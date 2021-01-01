« previous next »
a treeless whopper

Re: International Watch
Reply #1240 on: Today at 03:07:25 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:04:57 pm
I'm sure this was in the thought process of all the impacted clubs.

They can still train in those 5 days as well just not actually play. They would have been stuck in a hotel room for 10 days with an inability to properly train if they had gone down the quarantine route.
SteveLFC

Re: International Watch
Reply #1241 on: Today at 03:14:48 pm
This is an absolute clusterfuck of a decision for so many reasons. First of all, preventing THEIR players from playing football is only going to build resentment from those players toward their national team which is only going to backfire on them.

Singling out Richarlison for preferential treatment is also going to irritate the others breeding even more resentment.

Brazil's FA is coming across as a bunch of bellends and any good feeling between them and the respective clubs has been lost so don't expect any favours and help and cooperation in the future.

What is this game coming to? Seriously, it just feels like the footballing world is being run by half-wits.
clinical

Re: International Watch
Reply #1242 on: Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.
spen71

Re: International Watch
Reply #1243 on: Today at 03:22:08 pm
If I was a Brazilian player, with all this shit on, just announce my international retirement!   Cite you need to spend time with your family
Malaysian Kopite

Re: International Watch
Reply #1244 on: Today at 03:37:33 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.
For once Abu Dhabi's lawyers are going to come in handy.
DTRed

Re: International Watch
Reply #1245 on: Today at 03:42:04 pm
What a fuck up!

You have Lo Celso being punished by his club for going, LFC and others being punished due to players not going and Richarlison, who didn't even travel, is allowed to play because Brazil said so. 

If we have to drop players this weekend then the FA / EPL should make Richarlison unavailable for selection too.
Legs

Re: International Watch
Reply #1246 on: Today at 03:44:50 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 03:01:12 pm
Is this a case of taking 5 days on the chin than a 10/14 day quarantine on return?

Issue is we are paying our players to play games for US with this they are missing 5-6 league games plus the odd CL game too.

This is just for now what if other countries go into red zone and they kick up a fuss too we dont have good enough depth.

Add in the "only missing 2-3 games" due to African nations we could miss our best line up for 30% of games at least.

I mean it works both ways surely Gomez a £40m CB got a PCL on international duty our reward for that was ??!!
Dim Glas

Re: International Watch
Reply #1247 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.

And all that will need saying is - they didnt ban one player, showing favouratism to one smaller club it can manipulate, therefore the decisions comes down to being a purely malicious one.

So yeah, play them.
wemmick

Re: International Watch
Reply #1248 on: Today at 03:45:28 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.

Yeah, fuck 'em. We should stand our ground. Make it a long, drawn out legal process for them and FIFA (if they get involved).
Scottymuser

Re: International Watch
Reply #1249 on: Today at 03:51:15 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 02:33:08 pm
so bscially all the Prem based players would have needed to quarantine for 10 days after arrival in Brazil so missed Brazil matches anyhow.
THis case needs to be heard by CAS ASAP and Brazil and FIFA put in place to stop this circus repeating in Oct & Nov.

No - the Brazillian government said that any *Brazillian* footballers would not have to do the 10 day quarantine only arrival, only the Argentinians.  Which shows you how much more corrupt and unfair their stance was over the Bra vs Arg match - it was clearly done so that if the PL clubs refused to release their players, than they would stop the match from going ahead with Argentina's first choice XI, but if they did, they could extend (or not) the exemption to both sides.
Liv4-3lee

Re: International Watch
Reply #1250 on: Today at 04:09:50 pm
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 03:22:08 pm
If I was a Brazilian player, with all this shit on, just announce my international retirement!   Cite you need to spend time with your family

Like retirement is going to stop them from doing shit like this, remember the time Matip retired from Cameroon and they threatened to ban him for the length of the African Cup of Nations because the manager called him up anyway and he refused to go.
lamad

Re: International Watch
Reply #1251 on: Today at 04:18:30 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:16:13 pm
Play them. They can threaten all they like, let them take it to court.
Yep. Let's see what happens when they take this to court (if). Really fed up with this shit and I think the clubs need to take a stand. Fifa really is the lowest of the low organsations.
BoRed

Re: International Watch
Reply #1252 on: Today at 04:18:59 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:06:22 pm
But we both know it's always going to be more games and more competitions. The three game international break has now been added into the calendar.

Not a fan of the three game international break, but that in itself is not the cause of the problem here. UEFA are also scheduling three games in this break, but they will be done today, and some were done tomorrow. South America could have done the same, but they stretched it to Thursday night (Friday morning) for no particular reason. They could have played Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday and been done two days earlier. This way, even without the quarantine and travel issues, any player playing on Thursday night in South America is automatically ruled out of their next club game (especially if the club must play on Saturday due to having another game on Tuesday), and that simply shouldn't be the case after international breaks.

Playing three internationals in a week is a joke, but stretching it to Thursday night makes it much worse.
Number 7

Re: International Watch
Reply #1253 on: Today at 04:19:00 pm
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 01:39:35 pm
Incredible 'logic' from the Brazil FA. Ban their own players from playing because their clubs and domestic FA prevented them from travelling because of government quarantine rules, how is that going to boost morale? Also the players wil lose money tied into appearance and win bonuses (hopefully). This could be regarded as restraint of trade and play out in court. The PL, ECA and UEFA need to refer this to CAS as it's beyond the players' control.

It's preposterous. They want their own players banned because they're on a red list country. They're punishing their own players for essentially making a safe and smart decision.
Number 7

Re: International Watch
Reply #1254 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm
Simon Stone
@sistoney67
·
3h
Early response from PL clubs to Brazil decision is one of defiance. They are trying to find a solution that will clear the players to play this weekend + don't think it is right to prevent them doing so under circumstances. Big question is how far will they push it.
Too early for flapjacks?

Re: International Watch
Reply #1255 on: Today at 04:25:19 pm
The UK government advice is for people not to travel to red list countries. That's a pretty good starting point for a defence.
Dazzer23

Re: International Watch
Reply #1256 on: Today at 04:31:01 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 04:25:19 pm
The UK government advice is for people not to travel to red list countries. That's a pretty good starting point for a defence.

And that's the nub of it...FIFA saying they wield more power than Governments
clinical

Re: International Watch
Reply #1257 on: Today at 04:33:01 pm
If I'm FSG i'd be saying play them and take the punichment. Show the fans how corrupt Fifa are. Oh and about the superleague.
Ray K

Re: International Watch
Reply #1258 on: Today at 04:35:17 pm
So, about that World Cup every two years thing... do we think it's a good idea or no?  :P
Micky55

Re: International Watch
Reply #1259 on: Today at 04:43:13 pm
I'm hoping this is the first straw that breaks the camels back of international football but what I think will happen is FIFA will lean on the FA with the threat of an England world cup ban & the FA will shit themselves & threaten to deduct points from any club who plays said players.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: International Watch
Reply #1260 on: Today at 04:43:23 pm
'Growing confidence' that the players affected will be able to feature this weekend after all, says Mel Reddy.
Number 7

Re: International Watch
Reply #1261 on: Today at 04:46:22 pm
Mike Keegan
@MikeKeegan_DM
EXCL: Chief exec Richard Masters has written to PL clubs today to say a resolution could be reached over the 11 banned non-travelling players BEFORE this weekend's games. Means likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, City, United and Leeds may all benefit.
Bobinhood

Re: International Watch
Reply #1262 on: Today at 04:52:43 pm
International football needs binning off.

Every two years have a confederation wide open draw knock out tournament and then two years later have a world cup based on the standings from that. Every second summer there's a month long tournament and that's IT. The rest of its all nonsense anyway, "qualifying" its a joke.
