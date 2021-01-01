Not sure whether Brendan is hoping for a positive reaction from his players after this post-match interview, or whether he's actually throwing some players under a bus.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk</a>
well and truly the bus mate lol the fact the reporter wanted clarification on whether he was talking about himself walking or players walking was 'oh no not me' straight away
i have mixed feelings about rodgers for us but at my core im not a fan of him as a man, and he reminded me of the owl, where he just can't see his own failings and it will always be someone else's fault, he wont even contemplate that it could be him - there's a smugness to him, a queit underbelly of arrogance
some may feel that's the mindset a winner should have but to me it's the opposite, if you can't see or contemplate a weakness in yourself you can never correct it, it's one of the reasons for having a really good second at your side, someone to pull you up and tell you when you're wrong and a top manager would want a good second like that
i can imagine rodgers looking in a mirror and saying to himself 'you're the man, you're the man' - a top manager never needs to do that
he's not a bad manager but he has a ceiling that isn't elite and when he hits that ceiling, it's everyone else's fault