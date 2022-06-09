Guinea 1-0 Malawi; ACN Qualifier - Naby Keita 90'+1' winner - https://streamja.com/NV9yb
Jota 80 mins for Portugal tonight.
Robbo, starting for Scotland, again.
Kellegher for Us.
Scotland getting trounced by Ireland.
seems like these euro nations games are boring the crap out of everyone, especially the players.
Curtis Jones starts for the England U21's vs Slovenia. On BBC3 at 7.45pm.
Crosby Nick never fails.
any streaming links available?
I thought BBC Three shut down years ago?
BBC 4 is being shut down now though.
