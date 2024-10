@LFC



Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have both been released early from international duty in the current October break.



Salah netted for Egypt in a 2-0 victory over Mauritania in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying on Friday night and had been due to take part in a second fixture with the same opponents on Tuesday.



Van Dijk, meanwhile, was dismissed for the Netherlands on the same evening after picking up two yellow cards in quick succession during the second half of a 1-1 UEFA Nations League draw with Hungary, ruling him out of Monday's trip to Germany.



The pair will now take no further part in either international camp this month after the decision was made to relieve them early from their respective commitments.