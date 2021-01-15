« previous next »
Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 118841 times)

Re: International Watch
Thinking about it they'd be better off going directly to Madrid for the Atletico game.


Thats not a bad idea!
Re: International Watch
Thursday October 14th in Manaus. So that finishes about 4am Friday, BST. The private jet for our lads gets into Speke  just in time for them to watch it on Match of the Day  ;D
Mané will also have to quarantine because he's playing in Jo'burg  (v  Namibia)

Thinking about it they'd be better off going directly to Madrid for the Atletico game.





So Sadio misses Watford as well as Alisson and Fab?
Re: International Watch
So Sadio misses Watford as well as Alisson and Fab?

I don't think so, the talk is they can come and go from the quarantine hotel for training and games - which of course is ludicrous considering we have games in London, Madrid and Manchester during the quarantine period.
Unless we have made arrangements for quarantine accommodation  in Liverpool - otherwise the official hotels are all in London, Birmingham and Bristol - which isn't ideal for double sessions at Kirkby  ;D
Re: International Watch
I don't think so, the talk is they can come and go from the quarantine hotel for training and games - which of course is ludicrous considering we have games in London, Madrid and Manchester during the quarantine period.
Unless we have made arrangements for quarantine accommodation  in Liverpool - otherwise the official hotels are all in London, Birmingham and Bristol - which isn't ideal for double sessions at Kirkby  ;D

Bloody hell, what a load of nonsense ;D
Re: International Watch
Wolves are the only team 100% vaccinated apparently (is there some rule in Portugal or something?!) - and I think Leeds and possibly Brentford are the next highest. You'd imagine the teams playing in Europe had high numbers too.

We should be asking for an assurance that our players will actually play in Brazil - I mean, I don't really want them to but otherwise what is the fucking point of them going and putting them and the club through this?

Are Brazil having to fit in extra qualifiers or is this going to be a new thing that happens all the time with them now with having a game so late into the break?
Portugal has very high vaccination overall(I think just best overall in the world). Guess will find out who is vaccinated and not pretty quickly with the rules it seems.
If they are a brazil national they can have no quarantine period for entering brazil
Re: International Watch
I don't think so, the talk is they can come and go from the quarantine hotel for training and games - which of course is ludicrous considering we have games in London, Madrid and Manchester during the quarantine period.
Unless we have made arrangements for quarantine accommodation  in Liverpool - otherwise the official hotels are all in London, Birmingham and Bristol - which isn't ideal for double sessions at Kirkby  ;D
So it's confirmed double jabbed players can play if coming back from a red list country, but still have to quarantine and can only leave once a day to train/play. So don't think this will work for the champions league games unless they get round it through not going tomthe UK first?

https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1443901839225798657?s=19
Re: International Watch
There is still not a solution.

We can't lose players going into that week after the internationals (Warford, Atletico and United).
Re: International Watch
So non-jabbed players we can refuse to release or will we be punished for that?
Re: International Watch
Can the players refuse to go? If they are going to have to quarantine and be away from their families and then again in November surely some of them will be thinking "fuck that".
Re: International Watch
Can the players refuse to go? If they are going to have to quarantine and be away from their families and then again in November surely some of them will be thinking "fuck that".

More fool them if they agree to it and go. There's 4 more international breaks during the season, including October so it's not just once.
Re: International Watch
Best case scenario is that Fab and Alisson are released after Brazil's 2nd game. They could travel to Madrid, with the rest of the squad then flying out from Watford and having a mini training camp in Spain, all arriving back on Thursday morning.

Being a midfielder down for Watford it's probably best for Naby to do the day release quarantine and play that game, not travel to Madrid (his quarantine ends on the day of the game) and then be available for the United game on the Sunday.

Sadio's 10 days will be up on the Friday so he can either do the day release option and play versus Watford and United (the latter after 2 nights in his own bed) or go straight to Madrid and travel back a day later than the rest of the squad.

If Brazil insist on having Fab and Alisson for the 3rd game then we'd be better not to send them and just taking the 5 day ban meaning they'd miss Watford and Atletico. Otherwise it would be Alisson starting and Fab on the bench for Watford after arriving the day before, not travelling to Madrid and then playing versus United while still under the day release scheme.
Re: International Watch
So non-jabbed players we can refuse to release or will we be punished for that?
I imagine they won't be released, guess we'll see which players have not been jabbed in that case
Re: International Watch
I imagine they won't be released, guess we'll see which players have not been jabbed in that case
Alisson is a WHO ambassador for vaccination if he isnt vaccinated I would be very surprised
Re: International Watch
Alisson and Fabinho are set to travel to Brazil for the October International break as the Brazilian FA confirm the pair are fully vaccinated. Due to that, they're unlikely to be available for Liverpool's game against Watford.

The pair are set to be back for the Manchester United game but they're also unlikely to feature against Atletico Madrid in the UCL. Caoimhin Kelleher will be expected to start against Watford and Madrid.
Re: International Watch
Well isn't that just lovely.  FFS.
Re: International Watch
Why are they unlikely to feature against Atletico?
Re: International Watch
Why are they unlikely to feature against Atletico?
Only allowed to leave for quarantine on return for matches or training so guessing they can't travel
Re: International Watch
This is just so fucked. It was bad enough last season being decided by injuries but at least they are part of football. Seems like this season will be determined by which teams have the most players from red-listed countries and which teams pull the most Fergusons (ie. players seriously injured before each break and miraculously recovering after each one). This season is even more compromised than the one played at empty stadiums, hard as it is to believe. Fuck International football into the sun.
Re: International Watch
Only allowed to leave for quarantine on return for matches or training so guessing they can't travel

They'll be travelling for a match so surely it falls under that?
Re: International Watch
They'll be travelling for a match so surely it falls under that?
I mean possibly, I'm just speculating based on what's been posted with no source and going off this form the rules https://twitter.com/martynziegler/status/1443901839225798657?s=19
Re: International Watch
Hope we can get out of this shit and be able to play Alisson and Fabinho. Similar to how it was before the last international break you knew that this issue would be dragged into the next one and no doubt the ones after. It'll be about five international breaks this season, won't it? That's not even including the fucking AFCON. What a load of shite.
Re: International Watch
Bit from Jurgen at the bottom...

Premier League players can travel to red-list nations for internationals if fully vaccinated - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58753489
Re: International Watch
Bit from Jurgen at the bottom...

Premier League players can travel to red-list nations for internationals if fully vaccinated - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58753489

Wonder if we are able to work out who hasnt had the vaccine.
Re: International Watch
I know its none of my business, but I cant help being slightly dissapointed there are Liverpool players who chose not to get vaccinated.

Premier League players can travel to red-list nations for internationals if fully vaccinated - https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58753489

Love his dig at the premier league, shame others wont call them out on how they are dealing with this.
Re: International Watch
I think given the choice most players would choose not to play in qualifiers unless the games were actually important (they're not really for Brazil) if the cost was a full three weeks away from your family. Therefore it seems like being fully vaccinated is actually a punishment in this instance.

It would be far better not to release the players and take the 5 day ban if Brazil refuse to allow them to travel back early after the 2nd of their 3 games. With another international window in November the players face being away from home for almost 6 weeks in an 8 week period. I think it's fairly obvious that the day release quarantine will impact on player's mental health significantly, while obviously from a diet and fitness perspective it's not ideal for elite athletes to be cooped up for most of the day in a hotel room.

Then there's two international breaks in 2022 (late Jan/early Feb added to the usual March window) both with 2 games each for the South American teams, plus the postponed Brazil-Argentina game will probably get shoe-horned in somewhere. The icing on the cake would be Cameroon (AFCON host) being 'upgraded' from amber to red.
Re: International Watch
A complete utter shitshow! They couldn't create more holes and contradictions in their rules if they tried. What's the point of quarantine if you can be let out to potentially infect others?

Makes no sense, obviously the Gov are just trying to create some sort of workaround so they don't get excused of looking after the rich.
Re: International Watch
I know its none of my business, but I cant help being slightly dissapointed there are Liverpool players who chose not to get vaccinated.

Love his dig at the premier league, shame others wont call them out on how they are dealing with this.
Klopp says they are 99% vaccinated so I don't think they will have any issues with the international football and travel on missing games now.
