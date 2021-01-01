I don't know, isn't that all a reflection on the manager? If you can't get the players to put in the minimum effort then what exactly is your job? And if there are those that refuse then why are you picking them or have they all downed tools on you? At it's simplest the job seems to be figure out the best way to use your players collective talents and motivate them to act on that knowledge. So for me at least this seems all in the realm of things Brendan is responsible for.



Anyway, I know Jill and some others in the match thread were saying they didn't care for fellow LFC fans putting the boot in on Brendan but for me at least it's not that but acknowledging he probably should have never gotten the job in the first place. But we were in a bad spot and the owners were still trying to figure it out. Almost worked out into a an all time great year and always need to be thankful for that but if we were in a position of strength we wouldn't have been hiring managers were the best that could be said is they got a promoted team to look decent while being boring.