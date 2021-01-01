This is where FIFA should be taking a lead and actual govern for once. How can you just add extra dates then let the rest deal with it? They should've pushed federations to speed up the qualifying process rather than leave it so late (E.G. Nations Leagues and friendlies could've been shortened).



In the end, we're in a pandemic and it's the games FIFA want played that are the ones that cause unnecessary travel and risk spreading the disease to unvaccinated countries. They should take a bit more responsibility.



They haven't added extra dates - they have instead allowed COMNEBOL to change a 2 week, 2 game period into a 2 week, 3 game period (same amount of games that would have been present at any international tournament). The issue is the UK Government being utter, utter fuckwits (as usual), enforcing the Red List countries argument to people like professional sportsman who due to their job, aren;t likely to just be mingling with the general public (and equally, should have had both their jabs) - is there really any risk to the UK population AT LARGE for allowing Allison, say, to fly to Brazil, isolate with the rest of his teammates (largely coming from other European countries), play 3 games, only which 2 are actually in Brazil, and then fly back to rejoin our (relatively) bubbled squad? If not, then the UKs government's insistence around the enforcing of the 10 day quarantine period for this set of fixtures, is dumb and far more at fault then COMNEBOLs & FIFAs realisation that adding the extra game into the game week would actually be BETTER for European clubs than adding another 2 week interval later in the year to account for the missing qualification games.Would it be annoying to have our 3 Brazillians play on Thursday, instead of Tues/Weds (which would normally happen on a 2 game period) - yep hinder one match by having them have one fewer day or rest, but would you be more annnoyed if sometime in Feb we'd have another 2 week fixture freeze to allow for QC Qualifiers to catch up, and therefore increase our fiixture congestion at that point just after AFCON?How else are you going to run a qualification tournament for a world cup that is happening next year? Apart from postponing the Qatar WC by a year (meainng we'd have the 2022/23 even worse in terms of interruptions given the Euros in 2024, and AFCON in 2023, tthere needs to be qualifying matches, and doing it this way actually impacts the clubs less by minimising the number of interruptions.