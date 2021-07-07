« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 58773 times)

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #520 on: July 7, 2021, 11:50:46 pm »
Nice one, hope all 4 bring home a winners medal
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,437
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #521 on: July 8, 2021, 07:18:01 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  6, 2021, 01:57:53 pm
Hoping that we have everybody ready for Norwich. A couple out won't be the end of the world but if we're missing a handful or more it's hardly ideal is it. Henderson and Thiago have barely had any minutes between them either. The Brazilians haven't had too many minutes but again all 3 are key for Liverpool. I know it's been a long season but we need everyone back for the first match.

It's a difficult one as some were rushed back a bit after the World Cup and then Alisson tore a muscle against Norwich on the opening game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,678
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: International Watch
« Reply #522 on: July 8, 2021, 11:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July  8, 2021, 07:18:01 am
It's a difficult one as some were rushed back a bit after the World Cup and then Alisson tore a muscle against Norwich on the opening game.

 a year later.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,931
  • Seis Veces
Re: International Watch
« Reply #523 on: July 9, 2021, 12:09:08 am »
Assume Fromola meant the Copa America, but I get it  ;D - Alisson had played basically every minute that season, hadn't he? The only two games I think he missed were in the League cup and FA Cup, we played Mignolet in both and went out in the first round IIRC. He'd played all the Brazil games of course, and presumably had played practically every Roma match the season before.

I think Henderson's condition will be interesting given he hasn't played for us since February, and his England minutes have been limited. Fabinho and Firmino don't seem to have played an excessive number of minutes and didn't end our season with any problems, so imagine they'll get some minutes in the legs in pre season
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #524 on: July 12, 2021, 01:44:49 am »
Its over !!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #525 on: July 12, 2021, 09:03:56 am »
Not a single winner out of 4 finalists 😟
Logged

Offline dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #526 on: July 12, 2021, 10:11:34 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July 12, 2021, 09:03:56 am
Not a single winner out of 4 finalists 😟

They will all be disappointed and all those that missed out due to injury or not being selected. Hopefully they can move on to better  things and we can help them win some club honours this season.

enjoy your 3/4 weeks off all of you.
the other lads will be back to work today
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,232
Re: International Watch
« Reply #527 on: July 12, 2021, 10:38:37 am »
Brazil did rotate their squad really well over the Summer so not a horrendous amount of minutes in their legs

Robertson, Shaq, Wilson and Neco Williams will be back earlier.

Part of me thinks that Henderson wont take the full 3-4 weeks either and come back to complete his rehab.

Salah not being released for the Olympics is great for us. A full summer off for him.

World cup qualification to come with the 7 European games being squeezed into the next 4 months.

Then the nightmare of the African cup of nations begins in Jan
« Last Edit: July 12, 2021, 10:41:37 am by gazzalfc »
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: International Watch
« Reply #528 on: July 20, 2021, 01:01:56 pm »
Quote from: gray19lfc on July  6, 2021, 10:58:58 pm
Players scheduled to return after start of pre-season on 12th July:

Andy Robertson 13/7 returning 23/7
Neco Williams & Harry Wilson 17/7 - returning 19/7
Diogo Jota 18/7 - returning 21/7
Shaqiri 23/7
Thiago - 27/7
Jordan Henderson - 1/8
Alisson, Fabinho, Firmino - 1/8

All players have been promised a minimum of 3 weeks holiday

Looks like Robbo is getting an extended break.
« Last Edit: July 22, 2021, 10:50:50 am by gray19lfc »
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: International Watch
« Reply #529 on: July 27, 2021, 03:33:41 pm »
Shaq and Thiago back in training Thursday.

Assuming we arent going to see the Brazilians and Hendo until the Anfield friendlies at the earliest.
« Last Edit: July 28, 2021, 10:45:08 am by gray19lfc »
Logged

Offline gray19lfc

  • Would like a McFly hairstyle
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,538
  • At the end of a storm, there's a golden sky ★★★★★★
Re: International Watch
« Reply #530 on: July 29, 2021, 06:48:43 pm »
Jürgen just confirming Brazilians will be in France for the friendly against Bologna on 5th August. Assuming Hendo will be there too.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,437
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #531 on: July 30, 2021, 08:51:32 am »
Quote from: gray19lfc on July 29, 2021, 06:48:43 pm
Jürgen just confirming Brazilians will be in France for the friendly against Bologna on 5th August. Assuming Hendo will be there too.

Presumably back in training next week which would give them 3 weeks off after the Euros/Copa final.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #532 on: July 30, 2021, 09:19:33 am »
^ right, saw the goalie on instagram has been to the barbers and he's also bought a load of meat - he's ready  ;D
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #533 on: August 16, 2021, 07:51:08 am »
Yay! more international football to look forward to  :P
Private jet to Leeds Bradford for the Brazilians
I think this is right  ;D


September 1st
Portugal v Republic of Ireland
Denmark v Scotland
Norway v Netherlands
Guinea Bissau v Guinea
Senegal v Togo
Egypt v Angola

September 2nd
Chile v Brazil
Sweden v Spain
Hungary v England

September 4th
Gabon v Egypt
Scotland v Moldova
Netherlands v Montenegro
The Republic v Azerbaijan

September 5th
Brazil v Argentina
Switzerland v Italy
England v Andorra
Belarus v Wales
Spain v Georgia
Kosovo v Greece

September 6th
Congo v Senegal
Guinea v Morocco

September 7th
The Republic v Serbia
Austria v Scotland
Netherlands v Turkey
Azerbaijan v Portugal

September 8th
Northern Ireland v Switzerland
Wales v Estonia
Kosovo v Spain
Poland v England
Greece v Sweden

September 9th
Brazil v Peru 21:30

2 games for our African players, and Jota, and Tsimikas (and  Shaq and Neco)
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,343
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #534 on: August 16, 2021, 08:15:58 am »
It was only reported in the Mail so I won't post it here, but apparently we could be without Alisson, Fab, and Bobby for the United game since travelers to Brazil must quarantine for 10 days after returning and there's no exceptions so far for footballers
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,027
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #535 on: August 16, 2021, 08:17:37 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 16, 2021, 08:15:58 am
It was only reported in the Mail so I won't post it here, but apparently we could be without Alisson, Fab, and Bobby for the United game since travelers to Brazil must quarantine for 10 days after returning and there's no exceptions so far for footballers
I might well be talking rubbish but wasn't there some mechanism whereby clubs could block players travelling for international games where quarantine would be required?
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #536 on: August 16, 2021, 08:27:57 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 16, 2021, 08:15:58 am
It was only reported in the Mail so I won't post it here, but apparently we could be without Alisson, Fab, and Bobby for the United game since travelers to Brazil must quarantine for 10 days after returning and there's no exceptions so far for footballers

Yikes - 2 league games, Leeds and Palace, and 1 champions league - and the same again in October

Please god this

 
Quote from: thaddeus on August 16, 2021, 08:17:37 am
I might well be talking rubbish but wasn't there some mechanism whereby clubs could block players travelling for international games where quarantine would be required?
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,207
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #537 on: August 16, 2021, 08:35:47 am »
Actually Egypt is also on the Red list and Congo where Senegal play on the 6th. They should all retire like Milner - it's fucking shite anyway  ;D

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-amber-and-green-list-rules-for-entering-england
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,279
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #538 on: August 16, 2021, 08:43:30 am »
As their are no fans in South America and MOST players are in Europe wouldnt it be smart to play games in Europe ???

I can see a work around over those rules as long as they test negative.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,327
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: International Watch
« Reply #539 on: August 16, 2021, 09:12:30 am »
https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1477213/liverpool-news-alisson-roberto-firmino-fabinho-man-utd-fifa-rule-change-premier-league

.. To compound the pain, the Daily Fail claims that players are unlikely to receive government exemptions when it comes to facing quarantine.

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow by FIFAs latest ruling on players' international obligations, which could leave them without a crucial trio for their crunch meeting with Manchester United in October. Rules which allowed managers to withhold players from joining up with their national sides, as previously exercised by Jurgen Klopp, have since been retracted


FIFAs latest ruling states that clubs can no longer prevent their players from leaving on international duty, even if quarantine is required upon their return.

Brazil face a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers in September and October, for which the squad has already been named.

Painfully for the Reds, three of their players have officially been included in Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino.


This could leave them without the spine of their squad for a number of important ties, with starting spots left vacant in goal, midfield and attack.


The encounter with Manchester United, always one of the fieriest on the Premier League calendar, is scheduled for Old Trafford on 24th October.

Previous rules allowed clubs to prevent their players leaving on international duty if they faced more than a five-day quarantine upon their return.

As of April 2021, that rule expired, much to the inconvenience of club managers

.. To compound the pain, the Daily Fail claims that players are unlikely to receive government exemptions when it comes to facing quarantine.
« Last Edit: August 16, 2021, 09:20:08 am by rocco »
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,343
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #540 on: August 16, 2021, 09:23:59 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 16, 2021, 08:17:37 am
I might well be talking rubbish but wasn't there some mechanism whereby clubs could block players travelling for international games where quarantine would be required?

Nope, Fifa saying that was a one-off for the April fixtures. Clubs aren't allowed to do so anymore.
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,858
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: International Watch
« Reply #541 on: August 16, 2021, 09:27:05 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on August 16, 2021, 08:15:58 am
It was only reported in the Mail so I won't post it here, but apparently we could be without Alisson, Fab, and Bobby for the United game since travelers to Brazil must quarantine for 10 days after returning and there's no exceptions so far for footballers

Ah but theyd be without Fred so these things even themselves out.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,437
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #542 on: August 16, 2021, 09:28:49 am »
Between this and the AFCON it leaves us a player or two short in the midfield and attack.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,327
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: International Watch
« Reply #543 on: August 16, 2021, 09:32:53 am »
Surely if a country on the red list , its classed as only essential travel ( playing football classed as essential travel)
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #544 on: August 16, 2021, 09:35:14 am »
Quote from: rocco on August 16, 2021, 09:12:30 am
https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1477213/liverpool-news-alisson-roberto-firmino-fabinho-man-utd-fifa-rule-change-premier-league

.. To compound the pain, the Daily Fail claims that players are unlikely to receive government exemptions when it comes to facing quarantine.

Liverpool have been dealt a major blow by FIFAs latest ruling on players' international obligations, which could leave them without a crucial trio for their crunch meeting with Manchester United in October. Rules which allowed managers to withhold players from joining up with their national sides, as previously exercised by Jurgen Klopp, have since been retracted


FIFAs latest ruling states that clubs can no longer prevent their players from leaving on international duty, even if quarantine is required upon their return.

Brazil face a triple-header of World Cup qualifiers in September and October, for which the squad has already been named.

Painfully for the Reds, three of their players have officially been included in Fabinho, Alisson and Roberto Firmino.


This could leave them without the spine of their squad for a number of important ties, with starting spots left vacant in goal, midfield and attack.


The encounter with Manchester United, always one of the fieriest on the Premier League calendar, is scheduled for Old Trafford on 24th October.

Previous rules allowed clubs to prevent their players leaving on international duty if they faced more than a five-day quarantine upon their return.

As of April 2021, that rule expired, much to the inconvenience of club managers

.. To compound the pain, the Daily Fail claims that players are unlikely to receive government exemptions when it comes to facing quarantine.
All The Players are Required to be vaccinated and still have a go though a full quarantine as if there where not vaccinated? Playing a sport that most of your time is limited to being outside and being inside would be on a plane, hotel(Likely away from other players) and bus ride.
Fifa should put that rule in place for friendlies until the rest of the World can get it vaccinations up. 
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,911
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #545 on: August 16, 2021, 09:46:47 am »
It's ok just organise a massive protest attacking police and security, break into the ground and blockade the hotel where the players are and get the game called off.


Simples!!
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,133
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 05:17:13 pm »
So we could be without the 3 Brazilians, Mo, Sadio and Naby for Leeds away?!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,437
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 05:25:26 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:17:13 pm
So we could be without the 3 Brazilians, Mo, Sadio and Naby for Leeds away?!

There's 5 international breaks this season as well as AFCON.

Going to have to work something out over this nonsense or buy more players. We can't afford to potentially write off 5 games.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,811
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: International Watch
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 06:57:02 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:17:13 pm
So we could be without the 3 Brazilians, Mo, Sadio and Naby for Leeds away?!

Surely this will be changed.

Essentially it could be the difference of winning the League or not.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,863
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: International Watch
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 07:26:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:57:02 pm
Surely this will be changed.

Essentially it could be the difference of winning the League or not.
We will hardly see them 

If they have to quarantine for 10 days, they will only just be back before they go off on international duty again..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,437
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #550 on: Today at 08:14:27 am »
Even if they don't have to quarantine Brazil are playing 3 games in the breaks with the last one on Thursday night. That effectively writes them off for the following weekend anyway, certainly the outfield players.

We're going to need 1 or 2 more in to cover for this bollocks alone, especially when you throw AFCON in.

In terms of the quarantine we need to get something sorted so that doesn't happen, or we're writing off weeks of the season.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,811
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: International Watch
« Reply #551 on: Today at 09:27:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:14:27 am
Even if they don't have to quarantine Brazil are playing 3 games in the breaks with the last one on Thursday night. That effectively writes them off for the following weekend anyway, certainly the outfield players.

We're going to need 1 or 2 more in to cover for this bollocks alone, especially when you throw AFCON in.

In terms of the quarantine we need to get something sorted so that doesn't happen, or we're writing off weeks of the season.

Wont they have to quarantine when they arrive in the country too?

It will surely impact other Clubs too.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,133
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #552 on: Today at 09:38:22 am »
Surely it will be changed, it's like a punishment for teams with better players that we have no control over!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,478
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: International Watch
« Reply #553 on: Today at 09:55:39 am »
I'm pretty confident they're (FIFA) not just going to go 'tough shit, it is what it is' and see a lot of the best teams in Europe lose big chunks of their squad for ten days after they get back in their countries.

There's Champions League rounds within ten days of the next three 'breaks' for Brazil games, it's pretty daft to think (for example) UEFA would be okay with PSG playing Inter Milan with no Messi, Neymar, Di Maria, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martinez, Icardi, Navas, Hakimi, Paredes etc.
Logged
"He wanted to do a 'stop and chat,' I didn't want to do a 'stop and chat."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,437
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #554 on: Today at 10:40:55 am »
Hopefully the quarantine can be worked around (the season is a write off otherwise) but the weekend after the international breaks are going to be a nightmare for us with the likes of Brazil playing on the Thursday night.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,156
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #555 on: Today at 10:46:23 am »
maybe they might let vaccinated footballers be exempt.

Might encourage more players to get the vaccine

Not saying that is right btw. Mist likely they will be exempt all together
Logged

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,704
  • JFT96
Re: International Watch
« Reply #556 on: Today at 11:33:34 am »
Liverpool refusing to let Salah go on international duty, would imagine it will be the same for other players as well

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,133
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #557 on: Today at 11:33:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:40:55 am
Hopefully the quarantine can be worked around (the season is a write off otherwise) but the weekend after the international breaks are going to be a nightmare for us with the likes of Brazil playing on the Thursday night.

Still cannot believe they've casually started cramming 3 games into these breaks without a murmur, absolute joke.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,133
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: International Watch
« Reply #558 on: Today at 11:37:00 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:33:34 am
Liverpool refusing to let Salah go on international duty, would imagine it will be the same for other players as well

https://twitter.com/neiljonesgoal/status/1429752635322687493?s=20

Didn't know we could do that, that's good news, hopefully more to follow.

Egypt twitter is about to explode in anger though. ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,811
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: International Watch
« Reply #559 on: Today at 11:41:55 am »
Imagine Mo is against it too
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 