Imagine how Alisson and Fabinho feel about this. They couldn't go home and bury their fathers and are now being punished by their own country for not going home to kick a ball around a park.



Flip it, and their anger could be purely with the UK government - it was the UK government who wouldn't let them return to bury their fathers, it was the UK government who would force them to quarantine if they went to play for Brazil.Don't underestimate the pride these guys feel representing their country, if they had to choose I would expect them to choose their country over club every time.