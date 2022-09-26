No other manager in the world leaves Trent out. Pressure on Southgate is building and it's starting to show. Completely backtracking on his own maxim that only players in-form will get into his team. He's doing a full 180 and picking the players he likes.
I actually thought he'd done OK, but he seems to have hit that tipping point ("The Rogers Fulcrum") where he was going to have to evolve and kick-on, or stagnate and turn to shit. He seems to have chosen the latter. Doesn't have the courage/ability to build off the at fairly secure defensive structure he built. Now everyone, including his players, have lost interest.
I'd be giving some serious thought to swapping him for someone else before the WC. They'll struggle to get out of the group on current form. There might be a bounce from a new man and fresh perspective. It's clear Southgate is a dead man walking now.