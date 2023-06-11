« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 213742 times)

Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2200 on: June 11, 2023, 03:23:01 am »
Quote from: oojason on June 10, 2023, 12:02:50 pm
He was in the squad announcement for their tour mate - https://twitter.com/Argentina/status/1662490068697710595?

I haven't heard anything about him withdrawing from it / Mac maybe needing 'settling in' time here, buy a house etc (though could well be wrong be on that).


If Egypt get that point vs Guinea in the ACN Qualifier, then Salah would be away for the 2023 ACN Cup (played in January 2024). He'd be the only Liverpool player in the tournament.

The tournament runs from 13 January  11 February 2024... though it is likely Mo would be away a few days / a week earlier to prepare with his squad etc?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations & https://www.cafonline.com/africa-cup-of-nations/

Nice one Jason.
And also looks like the Winer break lines up with Afcon (January 12 - 20)
Offline oojason

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2201 on: June 14, 2023, 09:08:38 pm »

Mo played all 90 minutes of Egypt's away 2-1 victory vs Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match earlier today.

Salah's assist for the Egypt equaliser on 42 mins - https://streamin.me/v/b63b5413


So Egypt do qualify for the tournament - and Mo will be away for the duration of Egypt's involvement in it. www.flashscore.co.uk/football/africa/africa-cup-of-nations

https://twitter.com/CAF_Online/status/1669072090174050306

Offline Livbes

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2202 on: June 14, 2023, 09:41:45 pm »
Cody got a big cash on his head and gave away a penalty. Mo with an unbelievable open goal miss too.
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2203 on: June 15, 2023, 01:53:44 am »
Quote from: Livbes on June 14, 2023, 09:41:45 pm
Cody got a big cash on his head and gave away a penalty. Mo with an unbelievable open goal miss too.

CREAM get the money, dolla dolla bill yo!
Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2204 on: June 15, 2023, 02:01:12 pm »
HT Argentina 1  v 0 Socceroos
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2205 on: June 17, 2023, 01:31:18 am »
Konate was subbed six minutes from the time anybody know if it was an injury?
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2206 on: June 17, 2023, 04:32:57 pm »
Fantastic pass and gial from Trent last night, suddenly people are waking up to the fact he has magic in his right foot!
Offline killer-heels

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2207 on: June 18, 2023, 10:12:50 pm »
I hope Van Dijk gets a good rest because he looked really, really bad for the Dutch.
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2208 on: June 18, 2023, 10:22:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 18, 2023, 10:12:50 pm
I hope Van Dijk gets a good rest because he looked really, really bad for the Dutch.

He also looked up and down for us all season
Offline oojason

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2209 on: June 20, 2023, 09:35:28 pm »
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2210 on: June 20, 2023, 09:51:53 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 20, 2023, 09:35:28 pm
Germany 0 - [1] Colombia; Luis Diaz goal on 54 - https://dubz.co/c/d8e9ea & https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1671247831863001088?

Emre Can the...German man getting abused.

Also - big goal for Diaz - even if a friendly. He needs to get his mojo back.
Offline MBL?

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2211 on: June 20, 2023, 09:56:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on June 20, 2023, 09:35:28 pm
Germany 0 - [1] Colombia; Luis Diaz goal on 54 - https://dubz.co/c/d8e9ea & https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1671247831863001088?
What a goal and strange technique. Looks like he hits it with the back of his head.
Offline MBL?

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2212 on: June 20, 2023, 10:08:48 pm »
Robbo playing very well for Scotland. Still first half after a big rain delay.
Offline killer-heels

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2213 on: June 21, 2023, 08:21:03 am »
Diaz looked good against Germany.
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2214 on: June 21, 2023, 08:28:35 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 21, 2023, 08:21:03 am
Diaz looked good against Germany.

Keeping him fit changes our dynamic completely. He's such a dangerous proposition for defenders.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2215 on: June 21, 2023, 10:14:22 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on June 21, 2023, 08:21:03 am
Diaz looked good against Germany.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQshNelrkRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQshNelrkRs</a>
Offline AshbourneRed

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2216 on: June 21, 2023, 10:17:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 21, 2023, 10:14:22 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQshNelrkRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQshNelrkRs</a>

Wearing number 7 in red. Suits him.
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2217 on: June 21, 2023, 12:25:29 pm »
He did a no look pass at the end - tribute to Bobby? haha
Offline liverbloke

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2218 on: June 21, 2023, 12:43:25 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 21, 2023, 10:14:22 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQshNelrkRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQshNelrkRs</a>

man, those germans were on him from the start - some good defending there too by them

but what i like about diaz is his passion and commitment - he plays like he wants to win - like he has to win
Offline killer-heels

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2219 on: June 21, 2023, 12:45:35 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on June 21, 2023, 08:28:35 am
Keeping him fit changes our dynamic completely. He's such a dangerous proposition for defenders.

It does, but if he could look to score close to 15 league goals please.
Offline kavah

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2220 on: June 21, 2023, 01:19:55 pm »
Looks like Alisson has bust his  finger on Instagram.
Seemed happy enough like.  Nice photo with Sadio after the game
Offline redgriffin73

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2221 on: June 21, 2023, 01:25:12 pm »
Might explain why Ederson played both of their games, I was wondering why he didn't get one of them.
Offline SamLad

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2222 on: June 21, 2023, 01:43:01 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 21, 2023, 12:43:25 pm
man, those germans were on him from the start - some good defending there too by them

but what i like about diaz is his passion and commitment - he plays like he wants to win - like he has to win
reminds me of Suarez in that regard. a man possessed each time the ball comes near him.
Offline newterp

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2223 on: June 22, 2023, 08:52:56 pm »
How did Curtis Jones play today?
Offline phil236849

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2224 on: Yesterday at 06:38:44 pm »
Harvey Elliott just scored a decent individual goal, long run and good finish, but the German defender looked like razor ruddock running in treacle
Online xbugawugax

Re: International Watch
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 04:52:55 am »
Quote from: phil236849 on Yesterday at 06:38:44 pm
Harvey Elliott just scored a decent individual goal, long run and good finish, but the German defender looked like razor ruddock running in treacle

https://streambug.io/v/6997a7

elliot got loads of training from our defence for that. lol

just basically ran through without any challenge. how many times have we seen that last season. hardly any DM covering and our defenders keep dropping deeper

good individual spot to see the defence part like the red sea
