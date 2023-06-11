He was in the squad announcement for their tour mate - https://twitter.com/Argentina/status/1662490068697710595?I haven't heard anything about him withdrawing from it / Mac maybe needing 'settling in' time here, buy a house etc (though could well be wrong be on that).If Egypt get that point vs Guinea in the ACN Qualifier, then Salah would be away for the 2023 ACN Cup (played in January 2024). He'd be the only Liverpool player in the tournament.The tournament runs from 13 January 11 February 2024... though it is likely Mo would be away a few days / a week earlier to prepare with his squad etc?https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations & https://www.cafonline.com/africa-cup-of-nations/
Cody got a big cash on his head and gave away a penalty. Mo with an unbelievable open goal miss too.
I hope Van Dijk gets a good rest because he looked really, really bad for the Dutch.
Germany 0 - [1] Colombia; Luis Diaz goal on 54 - https://dubz.co/c/d8e9ea & https://twitter.com/LFCTransferRoom/status/1671247831863001088?
Diaz looked good against Germany.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oQshNelrkRs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oQshNelrkRs</a>
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Keeping him fit changes our dynamic completely. He's such a dangerous proposition for defenders.
man, those germans were on him from the start - some good defending there too by thembut what i like about diaz is his passion and commitment - he plays like he wants to win - like he has to win
Harvey Elliott just scored a decent individual goal, long run and good finish, but the German defender looked like razor ruddock running in treacle
