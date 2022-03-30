« previous next »
International Watch

Re: International Watch
Quote from: gerrardisgod on March 30, 2022, 08:19:13 am
Elliott, Jones, Kelleher and Konate, then possibly also Neco and Ox (providing they dont leave). Good core to have a couple of weeks off and a good core for the youth to train with for a couple of weeks too.

Naby too?

Matip?
Re: International Watch
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 30, 2022, 07:57:30 am
Robertson may not go, Tsimikas not going. Gomez probably wont get picked. We should be in a good place to take advantage next season.

All countered by Algeria somehow conspiring to miss out, meaning Mahrez will still somehow be scoring every bloody week  ::) ;D
Re: International Watch
That crowd stuff at Senegal - Egypt is just bonkers.

And thanks Barney for the detailed info - who's playing, where, starts, bench etc.
Re: International Watch
The lasers couldn't have bothered the Egyptians because if it had they would surely have said something.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: spider-neil on March 30, 2022, 11:44:36 am
The lasers couldn't have bothered the Egyptians because if it had they would surely have said something.

They did say something - and the referee and 4th official ignored them on each occasion.
Re: International Watch
They also only scored one of their penalties, so I'm not sure we can be certain it didn't bother them
Re: International Watch
how in God's name could it NOT bother them?  jesus ....
Re: International Watch
Quote from: RedG13 on March 30, 2022, 09:38:10 am
Alisson is a goalie not as concerned

It's not a concern after the fact given he didn't get injured. But he could have. He had no business playing if it wasn't his choice. It's not as if the manager is giving him game time to get used to his way of playing, or build an understanding with his defence. He risked him getting injured for no reason.
Re: International Watch
What the absolute fuck is wrong with Senegal fans?
Re: International Watch
The Egyptians are usually good at taking penalties so I'm not sure anyone can be certain that the lasers didn't contribute to it. I am really sad for Salah that he misses the World Cup in that way. Just disappointing all round.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: oojason on March 29, 2022, 10:56:48 pm

'Senegalese fans pelt Egyptian keepers with shoes and bottles as they attempt to warm up before the game' - https://twitter.com/amr21ds/status/1508844752975937545




Quote from: rushyman on March 30, 2022, 04:53:20 pm
What the absolute fuck is wrong with Senegal fans?

Probably been sat in Dakar watching the mancs, bunch of wools.



Re: International Watch
Throwing a shoe is regarded as a real insult in the middle-east, no?
Re: International Watch
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 30, 2022, 01:07:51 pm
It's not a concern after the fact given he didn't get injured. But he could have. He had no business playing if it wasn't his choice. It's not as if the manager is giving him game time to get used to his way of playing, or build an understanding with his defence. He risked him getting injured for no reason.
Goalie generally the less injury risk position. Remember Brazil Goalie coach is also on the Liverpool staff. It also possible Alisson also wanted to play for match sharpness
Re: International Watch
Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61571831
Southgate: "We've got the embarrassment now of playing behind closed doors at home.

"Normally when you watch those things having happened abroad we're all grandstanding about how it's someone else's problem and how this country should be dealt with - and now it's us. That's not a good optic for our country."
I don't rate Southgate as a tactician but he's the best we've had in my lifetime for everything else the England job entails.  He's been really clear and consistent on "taking the knee" and he went in two-footed on the trolls after the penalty shoot-out loss.  When players have, in his eyes, disrespected the privilege of playing for England he's bombed them out.

He also took a broader view of the stupid pitch invasions we've seen in the past few weeks (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61569269).  The usual cowardly response of "my job is just to pick an England team" isn't one I've ever heard him use.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: thaddeus on May 25, 2022, 10:20:37 am
I don't rate Southgate as a tactician but he's the best we've had in my lifetime for everything else the England job entails.  He's been really clear and consistent on "taking the knee" and he went in two-footed on the trolls after the penalty shoot-out loss.  When players have, in his eyes, disrespected the privilege of playing for England he's bombed them out.

He also took a broader view of the stupid pitch invasions we've seen in the past few weeks (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61569269).  The usual cowardly response of "my job is just to pick an England team" isn't one I've ever heard him use.

Didn't he pretty much have that response when asked about where its taking place?
Re: International Watch
Quote from: El Lobo on May 25, 2022, 10:44:32 am
Didn't he pretty much have that response when asked about where its taking place?

Yes he did and Eddie Howe has borrowed it fron him too !!

Re: International Watch
Quote from: thaddeus on May 25, 2022, 10:20:37 am
I don't rate Southgate as a tactician but he's the best we've had in my lifetime for everything else the England job entails.  He's been really clear and consistent on "taking the knee" and he went in two-footed on the trolls after the penalty shoot-out loss.  When players have, in his eyes, disrespected the privilege of playing for England he's bombed them out.

He also took a broader view of the stupid pitch invasions we've seen in the past few weeks (https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/61569269).  The usual cowardly response of "my job is just to pick an England team" isn't one I've ever heard him use.

He's an apathetic twat on Qatar...


Quote from: oojason on March 26, 2022, 12:48:46 am
'Gareth Southgate has questioned what England would achieve by boycotting this year's World Cup due to human rights issues in Qatar.':-

https://twitter.com/SkySportsNews/status/1507478234430062594 (2 minute video)


"The biggest issue that is non-religious and non-cultural is what happened with the building of the stadiums - and there is nothing we can do about that either".

Then goes into whataboutery on Sainsburys and investments in the UK... can't even bring himself to acknowledge or mention the 6500+ deaths of the stadium workers.


He won't even mention the numbers of deaths for the construction workers there, or talk about the appalling conditions for the workers - just a glib "there is nothing we can do about that either" -in various situations where Qatar has been brought up in conversation with him. Like others said in Qatar thread, he's in the best job he'll ever likely have - so he won't rock the boat - safe pair of hands and all that.

I've no doubt in the future... he'll come out with a few lines about 'having some regrets' about not speaking up more etc - but it'll likely just be glib lip-service.

Re: International Watch
I can't imagine why he'd decline to talk about human rights records of Gulf states involved in football tho....oh

Re: International Watch
I take it back.  Either you have morals or you don't - cherry picking them depending on who has money/influence is crap.  Reminiscent of the yellow-ribbon wearer.

It's doubly a shame as I think Southgate seems a genuinely decent man and I'm still glad he made the comments he has in the past few days.  It shows how insidious the influence of Qatar is that he can't or won't speak out on this issue.
Re: International Watch
Hendo gets the Summer off, Trent, Walker, Trippier and Reece James look like they'll all get a game each.

... we felt that with Hendo, we didnt need to see him this summer and with Trent, slightly different. Wed like him to be with us from the start of the camp. We gave him the option of reporting a bit later so he got a longer break after the final, but he felt more comfortable to keep going and finish a bit earlier.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/may/24/england-gareth-southgate-jarrod-bowen-james-justin-first-call-ups-squad
Re: International Watch
It's never ending, June fixtures:
Alisson and Fab have 4 friendlies, the CBF must be skint.
AFCON starts next week too
And all the Nations league games
Good grief
Re: International Watch
Quote from: kavah on May 26, 2022, 07:54:18 am
Alisson and Fab have 4 friendlies, the CBF must be skint.

Don't they also have to play the WC qualifier against Argentina? Though I guess you can look at that as just another friendly, since it's a dead rubber anyway.
Re: International Watch
Scotland v Ukraine in the playoffs semi final next week
Re: International Watch
Quote from: kavah on May 26, 2022, 07:54:18 am
It's never ending, June fixtures:
Alisson and Fab have 4 friendlies, the CBF must be skint.
AFCON starts next week too
And all the Nations league games
Good grief
jesus, I didn't know they were scheduled for this summer
Re: International Watch
Virgil playing v Belgium on the 3rd then Van Gaal letting him go on holiday apparently instead of staying till mid June to play all the games. Nice one Louis!
Re: International Watch
Quote from: SamLad on May 27, 2022, 07:00:28 pm
jesus, I didn't know they were scheduled for this summer
It's not probably qualifiers for AFCON next summer
Re: International Watch
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on May 31, 2022, 09:44:50 am
It's not probably qualifiers for AFCON next summer

The new schedule for AFCON is every 3 months there is a tournament until 2024 when the time between tournaments decreases to two months. To compensate for this lack of international football every nation bar one in Africa enters AFCON. Qualifiers happen between tournaments to determine who doesn't get to go. During these qualifiers every nation in Africa plays every other nation.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on May 31, 2022, 09:51:15 am
The new schedule for AFCON is every 3 months there is a tournament until 2024 when the time between tournaments decreases to two months. To compensate for this lack of international football every nation bar one in Africa enters AFCON. Qualifiers happen between tournaments to determine who doesn't get to go. During these qualifiers every nation in Africa plays every other nation.

And they would still play fewer games than European national teams.
Re: International Watch
Sadio's hatrick

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SyKMOoqb_y0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SyKMOoqb_y0</a>

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SyKMOoqb_y0
Re: International Watch
Neco is going to the World Cup - well in lad

 :champ :wellin
Re: International Watch
Alisson played in goal for Brazil's 1-0 friendly win vs Japan. Fabinho came on as a sub on 85 minutes, and Minamino played 73 minutes for Japan.
Re: International Watch
Jota 67 mins for Portugal.
Re: International Watch
Blows my mind that Fred starts over Fabinho.
Re: International Watch
Quote from: redhokie8 on June  6, 2022, 06:56:53 pm
Blows my mind that Fred starts over Fabinho.
It is Casemiro that starts over Fabinho.
Playing Fabinho with Casemiro would is counterproductive
Re: International Watch
England fans arrested for Nazi salutes and hotel room damage in Munich

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2022/jun/07/england-fans-arrested-munich-nazi-salutes-hotel-room-damage

Lovely
Re: International Watch
Re: International Watch
Liechtenstein U21 0-7 Portugal U21 - Fabio Carvalho goal on 78' - https://streamja.com/q59o3


^ Came on as sub on 77' - and scored on 78'. Better quality video of the goal here - https://twitter.com/ProximaJornada1/status/1534287530727718913 (at 1m 14s into the video)
Re: International Watch
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:40:55 pm
at 1m 14s into the video[/i]

Ha, needed the time tip, there's a goal every 5 seconds   ;D
Re: International Watch
