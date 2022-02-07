Rodgers is clearly an above average manager, especially when compared to the usual suspects: relegation specialist journeymen who loiter like vultures near the bottom of the table looking for easy pickings.
That said, he is not a great manager, and very far away from elite level. Reckon he's about Souness level, and I think has similar flaws.
I think he's probably peaked at this point. A good mid table manager who will dine out on a few bits of success for years, but lacking the nouse and pragmatism for a relegation fight. The kind of guy you replace with an Allardyce when things have gone tits up and you're fifth from bottom.
Not trying to be nasty, as I think he's currently still a very capable manager, but I think he'll slide after Leicester. He's not shown anything to suggest he's improved since his time with us, which is a crying shame as the PL needs more like him.