Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2800 on: Yesterday at 07:39:10 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:05:56 pm
Biggest respect there has been a number of surprises in the cup this round, it was always going to happen with the bigger teams having little match rhythm.

That was about the Spurs game they last after being 2-1 up in the 91st minute
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2801 on: Yesterday at 10:28:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 05:58:54 pm
Before the match a large group of their away fans filmed walking through Nottingham smashing places up. Then during the game a fan runs on the pitch and attacks one of their players while they celebrate a goal.

Theyre really developing a reputation this season. Absolutely shocking set of fans.
They really do have some dickhead fans.  All clubs do but they seem to have more than you'd expect for a relatively small City/County.  Hopefully there'll be none of that nonsense on Thursday!

Well in Forest for smashing them on the pitch.  Leicester look dreadful as soon as they concede.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2802 on: Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Not sure whether Brendan is hoping for a positive reaction from his players after this post-match interview, or whether he's actually throwing some players under a bus.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk</a>
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2803 on: Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
Thing is he's not wrong and we know exactly which players he's talking about. Problem is he's not talking from a position of strength right now. It feels like he's creating a me or them scenario and it'll be interesting to see which way Top goes.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2804 on: Yesterday at 10:55:54 pm
Forest under Clough were very good. They were also pragmatic at their best. Wellying it into the corners and sitting deep once they had a goal, but it was because they knew we would rip them a new arsehole if they tried to match us at football. They were good at the shithousery.
It was only a couple of years when they had Shilton Lloyd and fall on me arse Francis playing for them. They won two European cups ffs emulating us. Of course they never kicked on, and we worked them out. But lets be honest they were more successful than any other club bar us til the premiership was invented.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2805 on: Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
Not sure he has done himself any favours there with the stuff about his chapter coming to an end, even though he tried to walk it back when she asked him what he meant...
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2806 on: Yesterday at 11:07:05 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:56:15 pm
Not sure he has done himself any favours there with the stuff about his chapter coming to an end, even though he tried to walk it back when she asked him what he meant...

Yep. He's overplaying his hand, making it out that he's above them. At the end of the day, he's been more than backed and that line-up should have been more than enough to beat Forest.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2807 on: Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm
did they take it easy ahaead of their cup final on Thursday?

watch them be up for it 100% per cent. Weird that ROdgers felt now was a good time to deliver an interview like that. he must really want his players fired up for thursday.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2808 on: Today at 12:14:05 am
Could be his Stoke moment this. Went downhill very fast with us after the first cracks appeared.
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2809 on: Today at 12:49:23 am
Seen some mad shouts on their forums on who they want to replace Rodgers with. Christophe Gaultier, Jesse Marsch, Diego Martinez. A lot of them think Villas-Boas would be good and some would even have Nigel Pearson back. They'll slide back into mediocrity if they get it wrong.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2810 on: Today at 12:54:45 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Not sure whether Brendan is hoping for a positive reaction from his players after this post-match interview, or whether he's actually throwing some players under a bus.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk</a>
Lol at the reporter suggesting to Rodgers that he'd condone the violence from the pitch invader, and at his agreeing :)
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2811 on: Today at 01:14:07 am
Despite what he did here, I have a really hard time with Rodgers. He doesnt have much self-awareness.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2812 on: Today at 01:59:18 am
He's not wrong, though, is he?

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2813 on: Today at 02:18:41 am
I don't know, isn't that all a reflection on the manager? If you can't get the players to put in the minimum effort then what exactly is your job? And if there are those that refuse then why are you picking them or have they all downed tools on you? At it's simplest the job seems to be figure out the best way to use your players collective talents and motivate them to act on that knowledge. So for me at least this seems all in the realm of things Brendan is responsible for.

Anyway, I know Jill and some others in the match thread were saying they didn't care for fellow LFC fans putting the boot in on Brendan but for me at least it's not that but acknowledging he probably should have never gotten the job in the first place. But we were in a bad spot and the owners were still trying to figure it out. Almost worked out into a an all time great year and always need to be thankful for that but if we were in a position of strength we wouldn't have been hiring managers were the best that could be said is they got a promoted team to look decent while being boring.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2814 on: Today at 07:50:57 am
Who is he talking about specifically? Tielemans and Barnes as they were both brought off at HT?
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,734
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2815 on: Today at 07:55:33 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 10:39:51 pm
Not sure whether Brendan is hoping for a positive reaction from his players after this post-match interview, or whether he's actually throwing some players under a bus.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bRAFDhltnVk</a>

well and truly the bus mate lol the fact the reporter wanted clarification on whether he was talking about himself walking or players walking was 'oh no not me' straight away

i have mixed feelings about rodgers for us but at my core im not a fan of him as a man, and he reminded me of the owl, where he just can't see his own failings and it will always be someone else's fault, he wont even contemplate that it could be him - there's a smugness to him, a queit underbelly of arrogance

some may feel that's the mindset a winner should have but to me it's the opposite, if you can't see or contemplate a weakness in yourself you can never correct it, it's one of the reasons for having a really good second at your side, someone to pull you up and tell you when you're wrong and a top manager would want a good second like that

i can imagine rodgers looking in a mirror and saying to himself 'you're the man, you're the man' - a top manager never needs to do that

he's not a bad manager but he has a ceiling that isn't elite and when he hits that ceiling, it's everyone else's fault
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2816 on: Today at 07:58:41 am
Tielemans has had his head turned by all the talk linking him with big clubs, been generally poor this season which wont do him any favours to be fair

Rodgers has done his usual- over achieved with teams(he definitely did that with us) then got complacent- once they go on the slide he just doesnt have the ability to drag them back, hell be gone by the end of the season
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2817 on: Today at 08:07:06 am
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:14:05 am
Could be his Stoke moment this. Went downhill very fast with us after the first cracks appeared.

Think he was pretty much doomed once they completely bottled the top four in an even worse way than the season before. Very difficult to "go again" when they've had two great league campaigns (for them) which ultimately counted for nothing because of, in the end, their own failings.

That and they had a pretty disastrous transfer window bringing in the likes of Vestergaard and Bertrand. And they've had a weird injury crisis for about 2 years now.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2818 on: Today at 08:11:00 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 10:47:24 pm
It feels like he's creating a me or them scenario and it'll be interesting to see which way Top goes.

Always easier to sack the manager for £3m and hope a new one gets a tune out of the £300m playing squad
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2819 on: Today at 08:20:47 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:49:23 am
Seen some mad shouts on their forums on who they want to replace Rodgers with. Christophe Gaultier, Jesse Marsch, Diego Martinez. A lot of them think Villas-Boas would be good and some would even have Nigel Pearson back. They'll slide back into mediocrity if they get it wrong.

Leicester are going to finish the season mid-table, feels sort of nothing gained nothing lost for them. They could have pushed for Europe again but a lot has to go right for them to overtake United, Spurs and Arsenal all in one season. They should absolutely stick with Rodgers and tell him they have confidence in him to fix this and do much better next season.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2820 on: Today at 08:25:43 am
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 12:49:23 am
Seen some mad shouts on their forums on who they want to replace Rodgers with. Christophe Gaultier, Jesse Marsch, Diego Martinez. A lot of them think Villas-Boas would be good and some would even have Nigel Pearson back. They'll slide back into mediocrity if they get it wrong.
It's hard to work out where the owners see them being.  They still seem very ambitious (significant ground improvements underway, didn't sell a star player in the summer for the first time, made some relatively big signings) but making that step into an established top four side is eye-wateringly expensive.  Even with all our income streams it's going to be an uphill struggle to compete with the state owned and billionaire-bankrolled clubs.

They've so far been very shrewd with their signings and taken advantage of the loose wallets of Chelsea and Man U with their sales.  Tielemans was the obvious next sale but for whatever reason it didn't happen and he'll likely end up being sold for a lot less due to only having a year on his contract.  I suppose someone might bid a lot for Ndidi but he's rarely linked with a transfer, maybe Barnes or Daka will kick on and get sold for a lot.

Their fans seem to have become very entitled which doesn't help (not just aimed at their fans, we have plenty like that too).  You'd think seeing the state of Derby and how Forest and Coventry have fared in the last 20 years would make them a bit more appreciative.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
Reply #2821 on: Today at 08:57:04 am
Quote from: abetts on Today at 07:50:57 am
Who is he talking about specifically? Tielemans and Barnes as they were both brought off at HT?

Hmm 2 players who have been much sought after as well
