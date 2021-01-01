One of the local bars we go in has been posting a bit of a tale on facebook. Some Manc has shit his kecks while in there and decided to flush his undies down the bog, this has led to the pipes getting blocked and flooding the toilet and part of the bar. They managed to retrieve the undies but they still have a problem, as something else is blocking the pipe and they are waiting on United Utilities to come and sort it.. They want shitty arse to come forward and tell them what the fuck else he flushed down the bog, just so they know what they are dealing with.They have posted today that they are still closed and stated that if you shit your kecks, just ask for a bag.