Hate to say it about a club I had a certain amount of respect for, but apparently their fans were disgusting throughout. Spoke to a few friends who are stewards who said they were the worst they've seen in years. Constant drinking in the stands, verbally abusing staff, blocking stewards and trapping them in the rows, as well as a few other things I don't even care to write.



Very disappointing.



Well that's disappointing and a little surprising. I used to be an away end steward for years and never had any problems whatsoever with the Celtic fans and indeed when I've been in town later, it's always been a good laugh.The only difference this time is that Gerrard managed Rangers and decided to celebrate in front of them, so I'd say they have a problem with Gerrard more than Liverpool.I wasn't out in town yesterday, but would be interested to see if there were any issues. When Rangers have been to Anfield, had problems in the away end with them and saw kick offs all over town for a couple of days.