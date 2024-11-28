« previous next »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #3120 on: November 28, 2024, 12:56:52 am »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on November 27, 2024, 10:15:15 pm
Horses and foxes, a tale as old as time.
Reckon I just heard the view-halloa
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #3121 on: November 28, 2024, 11:47:15 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on November 27, 2024, 10:02:50 pm
Van Nistelrooy is the new Leicester manager

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/articles/cd0g98m8eyvo

Actually think this is good for Leicester on the face of it. His CV is decent enough. PSV smashed in piles of goals and he got 89 points in his season there. Far better CV than the likes of Corboran who was linked with it.
« Reply #3122 on: November 28, 2024, 11:52:18 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 28, 2024, 11:47:15 am
Actually think this is good for Leicester on the face of it. His CV is decent enough. PSV smashed in piles of goals and he got 89 points in his season there. Far better CV than the likes of Corboran who was linked with it.

Nah, following the likes of Van Gaal, Ten Hag, Koeman, de Boer, Jol, Advocate,  all failed apart from the odd cup

You don't appoint Dutch managers, they're fucking shite
« Reply #3123 on: November 28, 2024, 12:33:07 pm »
I want him to do well and Amorim to struggle, because then United fans will be crying out for him and yet more change.
« Reply #3124 on: November 28, 2024, 01:09:06 pm »
Good appointment for Leicester. Worth it to take a chance on him.
Would be fucking hilarious if he does really well and Amorim struggles.
« Reply #3125 on: November 28, 2024, 01:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on November 28, 2024, 12:33:07 pm
I want him to do well and Amorim to struggle, because then United fans will be crying out for him and yet more change.

And hopefully sink the blueshite, too.

Let's see if this Horse can gallop.
« Reply #3126 on: November 28, 2024, 01:52:02 pm »
The Quorn Hunt will have a new member this Boxing Day, it seems
« Reply #3127 on: November 28, 2024, 01:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on November 28, 2024, 01:52:02 pm
The Quorn Hunt will have a new member this Boxing Day, it seems

I wouldn't have thought there was mushroom for him...
« Reply #3128 on: November 28, 2024, 06:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 28, 2024, 11:47:15 am
Actually think this is good for Leicester on the face of it. His CV is decent enough. PSV smashed in piles of goals and he got 89 points in his season there. Far better CV than the likes of Corboran who was linked with it.
He got 75 points Gerry in a 34 game season though I think he left right near the end. Seems like a decent total until you find out that in the last 10 seasons PSV got above that total 7 times and broke the all time points record the season after he left!
« Reply #3129 on: November 28, 2024, 08:07:34 pm »
I see Leicester are getting relegated then.

« Reply #3130 on: Today at 05:03:18 am »
Leicester and Ruud feel like a recipe for disaster.
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 09:30:17 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on November 28, 2024, 11:47:15 am
Actually think this is good for Leicester on the face of it. His CV is decent enough. PSV smashed in piles of goals and he got 89 points in his season there. Far better CV than the likes of Corboran who was linked with it.

Van Nistelrooy was on nobody's radar. Gets two games as caretaker United manager (after making no tactical impact or change as assistant to Ten Hag) and is suddenly being offered PL jobs.

He hasn't done anything noteworthy as a manager.
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 09:44:04 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:30:17 am
Van Nistelrooy was on nobody's radar. Gets two games as caretaker United manager (after making no tactical impact or change as assistant to Ten Hag) and is suddenly being offered PL jobs.

He hasn't done anything noteworthy as a manager.

Feels like a massive punt, this.
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 09:48:18 am »
Definitely elevated themselves into one of the teams Id most like to get relegated now. Hated that twat as a player.
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 10:42:40 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Today at 09:48:18 am
Definitely elevated themselves into one of the teams Id most like to get relegated now. Hated that twat as a player.

« Reply #3135 on: Today at 11:00:58 am »
I think it's a shite appointment to be honest. They'll be onto another coach before the end of the season
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 11:35:06 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:44:04 am
Feels like a massive punt, this.

Thinking something similar but there was a letter "C" involved
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 11:39:47 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:35:06 am
Thinking something similar but there was a letter "C" involved

;D
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 12:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:44:04 am
Feels like a massive punt, this.

Just spent a few months as assistant manager fir a team who had no tactical shape or gameplan.

They took Man City's assistant but they knew what they were getting at least tactically.
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 12:23:44 pm »
Just talking about him on 5 Live saying although he did ok at PSV and they scored plenty, they let the 6th most goals in as well which doesnt sound great in that league. Hoping to see Captain Haddocks blues ship a few today.
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 12:36:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:05:47 pm
Just spent a few months as assistant manager fir a team who had no tactical shape or gameplan.

They took Man City's assistant but they knew what they were getting at least tactically.
Lets be honest without the big name of being a Man Utd ex player he'd be nowhere near it

Him doing OK with a top Dutch team for a season (btw they romped to the title the season after he left and got more points the season before he came) means fuck all as to how he will do in a Prem relegation battle

I'm not saying that Cooper was the answer but you'd think if they were getting rid of him when he was doing OK points wise they would have got a more proven entity.
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 01:07:21 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:36:34 pm
Lets be honest without the big name of being a Man Utd ex player he'd be nowhere near it

Him doing OK with a top Dutch team for a season (btw they romped to the title the season after he left and got more points the season before he came) means fuck all as to how he will do in a Prem relegation battle

I'm not saying that Cooper was the answer but you'd think if they were getting rid of him when he was doing OK points wise they would have got a more proven entity.

They were only going in one direction under Cooper but you've got the likes of Moyes and Potter available who have good track records with middling clubs.

Someone scoffed at Corberan but he's got a good body of work in The Championship with limited resources and assisted Bielsa at Leeds.
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 01:29:47 pm »
Cooper wasn't the answer - dreadful manager, but who knows if Van Horse is any good at this level? Getting a few results with PSV and Man Utd is one thing, you can do that for a short while just by letting the players play, no tactics needed. A relegation battle is another thing completely. You just fear that once again Leicester have made a daft appointment and backed the wrong runner.

Still they're saddled with him now. Will he take the reins for this weekend's match?

Guess they'll just have to go game by game, point to point...
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 01:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 01:29:47 pm
You just fear that once again Leicester have made a daft appointment and backed the wrong runner.

Still they're saddled with him now. Will he take the reins for this weekend's match?

Guess they'll just have to go game by game, point to point...

Fear? Prancing about, me...
