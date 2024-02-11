He was in the squad announcement for their tour mate - https://twitter.com/Argentina/status/1662490068697710595?



I haven't heard anything about him withdrawing from it / Mac maybe needing 'settling in' time here, buy a house etc (though could well be wrong be on that).





If Egypt get that point vs Guinea in the ACN Qualifier, then Salah would be away for the 2023 ACN Cup (played in January 2024). He'd be the only Liverpool player in the tournament.



The tournament runs from 13 January  11 February 2024... though it is likely Mo would be away a few days / a week earlier to prepare with his squad etc?



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Africa_Cup_of_Nations & https://www.cafonline.com/africa-cup-of-nations/



Nice one Jason.And also looks like the Winer break lines up with Afcon (January 12 - 20)