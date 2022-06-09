Good Lord, just reading this particular page of this thread back! It's the stuff of nightmares!

If ever there was a need for clear evidence as to our injury situation, this is it. The thread 'injury updates' should have a link to here!

Bear in mind that for most, the domestic season ended in May.

09 June - Keïta scores 91st minute goal

09 June - Jota 80 mins for Portugal

09 June - 90 mins Tsimikas

11 June - Robertson 90 for Scotland

11 June - Kelleher 90 for Ireland

13 June - Curtis Jones plays for Eng. under 21



The above is almost post for post.

Incredible. Just when I thought I couldn't care any less about international football.

It's actually disgraceful. Tired players continuing to play into the middle of June. And this was after us running on empty for the month of May as well.



