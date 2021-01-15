I think given the choice most players would choose not to play in qualifiers unless the games were actually important (they're not really for Brazil) if the cost was a full three weeks away from your family. Therefore it seems like being fully vaccinated is actually a punishment in this instance.



It would be far better not to release the players and take the 5 day ban if Brazil refuse to allow them to travel back early after the 2nd of their 3 games. With another international window in November the players face being away from home for almost 6 weeks in an 8 week period. I think it's fairly obvious that the day release quarantine will impact on player's mental health significantly, while obviously from a diet and fitness perspective it's not ideal for elite athletes to be cooped up for most of the day in a hotel room.



Then there's two international breaks in 2022 (late Jan/early Feb added to the usual March window) both with 2 games each for the South American teams, plus the postponed Brazil-Argentina game will probably get shoe-horned in somewhere. The icing on the cake would be Cameroon (AFCON host) being 'upgraded' from amber to red.