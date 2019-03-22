But for all we know his actions may have resulted in the death penalty for people he may have exposed.



I'm sure those civilians gunned down for larks by psychopathic Americans in helicopter gunships would be concerned.Should he have dumped all that unredacted stuff? No. Is he a c*nt for desperately turning to Putin for protection against a vindictive Pentagon? Pretty much. Did he burn too many bridges by aiding Trump's campaign (again, likely due to trying to save his own skin). Yup.But Wikileaks did admirable stuff in helping to expose the US as an utter scumbag of a country, when it tries to portray itself as the land of the free and 'policeman of the world'