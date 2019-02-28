« previous next »
The Orville

The Orville
February 28, 2019, 11:45:46 pm
Just did a search for this and was surprised to find that it didnt have a thread!

I have been watching it from the beginning, but the episode that just aired in the UK (season 2, episode 8 ) was absolutely brilliant. One of the best sci-fi episodes of anything that Ive seen in a while.
Re: The Orville
March 1, 2019, 12:04:44 am
Quote from: Kage on February 28, 2019, 11:45:46 pm
Just did a search for this and was surprised to find that it didnt have a thread!

I have been watching it from the beginning, but the episode that just aired in the UK (season 2, episode 8 ) was absolutely brilliant. One of the best sci-fi episodes of anything that Ive seen in a while.


It is corny and wooden but I enjoy it all the same.It's certainly not one of the best or even close to the best sc-fi at anything though,wasn;t even the best episode of sc-fi to air last Thursday,the Discovery episode was much,much better.
Re: The Orville
March 1, 2019, 07:00:07 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  1, 2019, 12:04:44 am

It is corny and wooden but I enjoy it all the same.It's certainly not one of the best or even close to the best sc-fi at anything though,wasn;t even the best episode of sc-fi to air last Thursday,the Discovery episode was much,much better.

Yes it is corny, but thats the idea. Like all shows, it has filler episodes, but the last one was brilliant in my opinion. It went right out of its comfort zone.
Re: The Orville
March 1, 2019, 07:07:36 am
I started posting Orville updates in the Star Trek thread as I thought it would appeal, but people barely responded to anything in S2 so I stopped a few weeks ago. Personally I couldn't stand Discovery and gave up 3-4 episodes in so have no grounds for comparison any more.

I'm not going to comment further until I've watched yesterday's episode later tonight as it seems like it'll be quite the landmark!
Re: The Orville
March 1, 2019, 08:37:50 am
Really liked S1 but haven't got round to watching any of S2 yet. Might let the series finish then have a binge of the whole lot.
Re: The Orville
March 1, 2019, 11:10:42 am
Season 2 is darn good. The double-part episode shown over the last two weeks was the best yet, I think. Theyve balanced out the comedy and it was a great storyline tackling, among other things, identity, AI, race and slavery. I dont like Star Trek, so Im not approaching it with any such comparison. Definitely worth a watch. Great effects too.
Re: The Orville
March 1, 2019, 01:04:14 pm
Quote from: Riquende on March  1, 2019, 07:07:36 am
I started posting Orville updates in the Star Trek thread as I thought it would appeal, but people barely responded to anything in S2 so I stopped a few weeks ago. Personally I couldn't stand Discovery and gave up 3-4 episodes in so have no grounds for comparison any more.

I'm not going to comment further until I've watched yesterday's episode later tonight as it seems like it'll be quite the landmark!

I enjoyed season 1 of Discovery, but havent seen any of season 2.
Re: The Orville
March 1, 2019, 09:03:35 pm
Yep. That's the sound of The Orville moving up a level.

Probably the first episode without any obvious gags or light hearted moments, but I guess they got them out of the way in part 1 to clear the schedule for the huge epic space battle we saw here.
Re: The Orville
March 7, 2019, 03:58:12 pm
Quote from: Riquende on March  1, 2019, 09:03:35 pm
Yep. That's the sound of The Orville moving up a level.

Probably the first episode without any obvious gags or light hearted moments, but I guess they got them out of the way in part 1 to clear the schedule for the huge epic space battle we saw here.

Really looking forward to part 2 later. Though Ive been up since 1:30am after only 2 hours kip, so I will probably be asleep.
Re: The Orville
March 13, 2019, 08:37:57 am
I have to say, this second season has been really enjoyable.  Just finished episode ten, which I thought was a really good counterpoint to the two-parter in that it (Ep. 10) was more personal in nature, rather than the more grandiose scale of the previous two episodes and was nicely written and executed.   

The' hook' for me to start watching this show was the comedy aspect that was emphasized in the season one trailer.  Anyone who's been watching the show though will be aware that the comedy has been really minimal in season two relative to the first season and I think that it's all the better for it.   I think that they've found a nice balance.  Overall I think that The Orville stands up as an enjoyable sci-fi show regardless of any comedic value and is - in my opinion - a fitting tribute to Seth's love of 'old school' Star Trek, whilst at the same time having enough originality to be good tele on it's own merits. 
Re: The Orville
March 14, 2019, 04:25:56 pm
That space battle was epic absurd AF. ;D

I jumped into watching this show on season 2, i haven't even seen any of the first season.

I went in thinking it was slapstick piss take of Star Trek but it's a fun show, the last few episodes have been fantastic, the one with the people oppressed for being born on a certain month and the double episode with the Kaylons was really well done.

My only gripe for the show is that little kid, he's irritating.
Re: The Orville
March 14, 2019, 05:31:00 pm
Quote from: Darren G on March 13, 2019, 08:37:57 am
Anyone who's been watching the show though will be aware that the comedy has been really minimal in season two relative to the first season and I think that it's all the better for it

Re: The Orville
March 28, 2019, 11:48:40 am
Quote from: Riquende on March 14, 2019, 05:31:00 pm


  ;D  As I said, minimal "relative to the first season", which had gags almost continuously.  On that note:
Spoiler
Bordus smoking on the bridge in episode 11 gave me a good laugh.
[close]
.
Re: The Orville
March 29, 2019, 03:33:01 am
Quote from: Darren G on March 28, 2019, 11:48:40 am
  ;D  As I said, minimal "relative to the first season", which had gags almost continuously.  On that note:
Spoiler
Bordus smoking on the bridge in episode 11 gave me a good laugh.
[close]
.

He's right, I said to the Mrs a few episodes into this season that it wasn't trying to be a comedy anymore it had gone more serious drama
Re: The Orville
May 12, 2019, 09:11:26 am
https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/the-orville-renewed-season-3-fox-1203188078/

Season 3 confirmed! Excellent news, there'll be a Star Trek-style show on TV for the foreseeable future.
Re: The Orville
May 12, 2019, 10:42:02 am
Quote from: Riquende on May 12, 2019, 09:11:26 am
https://variety.com/2019/tv/news/the-orville-renewed-season-3-fox-1203188078/

Season 3 confirmed! Excellent news, there'll be a Star Trek-style show on TV for the foreseeable future.

We're going to have 4 Star Trek shows a year soon
Re: The Orville
May 12, 2019, 10:57:27 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 12, 2019, 10:42:02 am
We're going to have 4 Star Trek shows a year soon

Hahaha... no. Not for me Clive.

No way am I even taking 5 minutes out of my day to watch how badly CBS can screw up an iconic character like Picard.

The main annoyance is that Patrick Stewart doing that show probably puts paid to the idea of him guesting on the Orville, which would have been amazing (my dream episode would have been him and Shatner facing off as legendary rival Union captains).
Re: The Orville
May 12, 2019, 11:00:25 am
The last season of Discovery was brilliant.
Re: The Orville
May 12, 2019, 11:37:08 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 12, 2019, 11:00:25 am
The last season of Discovery was brilliant.

It may well have been (the internet is awash with differing opinions on that), but I'll never know. I want to watch a show that captures the spirit of the Star Trek I enjoyed as a kid. Luckily, one exists.
Re: The Orville
May 12, 2019, 11:58:36 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on May 12, 2019, 11:00:25 am
The last season of Discovery was brilliant.

I enjoyed this season, but it was really no more than good. Suffering from many of the same issues from the first season with a lack of any real character development besides Michael (the sudden backstory for Airiam was hamfisted and embarassingly bad writing to be quite honest) and too much focus on one central plot which meandered along for far too long. The best episode of the series was by Jonathan Frankes. More of that and I might start to give the show more credit. I'm judging it against the very best in season 3 of The Expanse though, which I just finished. A show that is the absolute best in the genre right now and completely blows Discovery out of the water for storytelling, character development, and just about everything besides CGI. So perhaps unfair of me.

Anyway, I love The Orville for completely different reasons to the above two shows. Personally, I've become quite tired of the modern obsession for overarching plots vs the more traditional episodic shows. The best TV tends to combine the two. That's why I picked out Frakes' episode of Discovery, as it worked in itself as a contained episode that I could just enjoy for what it was - an excellent piece of sci-fi storytelling. The shift towards arcs makes perfect sense in the Netflix generation with so much content at our fingertips. It's necessary to hook people in and keep them watching with cliff hangers and the promise of some mind-bending resolution in the future. But I think this has caused oversaturation and the stretching out of plots that are not worthy of a whole season. Don't get me wrong, there are some very fine examples of shows that use arching plot lines and I'm not criticizing those. I just don't feel the writing quite matches the ambition of Discovery versus a show like The Expanse.

Conversely, The Orville is at the other end of the spectrum. Fun, lighthearted, good sci-fi concepts contained in one off episodes. Reminsiscent of early Star Trek, which is obviously why it has built up such a big following. Although this latest season had an ongoing arc with Isaac, which I also loved and shows how The Orville is evolving. So I'm very excited to see where it goes in Season 3. Far more than Discovery to be honest.
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 12:50:39 am

'The Orville: New Horizons - Season 3 Trailer':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dKCILxahpv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dKCILxahpv4</a>

^ starts on 2nd June.
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 06:55:58 am
Quote from: oojason on May 13, 2022, 12:50:39 am
'The Orville: New Horizons - Season 3 Trailer':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/dKCILxahpv4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/dKCILxahpv4</a>

^ starts on 2nd June.

Thanks mate,excited about this  :)
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 07:54:55 am
Whos playing Keith Harris?
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 10:46:12 am
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 11:42:58 am
Really want to catch this. Mainly because Norm MacDonald is involved, however small his part may be.
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 12:14:51 pm
I loved this sneek peek of the new series they released a while back loved them showing the battle then the camera pans to inside the ship and what's going on inside.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/m2dcVdNJtSQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/m2dcVdNJtSQ</a>
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 03:47:35 pm
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 04:14:13 pm
:D

Are they Orvilles real feet or have you photoshopped in baked beans? Never noticed them before.
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 04:26:49 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 04:14:13 pm
:D

Are they Orvilles real feet or have you photoshopped in baked beans? Never noticed them before.
haha funny ya say that cos i was wondering aboot them n all. Looks like Ben Stillers Franks n Beans caught in his zip
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 04:34:39 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 13, 2022, 04:26:49 pm
haha funny ya say that cos i was wondering aboot them n all. Looks like Ben Stillers Franks n Beans caught in his zip

:D

How the hell dya get the beans about the Frank?
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 04:42:50 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 13, 2022, 04:34:39 pm
:D

How the hell dya get the beans about the Frank?
Ill still laught at that despite you making a right cats arse of the quote ;D
Re: The Orville
May 13, 2022, 04:47:24 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May 13, 2022, 04:42:50 pm
Ill still laught at that despite you making a right cats arse of the quote ;D

I really did. Above/aboot you know what I meant.
Re: The Orville
Today at 01:16:55 am
I've been lax in getting this thread back up and running, 5 episodes in to the new season now. I blame the lacklustre start... but I couldn't let the week pass without at least some mention of the episode featuring of a song everyone on here should know. Sadly I can't find a clip yet.

Re: The Orville
Today at 02:35:32 am

^ a short 40 second clip here, mate - https://twitter.com/Keith_Sav/status/1542531036306968577
