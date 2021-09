I watched the Dutch destroy Turkey 6-1 tonight.

Virgil was a rolls ROyce at the back with Stepen de Vrij that is keeping out de Ligt at CB.

Midfield was not all that fluid and wijnaldum and specially Frenkie de Jong gave the ball away.

Up front De Pay and Davey Klassie (Ajax) were combining and pullling apart the Turkish defense.. 3-0 incl a pen and then a red card. plus another 3 goals in 2nd half.

only down side was a knock Virgil took in 92min when Turkish player pressed a poor pass from Keeper to Virgil who took a kick on ankel (he says it is ok amnd was comfortably walkinng around the pitch afterwards) and Turkey pulled on back against run of play. 6=1 to the Dutch.



Biring on Leeds.