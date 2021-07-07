« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: International Watch  (Read 55376 times)

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #520 on: July 7, 2021, 11:50:46 pm »
Nice one, hope all 4 bring home a winners medal
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,141
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: International Watch
« Reply #521 on: July 8, 2021, 07:18:01 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July  6, 2021, 01:57:53 pm
Hoping that we have everybody ready for Norwich. A couple out won't be the end of the world but if we're missing a handful or more it's hardly ideal is it. Henderson and Thiago have barely had any minutes between them either. The Brazilians haven't had too many minutes but again all 3 are key for Liverpool. I know it's been a long season but we need everyone back for the first match.

It's a difficult one as some were rushed back a bit after the World Cup and then Alisson tore a muscle against Norwich on the opening game.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: International Watch
« Reply #522 on: July 8, 2021, 11:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on July  8, 2021, 07:18:01 am
It's a difficult one as some were rushed back a bit after the World Cup and then Alisson tore a muscle against Norwich on the opening game.

 a year later.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,042
  • Seis Veces
Re: International Watch
« Reply #523 on: July 9, 2021, 12:09:08 am »
Assume Fromola meant the Copa America, but I get it  ;D - Alisson had played basically every minute that season, hadn't he? The only two games I think he missed were in the League cup and FA Cup, we played Mignolet in both and went out in the first round IIRC. He'd played all the Brazil games of course, and presumably had played practically every Roma match the season before.

I think Henderson's condition will be interesting given he hasn't played for us since February, and his England minutes have been limited. Fabinho and Firmino don't seem to have played an excessive number of minutes and didn't end our season with any problems, so imagine they'll get some minutes in the legs in pre season
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,181
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #524 on: Today at 01:44:49 am »
Its over !!
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: International Watch
« Reply #525 on: Today at 09:03:56 am »
Not a single winner out of 4 finalists 😟
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 