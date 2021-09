Echo



Liverpool will reportedly be without Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino against Leeds United on Sunday.



That is according to The Times who are reporting that English clubs have been informed by FIFA that they will be unable to select their Brazilian players for a five-day period.



The report claims that the automatic restrictions under FIFAís regulations cover September 10-14 and comes after clubs blocked their players from travelling to the South American country due to concerns over Covid restrictions.



As well as the Reds being without their trio, Leeds will also be without Raphinha and Manchester City will be unable to select Ederson and Gabriel Jesus against Leicester City.



While Fred will not only miss Manchester Unitedís home game with Newcastle United but also the Champions League trip to Young Boys next Tuesday.



And Chelsea will be without Thiago Silva for games against Aston Villa and Zenit St Petersburg.



But The Times is also reporting that Brazil has waived its right to ask for Richarlison to be excluded for Evertonís game with Burnley on Monday due to their good relations with the club.