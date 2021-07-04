Today was a good day for me except for one glaringly dumb idea. I have a Liverpool top that I bought in 2006. I don't wear it so much anymore, mainly because of the name that's on the back, but it's also a bit small on me now. When I bought the jersey nearly twenty years ago I was a bit naïve (dumb then too). When I went to the store to collect it. I was asked if I wanted a players name on the back so I said yeah sure. I should have suggested a name but I didn't (I can't remember why). Anyway, when the shirt was ready it cost a bit more than it should have, because some smart-ass decided to put Carragher's name on the back. Each letter cost extra so they picked the longest name they had. I wore it for a long time until probably the last few years. I don't like Carragher anymore so I wanted to try to take the letters off if I could. I liked him when he played for us but when he became a pundit I began to dislike him. I tried a knife but only ended up poking a hole in it. So I thought I'd try a hot iron on it. I don't know why I thought that would work. Apparently you're not supposed to iron nylon! I burned a hole underneath an r and melted some of the fabric below the g. I also seared red marks onto the iron plate. Too frigging ages to get that off! So now I don't have the original problem from before because the shirt is in the bin.