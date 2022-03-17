« previous next »
Re: International Watch
March 17, 2022, 10:35:18 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on March 17, 2022, 05:39:29 pm
Jota - 1 game

That'll be two if they win that one.
Re: International Watch
March 18, 2022, 10:07:07 am
Quote from: BoRed on March 17, 2022, 10:35:18 pm
That'll be two if they win that one.

True, honestly just looked at scheduled fixtures and only saw the one but forgot its a playoff match for qualifying
Re: International Watch
March 18, 2022, 12:06:51 pm
Thiago not in Spain squad. Mental, but great for him to get some rest
Re: International Watch
March 20, 2022, 11:12:08 pm
Egypt v Senegal - SALAH / MANE - World Cup Play off. Winner goes to Qatar. Loser goes home.

Colombia - DIAZ - Both World Cup Qualifiers. They need to win both to stand any chance of a play off spot, but it's unlikely.
Uruguay are 5 points clear in the automatic spot, and Peru 4 points clear in the play off spot. Uruguay play Peru and Chile, who are 2 points clear of Colombia. Chile's other game is Brazil, Peru's is Paraguay

Brazil - ALISSON / FABINHO - Both World Cup Qualifiers. Both dead rubbers. They should beat Chile in the first game to confirm top spot, then the away game v Bolivia means literally nothing.

Portugal - JOTA- World Cup play off v Turkey. Win that, and they'll likely face a winner take all tie v Italy.

England - HENDERSON / JONES / ELLIOTT - Both friendlies. Jones and Elliott for the U21s.

Scotland - ROBERTSON- 1 friendly. May not go as he has the Rona.

Greece - TSIMIKAS - 1 friendly

Holland - VAN DIJK - Both friendlies

Japan - MINAMINO - Both World Cup qualifiers. Game v Australia could be crucial between finishing in an automatic spot or a play off.

Ireland - KELLEHER - Both Friendlies

Guinea - KEITA - Both Friendlies Out as below

Belgium - ORIGI - Both Friendlies
Re: International Watch
March 21, 2022, 03:16:33 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 20, 2022, 11:12:08 pm
Egypt v Senegal - SALAH / MANE - World Cup Play off. Winner goes to Qatar. Loser goes home.

Colombia - DIAZ - Both World Cup Qualifiers. They need to win both to stand any chance of a play off spot, but it's unlikely.
Uruguay are 5 points clear in the automatic spot, and Peru 4 points clear in the play off spot. Uruguay play Peru and Chile, who are 2 points clear of Colombia. Chile's other game is Brazil, Peru's is Paraguay

Brazil - ALISSON / FABINHO - Both World Cup Qualifiers. Both dead rubbers. They should beat Chile in the first game to confirm top spot, then the away game v Bolivia means literally nothing.

Portugal - JOTA- World Cup play off v Turkey. Win that, and they'll likely face a winner take all tie v Italy.

England - HENDERSON / JONES / ELLIOTT - Both friendlies. Jones and Elliott for the U21s.

Scotland - ROBERTSON- 1 friendly. May not go as he has the Rona.

Greece - TSIMIKAS - 1 friendly

Holland - VAN DIJK - Both friendlies

Japan - MINAMINO - Both World Cup qualifiers. Game v Australia could be crucial between finishing in an automatic spot or a play off.

Ireland - KELLEHER - Both Friendlies

Guinea - KEITA - Both Friendlies

Belgium - ORIGI - Both Friendlies


thanks for sharing and composing this  very useful list. 
Hopefully they all come back injury free, motivated and ready for Watford, Benfica and City matches.. as if we start April positively and win some of the early matches it will determine our end of the season trophy list. Watford Benfica A/H,  and then the City Prem & FA Cup matches.

let's go
Re: International Watch
March 21, 2022, 03:21:05 pm
Naby out of the Guinea squad with a knee issue. Hopefully just a precautionary thing to keep him fresh for the run-in.
Re: International Watch
March 21, 2022, 03:23:43 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on March 21, 2022, 03:21:05 pm
Naby out of the Guinea squad with a knee issue. Hopefully just a precautionary thing to keep him fresh for the run-in.

I think Klopp and LFC medical team are being a lot more aggressive on players for international matches. And I loved the Mane rested  for NForest match before 2 very competitive spicy matches with Egypt.

Hopefully the managers with friendlies also manage our players and not push them to play all the matches and 90mins when they do play.

I suspect a few more withdrawals over the coming days.
Re: International Watch
Today at 05:45:23 pm
THURSDAY

Minamino - Australia v Japan 09:10

Jota - Portgual v Turkey 19:45 skysports

Alisson/Fabinho - Brazil v Chile 23:30 Premier Sports
Diaz - Colombia v Bolivia 23:30 FreeSports

FRIDAY

Tsimikas - Romania v Greece 18:15

Salah/Mane - Egypt v Senegal 19:30

Jones/Elliott - England U21 v Andorra U21 19:45 skysports

SATURDAY

Kelleher/Origi - Ireland v Belgium 17:00 skysports

Henderson - England v Switzerland 17:30 skysports

van Dijk - Holland v Denmark 19:45 skysports
Re: International Watch
Today at 05:46:25 pm
Robbo won't play for Scotland tomorrow.
