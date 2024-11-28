Cooper wasn't the answer - dreadful manager, but who knows if Van Horse is any good at this level? Getting a few results with PSV and Man Utd is one thing, you can do that for a short while just by letting the players play, no tactics needed. A relegation battle is another thing completely. You just fear that once again Leicester have made a daft appointment and backed the wrong runner.



Still they're saddled with him now. Will he take the reins for this weekend's match?



Guess they'll just have to go game by game, point to point...