One of the local bars we go in has been posting a bit of a tale on facebook. Some Manc has shit his kecks while in there and decided to flush his undies down the bog, this has led to the pipes getting blocked and flooding the toilet and part of the bar. They managed to retrieve the undies but they still have a problem, as something else is blocking the pipe and they are waiting on United Utilities to come and sort it.. They want shitty arse to come forward and tell them what the fuck else he flushed down the bog, just so they know what they are dealing with.

They have posted today that they are still closed and stated that if you shit your kecks, just ask for a bag. ;D
Is it you
That's amazing, Tigers are magnificent.

The Tiger prowling towards the jeep, when it's out of shot on the bend then it starts sprinting. ;D

That's a top of the food chain apex predator in it's glory.
Reckon they came close to seeing how it feeds too  ;D
They get sold fully liveried up as well, which I just do not understand at all. Its only a wrap, it should be peeled and all sirens/lighbars removed. The trucks at work are all wrapped when new and the garage peels it all off before they go back to Scania/get sold.

Second bit, he was a Manc ;)
 :lmao :lmao :lmao

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/SIb1562SPOo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/SIb1562SPOo</a>
 :lmao
... but our flag was still there :D
Pussies, running away. They should have just pulled their guns and shot the fireworks.
The scary thing is, that they all probably have five guns each in their homes.
Today was a good day for me except for one glaringly dumb idea. I have a Liverpool top that I bought in 2006. I don't wear it so much anymore, mainly because of the name that's on the back, but it's also a bit small on me now. When I bought the jersey nearly twenty years ago I was a bit naïve (dumb then too). When I went to the store to collect it. I was asked if I wanted a players name on the back so I said yeah sure. I should have suggested a name but I didn't (I can't remember why). Anyway, when the shirt was ready it cost a bit more than it should have, because some smart-ass decided to put Carragher's name on the back. Each letter cost extra so they picked the longest name they had. I wore it for a long time until probably the last few years. I don't like Carragher anymore so I wanted to try to take the letters off if I could. I liked him when he played for us but when he became a pundit I began to dislike him. I tried a knife but only ended up poking a hole in it. So I thought I'd try a hot iron on it. I don't know why I thought that would work. Apparently you're not supposed to iron nylon! I burned a hole underneath an r and melted some of the fabric below the g. I also seared red marks onto the iron plate. Too frigging ages to get that off! So now I don't have the original problem from before because the shirt is in the bin. 
Hello baldrick, its been awhile.
As cunning plans go, ironing nylon is up there.
I'm a bit disappointed we didn't get to see the 'after' photos.
Good thing we never signed Dan Burn as that would have been another shirt ruined.
Dear god some people really are stupid but then say something they clearly think is profound that makes them look even more stupid!!

BBC News - 'It takes seconds for a candle to wreck your life'
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c05lj8l6rgjo
Got zero sympathy for the idiot. Sounds harsh, but ffs, do stupid things, pay the consequences.

No sympathy here either mate.  Christ almighty I knew as a 5yr old that leaving naked flames unattended is dangerous. 

This is an adult with 4 kids FFS!!
Surprised she's not trying to sue the candlemaker or seller for making a dangerous item  ::)
Or get matches/lighters banned 🤷
that's just idiocy of the highest order. Why light candles in the first place if there's no power cut and the last thing you want to be doing is going downstairs and leaving it unattended.
Just wait and see.
People light scented candles for obvious reasons I just don't understand leaving them unattended, in a bedroom. 

It's stupidity at it's highest 🤦
Like Deb says, people light them for the nice smell, we used to put them on the mantle piece and I've lit a few around the living room when trying to be romantic, but you never leave them unattended and you always make sure its out before you leave the room for any length of time.
I thought having 4 kids by 25 was stupid enough but burning ya house down,looking at her photo looks lucky see didn't melt. 
The gritter drivers should have plowed into the inconsiderate c*nts.
Me in the transfer thread
A learner driver and their instructor who parked on double yellow lines because the student wanted to visit a shop have registered a complete fail - after they were spotted by police and fined.

Officers were on patrol in Liverpool city centre when they noticed the vehicle with its L plates parked up in London Road on Saturday.

In a social media post, Merseyside Police said: "Both were dealt with for obstruction of the live lane and footway while the learner went to the shop."

The officers' response drew support from local residents, with one commenting: "That's certainly a lesson learnt."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd0jzd09d7jo

How completely stupid to park their :lmao
