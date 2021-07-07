.. To compound the pain, the Daily Fail claims that players are unlikely to receive government exemptions when it comes to facing quarantine.Liverpool have been dealt a major blow by FIFAs latest ruling on players' international obligations, which could leave them without a crucial trio for their crunch meeting with Manchester United in October. Rules which allowed managers to withhold players from joining up with their national sides, as previously exercised by Jurgen Klopp, have since been retractedFIFAs latest ruling states that clubs can no longer prevent their players from leaving on international duty, even if quarantine is required upon their return.Brazil face a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers in September and October, for which the squad has already been named.Painfully for the Reds, three of their players have officially been included in Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino.This could leave them without the spine of their squad for a number of important ties, with starting spots left vacant in goal, midfield and attack.The encounter with Manchester United, always one of the fieriest on the Premier League calendar, is scheduled for Old Trafford on 24th October.Previous rules allowed clubs to prevent their players leaving on international duty if they faced more than a five-day quarantine upon their return.As of April 2021, that rule expired, much to the inconvenience of club managers.. To compound the pain, the Daily Fail claims that players are unlikely to receive government exemptions when it comes to facing quarantine.