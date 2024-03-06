« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Legends thread  (Read 24779 times)

Quote from: newterp on March  6, 2024, 05:12:24 pm
Sven is a part of this now, right?

Yes, he's managing the LFC legends IIRC.

I'd have took the kids if I was free, they've never seen Torres play
'Jari Litmanen and Chris Kirkland added to LFC Legends squad':-

Jari Litmanen and Chris Kirkland have been added to the Liverpool FC Legends squad for Saturday's Anfield meeting with AFC Ajax Legends.

www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jari-litmanen-and-chris-kirkland-added-lfc-legends-squad


The pair complete the collection of former Reds that will be led by the management team of Sven-Goran Eriksson, Ian Rush, John Aldridge and John Barnes for the annual LFC Foundation charity match, presented by AXA.

Litmanen will represent both of his former clubs during the 3pm GMT kick-off, having made 43 appearances for the Reds during his stint between 2001 and 2002.

Kirkland, meanwhile, is one of three goalkeepers now available for LFC Legends, alongside Jerzy Dudek and Sander Westerveld.


LFC Legends squad:-

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Chris Kirkland, Sander Westerveld.

Defenders: Daniel Agger, Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Gregory Vignal.

Midfielders: Igor Biscan, Steven Gerrard, Mark Gonzalez, Maxi Rodriguez, Momo Sissoko, Jay Spearing.

Forwards: Ryan Babel, Djibril Cisse, Nabil El Zhar, Dirk Kuyt, Jari Litmanen, Fernando Torres.
I really think they missed a trick not announcing Kirkland at the same time as Dudek.
Should be the most impactful legends match yet given 57000 tickets were sold according to the last update. Not the greatest squad ever but should be a good day and will be nice to see Sven there. Will probably be more media stuff about it today and tomorrow.
'LFC Legends Press Conference: Sven-Goran Eriksson & John Barnes | Liverpool vs Ajax' - from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y41d6CSwTJU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y41d6CSwTJU</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/Y41d6CSwTJU
'LIVE: Liverpool FC Legends vs Ajax Legends | Torres, Gerrard & More!' - from LFC, the program starts at 2pm on Saturday (3pm kick off):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/I6JlF51ETPc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/I6JlF51ETPc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/I6JlF51ETPc
I hope we give sven an extra special rendition of YNWA tomorrow , it will be so special for him and his family.
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:46:21 pm
'LFC Legends Press Conference: Sven-Goran Eriksson & John Barnes | Liverpool vs Ajax' - from LFC:-

Hodgson-esque vibes from Eriksson there, praising Ferguson, get him out :P

Seriously, it's great the club is doing this and that Eriksson is going to be in the dugout. All three were great to listen to.
Some of the questions were just awful. Like the one about Sven going to the England-game, he'll not go to, or the one about the England-kit-"controversy". Get to fuck with shite like that. Some journos need to remember that it's okay to go to a press-conference and not ask a question at all instead of asking an embarrassing one...
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:55:59 pm
Hodgson-esque vibes from Eriksson there, praising Ferguson, get him out :P

Seriously, it's great the club is doing this and that Eriksson is going to be in the dugout. All three were great to listen to.
Completely agree. I know we dont have a monopoly on it, but I do love that our club can still show some humanity. We could always do more, but we almost always strike the right note. Keeps my middle aged cynicism at bay!!
So very proud of our football club, granting a dying mans wish. A gentleman of the sport and you can tell in his voice how much this and Liverpool FC mean to him.

What a squad hes helping to oversee too. Litmanen would still probably pull the strings at his age.
Quote from: Stevo on March 21, 2024, 03:22:11 am
I really think they missed a trick not announcing Kirkland at the same time as Dudek.

;D
Really looking forward to going to this tomorrow. Ive always liked Sven ( his England side was the last time I had any interest in international footy) so itll be nice to see him on the bench.
Looking forward to this. Full of players from the early 00s-10s era which is probably when football played the biggest part of my life. Lovely that Sven is getting this aswell.

All that said - whod have thought wed see El Zhar in a legends game back in the day! NGogs been robbed!
Watched that press conference with a wide grin, go on Sven.
'Fernando Torres Goals as Sven-Göran Eriksson Watches Liverpool Legends | Inside Training' - 10 minute video from LFC:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DTVcAgijCfA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DTVcAgijCfA</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/DTVcAgijCfA
Some little cockney twat asking him difficult questions. Why would you do that?
I'd have Torres on the bench next game. Kin ell that lad still got it.
