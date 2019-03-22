« previous next »
Julian Assange: the end is nigh?

Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:36:37 pm
BREAKING:

The Ecuador embassy in London is surrounded by police.  Rumors are that Assange may be arrested and extradited imminently

Reporters have been given a "dinner lid" from The WH until 7:30 p.m. meaning news could happen late tonight

Maybe nothing, or maybe BOOM!



@Brian Krassenstein
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:38:36 pm
Quote from: Preserved for posterity. on March 22, 2019, 10:36:37 pm
BREAKING:

The Ecuador embassy in London is surrounded by police.  Rumors are that Assange may be arrested and extradited imminently

Reporters have been given a "dinner lid" from The WH until 7:30 p.m. meaning news could happen late tonight

Maybe nothing, or maybe BOOM!



@Brian Krassenstein

Extradited to Sweden, Russia or America? ;D
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:43:34 pm
Quote from: Preserved for posterity. on March 22, 2019, 10:36:37 pm
BREAKING:

The Ecuador embassy in London is surrounded by police.  Rumors are that Assange may be arrested and extradited imminently

Reporters have been given a "dinner lid" from The WH until 7:30 p.m. meaning news could happen late tonight

Maybe nothing, or maybe BOOM!



@Brian Krassenstein


London's Met police say they were in the area of the Ecuadorian embassy earlier this evening but it was in relation to "reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large".

"Police were called to Addison Road, W14 at 5.44pm on Friday 22 March following reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large.

"Officers attended and attempted to trace the subject. A containment was temporarily put in place and a description circulated. No arrests have been made. There are no reported injuries. "The containment has been lifted. Enquiries continue."
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:44:25 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 22, 2019, 10:43:34 pm

London's Met police say they were in the area of the Ecuadorian embassy earlier this evening but it was in relation to "reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large".

"Police were called to Addison Road, W14 at 5.44pm on Friday 22 March following reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large.

"Officers attended and attempted to trace the subject. A containment was temporarily put in place and a description circulated. No arrests have been made. There are no reported injuries. "The containment has been lifted. Enquiries continue."
Cancel the bunting


Bollocks.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 22, 2019, 10:45:13 pm
Krassenstein brothers aren't very good at news.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
March 23, 2019, 12:13:01 am
He probably snuck out months ago and has been living in the countryside somewhere. :D
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 12, 2019, 08:08:39 pm
He hasn't aged well though.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 12, 2019, 08:18:41 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on April 12, 2019, 08:08:39 pm
He hasn't aged well though.
dont spend years in cupboards kids!
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 13, 2019, 04:59:44 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on April 12, 2019, 08:08:39 pm
He hasn't aged well though.

Lack of vitamin D?
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 13, 2019, 11:39:38 pm
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 14, 2019, 12:21:16 am
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on April 12, 2019, 08:08:39 pm
He hasn't aged well though.

Looks like he 's got a case of "I'm possibly going to prison so best look as frail as possible" syndrome.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
April 14, 2019, 12:32:15 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on April 14, 2019, 12:21:16 am
Looks like he 's got a case of "I'm possibly going to prison so best look as frail as possible" syndrome.


He is just a massive fan of Only Fools and Horses.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:50:57 pm »
I guess I am behind the news - or has this been largely buried in the UK because of what's happening in Parliament?

Anyway, looks like Assange will be taking a little trip the US soon.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-61162908
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:50:57 pm
I guess I am behind the news - or has this been largely buried in the UK because of what's happening in Parliament?

Anyway, looks like Assange will be taking a little trip the US soon.

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-61162908


Always what it was all about.

Uncle Sam don't like people exposing his shithousery.

Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:03:58 pm
Always what it was all about.

Uncle Sam don't like people exposing his shithousery.
Perhaps he could have gone to Sweden. 

Probably trying to work out if he can make it to a Russian embassy
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:46:15 pm »
I thought we didnt allow extradition to countries that have the death penalty.  When did this change
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:47:00 pm »
Whats espionage and whats journalism?

I suspect there going to find that being tested.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:46:15 pm
I thought we didnt allow extradition to countries that have the death penalty.  When did this change
Hes not accused of a crime that warrants   the  death penalty
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:47:40 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:46:15 pm
I thought we didnt allow extradition to countries that have the death penalty.  When did this change
The death penalty would not apply in a case like this, so your point is moot.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:49:53 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:47:00 pm
Whats espionage and whats journalism?

I suspect there going to find that being tested.
If memory serves, the case against Assange hinges on whether or not he aided the hack/breach rather than having merely 'reported' on it.
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:55:46 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:47:40 pm
The death penalty would not apply in a case like this, so your point is moot.

I wasnt really making a point. I just remember Chakrobathi, before she got more famous, blocking extradition on this basis and assumed it was a firm legal position in UK
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:08:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:47:34 pm
Hes not accused of a crime that warrants   the  death penalty

 :thumbup
Re: Julian Assange: the end is nigh?
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:11:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:47:34 pm
Hes not accused of a crime that warrants   the  death penalty
But for all we know his actions may have resulted in the death penalty for people he may have exposed.

Fuck him, he's not a journalist.
