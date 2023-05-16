« previous next »
Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 10:00:27 am
Johnny Evans was off his head last night. Just been booed off the pitch at half time and full time, half the fans had gone by 70 minutes, and those that stayed were telling you you're not fit to wear the shirt... and he comes out talking about how great the support was! 
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 10:10:34 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 16, 2023, 10:00:27 am
Johnny Evans was off his head last night. Just been booed off the pitch at half time and full time, half the fans had gone by 70 minutes, and those that stayed were telling you you're not fit to wear the shirt... and he comes out talking about how great the support was!
Well, he's right, wasn't he? Presume he was talking about the away fans and Si Senor.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 10:14:37 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 16, 2023, 10:00:27 am
Johnny Evans was off his head last night. Just been booed off the pitch at half time and full time, half the fans had gone by 70 minutes, and those that stayed were telling you you're not fit to wear the shirt... and he comes out talking about how great the support was!
He also said they need to keep working as hard in their last two games, almost as if what we saw yesterday was the high watermark for Leicester City work-rate  :o

Too much PR training, I guess.  Just regurgitating the stock answers in any scenario.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 10:15:51 am
Quote from: keyop on May 16, 2023, 09:56:14 am
I was delighted for them when the won the league, and thought it was what the game needed - a massive outsider beating the odds, with a humble manager and a team of grafters assembled for relatively little cost.

But then they brutally sacked Ranieri the following season after a poor run of form, got way too big for their boots, and showed themselves as the Tory-loving, royalist, small minded fan base they really are.

Fans were leaving during the first half last night, booing their own team when they are fighting for relegation and desperately need support, and chanting every possible insult they can about us instead of cheering their team on.

God save the king? God can't even save Leicester City you fucking bunch of gobshites. Enjoy the Championship and all your best players leaving  :wave


My feelings exactly. Anyway, there are bigger clubs than Leicester in the Championship, so I doubt that anyone will miss them in the Premier League ...
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 11:48:31 am
Hahahaha enjoy the Championship you dipshits  :wave
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 11:53:08 am
They'll be picked apart and I think they'll struggle to come back for a while. Their owner doesn't have the love for them that his father did, which is understandable, and it's very clear they have no money left

They'll get some cash in for the likes of Maddison, Barnes, Daka, a couple of the full backs, Dewsbury-Hall, maybe that Soumare/Ndidi and they're losing Tielemans on a free. They'll need to be clever if they want to come back up but I think they'll struggle personally, especially with Southampton and Leeds looking like the other 2 to drop
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 12:29:46 pm
They went Full Everton last night. It was a joy to behold. :D
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 12:35:23 pm
Was ok with them winning the League in 2016 but the League Cup semi at Anfield last season was the last straw.  Their fans are despicable, proabably top 3 or 4 most unlikable in the league for me along with United, Chelsea and City's.  Enjoy the Championship and hopefully League 1 ye neanderthals.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 01:57:02 pm
I still can't get my head around how they are so bad. When I look at their squad I see recognizable players who at one point I would have considered as squad players for a top-4 side, eg Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy, Dewsbury-Hall. Soyuncu - people were laughing at United and saying they bought the wrong CB. Whereas when I look at Everton's squad its filled with shite.

Leicester themselves threatened top 4 several seasons. Don't understand how they got so bad almost overnight.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 02:12:09 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on May 16, 2023, 01:57:02 pm
I still can't get my head around how they are so bad. When I look at their squad I see recognizable players who at one point I would have considered as squad players for a top-4 side, eg Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy, Dewsbury-Hall. Soyuncu - people were laughing at United and saying they bought the wrong CB. Whereas when I look at Everton's squad its filled with shite.

Leicester themselves threatened top 4 several seasons. Don't understand how they got so bad almost overnight.
Even Soyuncu is apparently on his way to join Atletico Madrid, not renowned for signing shabby defenders.

They haven't replaced Schmeichel - either as a competent goalkeeper or a defensive leader - and they also have a non-scoring forward line.  £50m+ for Iheanacho and Daka to score 12 goals between them in all competitions (the same as Harvey Barnes).  Going into must win games with 36-year old Vardy as their sole forward is desperate stuff.

Nobody can convince me they're worse man-for-man than Bournemouth, Everton, Leeds and Forest.  The league table doesn't lie but I also think they have a stronger squad than Fulham, Brentford, Palace, Wolves etc.

Ah well, never mind.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 04:20:23 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on May 16, 2023, 02:12:09 pm
Even Soyuncu is apparently on his way to join Atletico Madrid, not renowned for signing shabby defenders.

They haven't replaced Schmeichel - either as a competent goalkeeper or a defensive leader - and they also have a non-scoring forward line.  £50m+ for Iheanacho and Daka to score 12 goals between them in all competitions (the same as Harvey Barnes).  Going into must win games with 36-year old Vardy as their sole forward is desperate stuff.

Nobody can convince me they're worse man-for-man than Bournemouth, Everton, Leeds and Forest.  The league table doesn't lie but I also think they have a stronger squad than Fulham, Brentford, Palace, Wolves etc.

Ah well, never mind.

They kept Rodgers way too long and he made a mess of things and basically wanted the pay off all season. Any solidity or defensive shape went, they didn't replace Schmeichel in goal, the midfield powderpuff and the tactic of just knock it over the top to Vardy became useless once his legs went over the last year, yet they still persist with him.

You were never once worried about Vardy yesterday with our highline, you just hoped he stayed on, but he's been a menace against us over the years.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 16, 2023, 04:36:34 pm
Quote from: Fromola on May 16, 2023, 04:20:23 pm


You were never once worried about Vardy yesterday

Not after Konate ate him, no...
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
May 17, 2023, 01:51:12 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on May 16, 2023, 10:00:27 am
Johnny Evans was off his head last night. Just been booed off the pitch at half time and full time, half the fans had gone by 70 minutes, and those that stayed were telling you you're not fit to wear the shirt... and he comes out talking about how great the support was! 

Martin Tyler and Jim Beglin called him "A Leader" on the comms I had.
Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 07:28:25 pm
Good Riddance Leicester.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 07:28:53 pm
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 07:33:49 pm
Good to see them go, feels a bit deflating given we were tantalisingly close to the big one of Everton getting flushed. But yeah, they won't be missed. I thought they were alright when they won the title, was happy for them actually, then their fans decided to repeatedly show what bellends they were.

They've really fucked up though, considering they had a semi-decent side on paper and not so long ago were winning FA Cups and pushing for CL qualification.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm
Pork pies are nice though.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
I'm relatively indifferent to the existence of Leicester City as a football club. But I am glad we're done with their cunty fans.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 08:55:58 pm
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 07:50:27 pm
I'm relatively indifferent to the existence of Leicester City as a football club. But I am glad we're done with their cunty fans.

This. :thumbup
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 09:40:41 pm
Worst shitbag fans I have had the displeasure to sit near.Just need Villa and Wolves next the gang of tramps.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 09:48:54 pm
Delighted they've gone down. Hope we'll never see them again, the fox shagging tory pricks
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:36:39 pm
Pork pies are nice though.


Imported from Melton Mowbray.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm
Meh. Still rather the shite had gone down.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm
Meh. Still rather the shite had gone down.
Same, but this lot can also do one. Even today they were chanting stuff about us, the smalltime c*nts.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:12:16 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
Same, but this lot can also do one. Even today they were chanting stuff about us, the smalltime c*nts.

Really ?
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:14:50 pm
Let's just include the whole fanbase as Tories?
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 10:14:50 pm
Let's just include the whole fanbase as Tories?

Andy thinks everyone is a Tory.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:18:47 pm
Drink one for Lobo.  :wave
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:22:35 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm
Meh. Still rather the shite had gone down.
Pretty much. The one thing I'll definitely be saying good riddance to, is the season itself. Shit to the last day.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
I wanted the Shite relegated, but seeing this shower of shite go down is a decent consolation prize. Awful, embarrassing fanbase who deserve relegation.

Seven years after being Champions too. Almost as bad as the Mancs getting relegated in '74, just six years after being Champions of Europe.

Anyway, good riddance to this Tory turd.  :wave
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:54:07 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:03:18 pm

Imported from Melton Mowbray.

Meltons in Leicestershire mate, fucking shit hole too. On a side note, can't wait to get on site Tuesday, loads of Blerts working on there.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm
Fuck off Johnny Evans
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:57:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:17:09 pm
Andy thinks everyone is a Tory.

That sounds like Tory talk.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:58:02 pm
Quote from: kev_goss on Yesterday at 10:54:07 pm
Meltons in Leicestershire mate, fucking shit hole too. On a side note, can't wait to get on site Tuesday, loads of Blerts working on there.

I know, went to a rave at the airfield once, cops tried shutting it down before we could get in so it turned into an illegal  ;D
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 10:58:49 pm
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 10:56:22 pm
Fuck off Johnny Evans

I can't stand his stupid fucking face.


Fuck this lot. They deserve it.
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 11:22:23 pm
Quote from: Redbonnie on Yesterday at 09:40:41 pm
Worst shitbag fans I have had the displeasure to sit near.

Second

The worst are the ones that just stayed up. I want an Everton fan free life. If even it had been 1 season it would've been great

Their behaviour is so over the line towards us now it transcends the sport
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Yesterday at 11:51:40 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 10:09:47 pm
Same, but this lot can also do one. Even today they were chanting stuff about us, the smalltime c*nts.

What?? Leicester fans were singing about us today?
Re: Happy FUCK THE TORIES Day everyone
Today at 04:52:08 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:57:51 pm
That sounds like Tory talk.

Only a true Tory would say something like that.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Today at 07:06:51 am
And they were champions not so long time ago :lmao
