But we both know it's always going to be more games and more competitions. The three game international break has now been added into the calendar.



Not a fan of the three game international break, but that in itself is not the cause of the problem here. UEFA are also scheduling three games in this break, but they will be done today, and some were done tomorrow. South America could have done the same, but they stretched it to Thursday night (Friday morning) for no particular reason. They could have played Wednesday, Saturday, Tuesday and been done two days earlier. This way, even without the quarantine and travel issues, any player playing on Thursday night in South America is automatically ruled out of their next club game (especially if the club must play on Saturday due to having another game on Tuesday), and that simply shouldn't be the case after international breaks.Playing three internationals in a week is a joke, but stretching it to Thursday night makes it much worse.