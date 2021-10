all this storm in a teacup, you know what- i bet probably some dusty-fart bureaucrat in each of the Football administrations just filed the papers because that's what they are supposed to do if an association withholds a player. Likewise the dusty fart counterpart at FIFA probably went right ahead and entered the suspensions, because that's what they are supposed to do if a FA files a complaint. Reality, covid or special circumstances probably never crossed anybody's mind, that's somebody else's problem. I gotta procedure i gotta follow.Probably all the 'Talks" since then have been people trying to figure out how tf to fix it, who do we call about this whatya mean it cant be reversed ffs