« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP  (Read 324621 times)

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3160 on: October 7, 2024, 12:40:54 pm »
Quote from: RedKenWah on October  7, 2024, 09:24:50 am
Here here, whole heartedly agree!

Pain in the ass this international week, disrupts the flow and the games are for the most part from a competitive viewpoint meaningless. Obviously player wise they want to rep their country but yeah annoying
it's "hear hear", not "here here" - from "hear what this person is saying".
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,485
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3161 on: October 7, 2024, 12:54:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October  7, 2024, 12:40:54 pm
it's "hear hear", not "here here" - from "hear what this person is saying".

RedKenWah failing to tow the line...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3162 on: October 7, 2024, 02:27:43 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on October  7, 2024, 12:54:19 pm
RedKenWah failing to tow the line...
while being a shoe-in
Logged

Offline jlb

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 379
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3163 on: October 7, 2024, 03:33:15 pm »
Van Dijk, Gravenberch, Gakpo called up. Playing Hungary and Germany (both away).
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3164 on: October 8, 2024, 09:47:51 am »
According to this, 29 of our players have been called up (including the kids :)).

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/internationals-guide-29-liverpool-players-set-be-action

The good thing is many of them will be done on Sunday or Monday, though Salah, Jota, Robbo, Bradley, Endo and the South Americans have games Tuesday night. Another good thing is we play Chelsea on Sunday, so as long as there are no injuries, they should all be fine to play.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,627
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3165 on: October 8, 2024, 12:37:50 pm »
Open question... would you be reticent about buying African and South American players in the future? Does it give you a tangibile disadvantage during the season ? Should European players be valued slighthly higher as a result (ie if you have 2 players of equal ability)? Or is it a non issue?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,895
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3166 on: October 8, 2024, 04:22:20 pm »
Plenty of games there with no channel confirmed (not on live football on TV).

If they're known post them and I'll update.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3167 on: October 8, 2024, 05:47:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on October  8, 2024, 12:37:50 pm
Open question... would you be reticent about buying African and South American players in the future? Does it give you a tangibile disadvantage during the season ? Should European players be valued slighthly higher as a result (ie if you have 2 players of equal ability)? Or is it a non issue?

You'd think it was an element, the AFCON, next Christmas means Mo will miss around 6 League games I think. And he'll come back very tired - so you can imagine that influencing the contract extension talks.
And the South American schedule and travel is so arduous.


Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3168 on: October 8, 2024, 05:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  8, 2024, 04:22:20 pm
Plenty of games there with no channel confirmed (not on live football on TV).

If they're known post them and I'll update.

nice one Barney.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3169 on: October 8, 2024, 06:13:10 pm »
Find out details of 29 Liverpool players' involvement in the forthcoming October international break.

All kick-off times are BST.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - England
England v Greece - Thursday October 10, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Finland v England - Sunday October 13, 5pm (UEFA Nations League)
Diogo Jota - Portugal
Poland v Portugal - Saturday October 12, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Scotland v Portugal - Tuesday October 15, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Dominik Szoboszlai - Hungary
Hungary v Netherlands - Friday October 11, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Hungary - Monday October 14, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands
Hungary v Netherlands - Friday October 11, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Germany v Netherlands - Monday October 14, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Andy Robertson, Ben Doak - Scotland
Croatia v Scotland - Saturday October 12, 5pm (UEFA Nations League)
Scotland v Portugal - Tuesday October 15, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Kostas Tsimikas - Greece
England v Greece - Thursday October 10, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Greece v Republic of Ireland - Sunday October 13, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Ibrahima Konate - France
Israel v France - Thursday October 10, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Belgium v France - Monday October 14, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Caoimhin Kelleher - Republic of Ireland
Finland v Republic of Ireland - Thursday October 10, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Greece v Republic of Ireland - Sunday October 13, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Conor Bradley - Northern Ireland
Belarus v Northern Ireland - Saturday October 12, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Northern Ireland v Bulgaria - Tuesday October 15, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Owen Beck, Lewis Koumas - Wales
Iceland v Wales - Friday October 11, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Wales v Montenegro - Monday October 14, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Mohamed Salah - Egypt
Egypt v Mauritania - Friday October 11, 5pm (Africa Cup of Nations qualifier)
Mauritania v Egypt - Tuesday October 15, 5pm (Africa Cup of Nations qualifier)
Wataru Endo - Japan
Saudi Arabia v Japan - Thursday October 10, 7pm (World Cup qualifier)
Japan v Australia - Tuesday October 15, 11.35am (World Cup qualifier)
Alexis Mac Allister - Argentina
Venezuela v Argentina - Thursday October 10, 10pm (World Cup qualifier)
Argentina v Bolivia - Wednesday October 16, 1am (World Cup qualifier)
Luis Diaz - Colombia
Bolivia v Colombia - Thursday October 10, 9pm (World Cup qualifier)
Colombia v Chile - Tuesday October 15, 9.30pm (World Cup qualifier)
Darwin Nunez - Uruguay
Peru v Uruguay - Saturday October 12, 2.30am (World Cup qualifier)
Uruguay v Ecuador - Wednesday October 16, 12.30am (World Cup qualifier)
Kyle Kelly - St. Kitts and Nevis
British Virgin Islands v St. Kitts and Nevis - Wednesday October 9, 8.30pm (Concacaf Nations League)
St. Kitts and Nevis v Cayman Islands - Tuesday October 15, 8.30pm (Concacaf Nations League)
Tyler Morton, Jarell Quansah - England U21s
England U21s v Ukraine - Friday October 11, 7.45pm (U21 Euros qualifier)
England U21s v Azerbaijan - Tuesday October 15, 7.30pm (U21 Euros qualifier)
Calvin Ramsay - Scotland U21s
Scotland U21s v Belgium - Friday October 11, 7pm (U21s Euros qualifier)
Kazakhstan v Scotland U21s - Tuesday October 15, 5pm (U21s Euros qualifier)
Luke Chambers, Kaide Gordon - England's Elite League Squad
Italy v England - Thursday October 10, 4pm (U20 Euro Elite League)
England v Czechia - Monday October 14, 7pm (U20 Euro Elite League)
Amara Nallo - England U19s
England U19s v Portugal - Wednesday October 9, 6pm (Friendly)
England U19s v Netherlands - Saturday October 12, 6pm (Friendly)
England U19s v France - Tuesday October 14, 11am (Friendly)
Keyrol Figueroa - USA U19s
USA U19s v Sweden - Friday October 11, 3pm (Friendly)
USA U19s v Japan - Tuesday October 15, 11am (Friendly)
Trey Nyoni, Carter Pinnington - England U18s
England U18s v Sweden - Friday October 11, 3pm (Four-team tournament)
England U18s v Ukraine or Netherlands - Tuesday October 14 (Four-team tournament)
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,895
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3170 on: October 8, 2024, 06:15:00 pm »
Jesus, that's an abomination.

Is my OP not sufficient  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,054
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3171 on: October 8, 2024, 06:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  8, 2024, 06:15:00 pm
Jesus, that's an abomination.

Is my OP not sufficient  :D

Lend him your stationery set you tight bastard.
Logged

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3172 on: October 8, 2024, 07:21:58 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October  8, 2024, 06:15:00 pm
Jesus, that's an abomination.

Is my OP not sufficient  :D


Did not look that far back Sorry  :-[
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3173 on: October 8, 2024, 09:29:08 pm »
Ha ha. Good effort BB  ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3174 on: October 8, 2024, 09:51:49 pm »
it looks like each of our lads has 2 games - max - in a 2-week period.  that's not as bad as usual.

still abhor these shite breaks mind you.
Logged

Offline Currywurst

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3175 on: October 9, 2024, 09:31:40 am »
Logged
Füreinander, nicht jeder für sich.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3176 on: October 9, 2024, 11:14:55 am »
Curtis Jones called up to the England squad.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,990
  • Seis Veces
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3177 on: October 9, 2024, 11:28:14 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  9, 2024, 11:14:55 am
Curtis Jones called up to the England squad.

I doubt he'll get on for them but he deserves that.

Then again, if Angel Gomes can get a debut for them I don't see why Curtis can't.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3178 on: October 9, 2024, 11:30:00 am »
Never mind injuries, we now have to worry about a hurricane, too.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/41687577/argentina-travel-world-cup-qualifiers-hurricane

So Argentina decided to meet up pre-game in Miami, presumably to accommodate a single player, and despite the hurricane being expected days ago now find themselves stuck there.
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,097
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3179 on: October 9, 2024, 02:44:11 pm »
^ you couldn't make it up!

Lionel Scaloni addresses the media

..."We will arrive just one day before the game. We have to make a stop because they are not allowing flights from American soil directly to Venezuela. These are things that do not depend on us. We have had bad luck with this situation . But the most important thing is the safety and health for the players ...



Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3180 on: October 9, 2024, 03:16:37 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on October  9, 2024, 11:30:00 am
Never mind injuries, we now have to worry about a hurricane, too.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/41687577/argentina-travel-world-cup-qualifiers-hurricane

So Argentina decided to meet up pre-game in Miami, presumably to accommodate a single player, and despite the hurricane being expected days ago now find themselves stuck there.

Why the fuck do they meet in Miami instead of Argentina, or Venezuela where their game is? Mental.
Logged

Offline Gus 1855

  • GusMcLean is a direct descendent of wee Jimmy the Jock McSporran, son of Ally McLeod, voted best Flower of Scotland performer 2003. Changed name in hope of attracting Bridesmaid but he's still Scottish as a Glaswegian deep fried Haggis
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,143
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3181 on: Yesterday at 12:01:16 pm »
Is this International break over yet?

No, it's not even bloody started!
Logged
Quote from: red through and through on January  9, 2008, 11:05:38 pm
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,144
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3182 on: Yesterday at 06:55:03 pm »
No Kostas in the Greek squad?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,984
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3183 on: Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:55:03 pm
No Kostas in the Greek squad?

Hes not included in tonights team or subs, but neither is Curtis.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,144
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3184 on: Yesterday at 07:01:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm
Hes not included in tonights team or subs, but neither is Curtis.

Ah ok, just surprised as Kostas is usually always a starter for them, let alone not on the bench either.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 1964allezallezallez

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3185 on: Yesterday at 07:01:25 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 06:55:03 pm
No Kostas in the Greek squad?

Apparently hes ill
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,144
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3186 on: Yesterday at 07:01:42 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 07:01:25 pm
Apparently hes ill

Thanks, seems to be going around a bit.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,984
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3187 on: Yesterday at 07:02:13 pm »
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Yesterday at 07:01:25 pm
Apparently hes ill

Seems to a bug doing the rounds that only affects footballers. ;D
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,895
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3188 on: Yesterday at 07:15:30 pm »
All the Nations League games are on Viaplay International YouTube channel
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,722
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 97
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3189 on: Yesterday at 07:18:13 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:00:02 pm
Hes not included in tonights team or subs, but neither is Curtis.

Curtis is on the bench.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3190 on: Yesterday at 09:26:03 pm »
MacAllister on the bench for Argentina.
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,453
  • BoRac
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3191 on: Yesterday at 09:47:50 pm »
90 mins for Endo, Trent, Kelleher and Konate.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3192 on: Yesterday at 11:09:58 pm »
Colombia beaten 1-0 by Bolivia.

Lucho started, was subbed off (78 mins - dunno why).
Logged

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,616
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: International Watch - 10/10/24 - 16/10/24 Fixtures in OP
« Reply #3193 on: Today at 04:03:04 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 07:15:30 pm
All the Nations League games are on Viaplay International YouTube channel

Thanks, but do you know which country it allows so I can set my VPN?
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 75 76 77 78 79 [80]   Go Up
« previous next »
 