Should they do that with the Euro's too?



Euros is in a proper intl window (i.e. summer) and is once every 4 years. The main bugbear I have with the AFCON (and Copa America for that matter) is the number of tournaments they seem to have often 2-3 in a 4 year cycle.The other thing I don't understand is why there isn't a proper window for AFCON in the intl calender? Wouldn't it be simple to bring the normal March Intl window forward so it covers some of the tournament? Between that and European winter breaks you could cover 3-4 weeks. That would reduce the club vs country nonsense as all players would be away.