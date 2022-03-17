Egypt v Senegal - SALAH / MANE - World Cup Play off. Winner goes to Qatar. Loser goes home.



Colombia - DIAZ - Both World Cup Qualifiers. They need to win both to stand any chance of a play off spot, but it's unlikely.

Uruguay are 5 points clear in the automatic spot, and Peru 4 points clear in the play off spot. Uruguay play Peru and Chile, who are 2 points clear of Colombia. Chile's other game is Brazil, Peru's is Paraguay



Brazil - ALISSON / FABINHO - Both World Cup Qualifiers. Both dead rubbers. They should beat Chile in the first game to confirm top spot, then the away game v Bolivia means literally nothing.



Portugal - JOTA- World Cup play off v Turkey. Win that, and they'll likely face a winner take all tie v Italy.



England - HENDERSON / JONES / ELLIOTT - Both friendlies. Jones and Elliott for the U21s.



Scotland - ROBERTSON- 1 friendly. May not go as he has the Rona.



Greece - TSIMIKAS - 1 friendly



Holland - VAN DIJK - Both friendlies



Japan - MINAMINO - Both World Cup qualifiers. Game v Australia could be crucial between finishing in an automatic spot or a play off.



Ireland - KELLEHER - Both Friendlies



Guinea - KEITA - Both Friendlies Out as below



Belgium - ORIGI - Both Friendlies