The Ecuador embassy in London is surrounded by police. Rumors are that Assange may be arrested and extradited imminently



Reporters have been given a "dinner lid" from The WH until 7:30 p.m. meaning news could happen late tonight



Maybe nothing, or maybe BOOM!







London's Met police say they were in the area of the Ecuadorian embassy earlier this evening but it was in relation to "reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large"."Police were called to Addison Road, W14 at 5.44pm on Friday 22 March following reports of an attempted burglary and a suspect at large."Officers attended and attempted to trace the subject. A containment was temporarily put in place and a description circulated. No arrests have been made. There are no reported injuries. "The containment has been lifted. Enquiries continue."