Can someone breakdown how jurisdiction works with regards to FIFA? Like how can they ban our players for league games? Do they have authority over UEFA or our FA or the Premier League? Basically my question stems from the statement from the European Leagues group opposing the two year World Cup. Are they powerful? Are they a legitimate thing? Also, during the Super League talks we left the European Club Association which I had never head of. Who are they and what do they do? Also, we have seen CAS get involved in certain circumstances. Basically how the fuck does all of this work and who are all of these organisations in relation to each other?!?