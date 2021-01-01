This is an absolute clusterfuck of a decision for so many reasons. First of all, preventing THEIR players from playing football is only going to build resentment from those players toward their national team which is only going to backfire on them.



Singling out Richarlison for preferential treatment is also going to irritate the others breeding even more resentment.



Brazil's FA is coming across as a bunch of bellends and any good feeling between them and the respective clubs has been lost so don't expect any favours and help and cooperation in the future.



What is this game coming to? Seriously, it just feels like the footballing world is being run by half-wits.