Having experienced other, non-western countries, as a liberal I am very, very glad that I live in the west. I'm probably closer to Europe than to the US, but both are so much closer to liberal ideals compared with the non-west that to point out the differences is nitpicking.



Do you have significant experience of the non-west that you can compare your experience of the west with?



If one wants to look at American atrocities, one studies history. If one wants to look at Chinese atrocities,one studies current affairs.



Ah the 'The Western World "fallacy amazing how often this pops up when trying to defend the actions of a tiny minority of a specific country, in this case the US.When you talk of "The West" or indeed "anti Western" I think you mean Europe, Scandinavia, North America and Australasia right ? A more accurate way to describe the things that bind these countries is predominantly Caucasian or of a Christian foundation and IMO it's the latter, which as led to most of the turmoil we've inflicted on the rest of the World...The white man's burden eh.Now tell me what is it that countries such as Iceland, New Zealand, Leichtestein, Noway, Sweden, Switzerland etc ever done to be tarred with the same brush as the US ? So why drag them into it when discussing topics like the things published in the diplomatic leaks involving warcrimes, spying, corruption, and all manner of nefarious acts carried out by a tiny rich and powerful minority within a specific country ?You often cite Liberal Democracy as something to aspire to and to a certain extent your right and things like The end of slavery civil rights, workers rights, the right to vote, the welfare state, the right to education and heathcare etc are hallmarks of a Liberal Democracy...Along with freedom of speech, freedom of expression, legal right's, a fair trial and importantly the right to critisise our Governments.Now all these things didn't happen by accident, they was'nt handed to us on a platter by the rich and powerful. They came about by moaning, critisising, protesting and fighting for a better way of life. Of course these things came at a price skulls were cracked, protesters would be silenced, ostracised, ridiculed, blacklisted, incarcerated or even murdered that's the price they paid.So when it comes to living in a liberal democracy I consider it my duty to defend the values my forefathers fought so hard for and fuck anyone who uses the BS "If you don't like it fuck off to Russia or China" kind of post. Nah I'll stay and fight because ultimately it's an ongoing battle and the rich and powerful want it all back... So what about you Sangria?Then again you may be one of the rich and powerful ...Prince Charles in da house who'd of thought it. Do you talk like this in real life ? is this a product of your public schoolboy days ? Or is it a case of imitation been the most sincere form of flattery ?