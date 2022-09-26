Would bet my life that when Southgate gets the sack (which he will) that any other manager would utilise Trent. Hes far too talented to be overlooked in my opinion. He says England are blessed with great right backs, but to be honest I dont think any of them are anywhere near as good as Trent. Why bring him with the squad if youre not going to give him a minute? Its an insult, he goes on about what players have won if its about what each player has won, then Trent trumps the lot of them because hes won more than any of them. No England right back can do what Trent does. Any good manager would get the best out of him.



Im not too fussed as I dont really follow England but with Trent he mustnt feel great about it. Its weird he has never really fancied him even when hes been flying. No explanation.