Congerton was appointed in May 2019 and since then they've signed Justin, Tielemans, Castagne and Fofana. Praet and Perez have been less successful, it's too early to tell with Daka and Soumare (though many neutrals seemed to think they were great buys in the summer). As far as I can see the signings were much the same as they've always been at Leicester: two-thirds good, one-third bad.



Pretty sure he's not 'demanded autonomy' either but I think in these situations you just have to bow to the undoubted inside knowledge Fromola has.They are what they are, good team if they have a bit of luck with injuries. This season they absolutely haven't (not that its not funny, it absolutely is considering the shit they amongst others gave us last season when we 'only had Van Dijk out'). Pereira, Justin and Fofana have all signed new contracts in the last few weeks, which is good business.