is right in most circumstances. I wouldn't expect this to be any different.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,886
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:36:46 pm
Self riddled with their own interests they can't even demonstrate any empathy and do the fucking right thing.

Shit ownership and plants a stain on their fanbase....i'd be disgusted if i were a Cardiff fan.
Logged

WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,990
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #96 on: Today at 12:11:33 am
Total transfer ban is the only way to go, if that ends with them in the National League then so be it.

In short, fuck'em.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,588
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Emiliano Sala transfer
Reply #97 on: Today at 12:16:31 am
Trying to get insurance a day after the plane disappeared is disgusting, no doubt claiming there was no proof of death.

But why are you getting an insurance policy on a player you claim not to own? Fucking twats.
Logged
