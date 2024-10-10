Find out details of 29 Liverpool players' involvement in the forthcoming October international break.
All kick-off times are BST.
Trent Alexander-Arnold - England
England v Greece - Thursday October 10, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Finland v England - Sunday October 13, 5pm (UEFA Nations League)
Diogo Jota - Portugal
Poland v Portugal - Saturday October 12, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Scotland v Portugal - Tuesday October 15, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Dominik Szoboszlai - Hungary
Hungary v Netherlands - Friday October 11, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Bosnia and Herzegovina v Hungary - Monday October 14, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Cody Gakpo, Ryan Gravenberch and Virgil van Dijk - Netherlands
Hungary v Netherlands - Friday October 11, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Germany v Netherlands - Monday October 14, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Andy Robertson, Ben Doak - Scotland
Croatia v Scotland - Saturday October 12, 5pm (UEFA Nations League)
Scotland v Portugal - Tuesday October 15, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Kostas Tsimikas - Greece
England v Greece - Thursday October 10, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Greece v Republic of Ireland - Sunday October 13, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Ibrahima Konate - France
Israel v France - Thursday October 10, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Belgium v France - Monday October 14, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Caoimhin Kelleher - Republic of Ireland
Finland v Republic of Ireland - Thursday October 10, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Greece v Republic of Ireland - Sunday October 13, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Conor Bradley - Northern Ireland
Belarus v Northern Ireland - Saturday October 12, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Northern Ireland v Bulgaria - Tuesday October 15, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Owen Beck, Lewis Koumas - Wales
Iceland v Wales - Friday October 11, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Wales v Montenegro - Monday October 14, 7.45pm (UEFA Nations League)
Mohamed Salah - Egypt
Egypt v Mauritania - Friday October 11, 5pm (Africa Cup of Nations qualifier)
Mauritania v Egypt - Tuesday October 15, 5pm (Africa Cup of Nations qualifier)
Wataru Endo - Japan
Saudi Arabia v Japan - Thursday October 10, 7pm (World Cup qualifier)
Japan v Australia - Tuesday October 15, 11.35am (World Cup qualifier)
Alexis Mac Allister - Argentina
Venezuela v Argentina - Thursday October 10, 10pm (World Cup qualifier)
Argentina v Bolivia - Wednesday October 16, 1am (World Cup qualifier)
Luis Diaz - Colombia
Bolivia v Colombia - Thursday October 10, 9pm (World Cup qualifier)
Colombia v Chile - Tuesday October 15, 9.30pm (World Cup qualifier)
Darwin Nunez - Uruguay
Peru v Uruguay - Saturday October 12, 2.30am (World Cup qualifier)
Uruguay v Ecuador - Wednesday October 16, 12.30am (World Cup qualifier)
Kyle Kelly - St. Kitts and Nevis
British Virgin Islands v St. Kitts and Nevis - Wednesday October 9, 8.30pm (Concacaf Nations League)
St. Kitts and Nevis v Cayman Islands - Tuesday October 15, 8.30pm (Concacaf Nations League)
Tyler Morton, Jarell Quansah - England U21s
England U21s v Ukraine - Friday October 11, 7.45pm (U21 Euros qualifier)
England U21s v Azerbaijan - Tuesday October 15, 7.30pm (U21 Euros qualifier)
Calvin Ramsay - Scotland U21s
Scotland U21s v Belgium - Friday October 11, 7pm (U21s Euros qualifier)
Kazakhstan v Scotland U21s - Tuesday October 15, 5pm (U21s Euros qualifier)
Luke Chambers, Kaide Gordon - England's Elite League Squad
Italy v England - Thursday October 10, 4pm (U20 Euro Elite League)
England v Czechia - Monday October 14, 7pm (U20 Euro Elite League)
Amara Nallo - England U19s
England U19s v Portugal - Wednesday October 9, 6pm (Friendly)
England U19s v Netherlands - Saturday October 12, 6pm (Friendly)
England U19s v France - Tuesday October 14, 11am (Friendly)
Keyrol Figueroa - USA U19s
USA U19s v Sweden - Friday October 11, 3pm (Friendly)
USA U19s v Japan - Tuesday October 15, 11am (Friendly)
Trey Nyoni, Carter Pinnington - England U18s
England U18s v Sweden - Friday October 11, 3pm (Four-team tournament)
England U18s v Ukraine or Netherlands - Tuesday October 14 (Four-team tournament)