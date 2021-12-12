problem is that the NT managers put players on the spot by picking them for meaningless games. we've seen with Ryan how not complying can harm their ongoing career opportunities.
the only thing that could stop it is if the NT's were forced to pay clubs 2x the player's salary if they get injured in a meaningless game.
another thing that would help is if they sorted out the sodding qualifying system.
There are still 5 teams in these groups, with nations like Georgia, Malta, Gibraltar, Faroe, San Marino, Liechtenstein all involed, all with the grand total of 0 wins, 0 draws, 10 goals for and about a 150 goals against between them.
The groups should be 4 teams, so already you can scrap one international break. Its farcical when you see games like that France one yesterday, that UEFA are putting these on as competitive fixtures.