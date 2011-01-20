« previous next »
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 06:39:48 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 05:17:19 pm
Funnily enough, I was reading the RAWK juxtaposition thread earlier.


Ha, funny guy!
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 06:35:44 pm
Shakespeare has a lot to answer for. Genius writer but didn't half brownnose his patrons or the monarchy. Unsurprising he cast the enemy of ther tudors in such a dodgy light.

Some of the things that revisionist historians claimed were fictions did turn out to be true, or at least accepted as probable now. Such as one shoulder higher than the other, the crooked back, and the murder of the Princes. It's the sentiments that they've sought to revise, that they've got it right on (the physical deformities did not affect his activity nor did they represent character flaws, and the killing of the Princes was pretty meh for the times). Their overall picture of Richard is accepted as closer to the truth, but Shakespeare and other Tudor chroniclers got their details more right than we've supposed for the past 50 years (see Terry Jones on the subject).
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 07:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:49:42 pm
Some of the things that revisionist historians claimed were fictions did turn out to be true, or at least accepted as probable now. Such as one shoulder higher than the other, the crooked back, and the murder of the Princes. It's the sentiments that they've sought to revise, that they've got it right on (the physical deformities did not affect his activity nor did they represent character flaws, and the killing of the Princes was pretty meh for the times). Their overall picture of Richard is accepted as closer to the truth, but Shakespeare and other Tudor chroniclers got their details more right than we've supposed for the past 50 years (see Terry Jones on the subject).
Right. I agree, but Shakespeare's intentions weren't to accurately depict Richard. They were to a) create a psychologically true villain and b) curry favour with the Queen. The deformity was a gift to him as he could build upon it and make it, at least partly, the cause of the character's malcontent. As a consequence we get a complex character who is nevertheless one of Shakespeare's most 'plain-dealing villains', to quote another of his malcontents.

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 07:03:13 pm »
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 06:26:23 pm
Rodgers is done at Leicester IMO. They will likely lose heavily to LFC as well and are already out of the race for European places.

He just hasn't evolved since his LFC days.

He's a glorified Steve McClaren. He's a very good coach (albeit not defensively) but just hasn't got the personality or the fire in him to be a top manager, or turn things around when it goes south.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 07:10:21 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 06:27:44 pm
Agreed. I was going to mention the history in and around the place, inc the Bosworth Battlefield (though whether that's the correct site is unclear)  but didn't think anyone would be interested. They've got some ancient ruins as well of some sort, can't remember now exactly. And Charnwood Forest nearby which I was once told is the highest point going eastwards until the Ural mountains in Russia (no idea if it's true).

Funny you should mention the exact location of the Battle - that was part of what us students were looking into. Since then, a white boar badge that would have been worn by one of Richard's men, some shot and evidence of cannon has been found on some private land near to where the White Boar flag still flies now. I think it was about two miles away from that spot? Personally, I think the battle was not a static thing and that the fighting was more spread out than initially thought. That as Henry's troops advanced and Richard's fell into retreat, the battle was simply won (or concluded) on the current Bosworth site.

Honestly, I need to go back. I've been meaning to ever since Richard III's remains were excavated because there must be so much more to see and do since then. And, honestly, Leicester University were nothing short of pioneering in the way they went about handling the remains and positively identifying them.

Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 05:43:43 pm
FWIW, I think Richard III gets a bad press, even if he is a child killer. He's hardly done worse than other monarchs.

His actions have to be set within the context of their times, with the crown at stake. Certainly if you believe the story that Richard's elder brother, the King, was, in fact, a bastard. (In the actual sense of the word.)

Honestly, I'm inclined to agree. I'm satisfied that he was responsible for the deaths of the Princes, but everything Richard did in the summer of 1483 reeked of a desperate man backed into a tight corner and fighting his way out. It seems like he was overtaken by events and it was his life or theirs.

Anyway, apologies for derailing a footie thread with history! XD
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:21:57 pm
This was the team they put out in the previous round against Brighton (won on pens):

Ward, Söyüncü, Vestergaard, Bertrand, Daley-Campbell, Dewsbury-Hall, Choudhury, Thomas, Lookman, Barnes, Daka

No Schmeichel, Tielmans, Ndidi, Pereira, Maddison, Vardy.

Rodgers isn't arsed about the League Cup. He just wanted that win at Anfield and thought he could turn us over with us having a reserve side and he sacrificed today's game to do so. As you say, if you're going to do that at least win the tie.

Got accused of having a tin foil hat on when I said they'd basically throw today and play their best team on the 28th against us. Well, the XI they put out today was far weaker than in the league cup, so it's pretty much happening that way. I have nothing against Rodgers particularly, but fuck him and them for that. Hope we absolutely smash them.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 07:21:11 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 07:10:21 pm
Anyway, apologies for derailing a footie thread with history! XD

History is never off topic in reddragonandwhiteboar.com.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 07:21:14 pm »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 07:18:39 pm
Got accused of having a tin foil hat on when I said they'd basically throw today and play their best team on the 28th against us. Well, the XI they put out today was far weaker than in the league cup, so it's pretty much happening that way. I have nothing against Rodgers particularly, but fuck him and them for that. Hope we absolutely smash them.
The players that missed are injured aren't they, Vardy on the bench but carrying a hamstring injury
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 07:23:48 pm »
Fuck off Leicester City
As it turns out youve too much history
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2729 on: Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 07:21:14 pm
The players that missed are injured aren't they, Vardy on the bench but carrying a hamstring injury

Putting his strongest available side out for a League Cup match a few days before the Christmas period badly backfired - especially as they went out anyway and picked up more injuries.

He prioritised the League Cup match over Man City today.

Given he played a second string side in the previous round it's not as if the League Cup was a high priority.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm »
Daniel Lambert says ywa?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 07:32:33 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm
Daniel Lambert says ywa?

I think he was reffing the Tottenham-Palace game today.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2732 on: Yesterday at 07:33:15 pm »
Quote from: mobydick on Yesterday at 07:30:14 pm
Daniel Lambert says ywa?
so who was missing then? Don't follow Leicester that often
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2733 on: Yesterday at 08:26:29 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:30:08 pm
Putting his strongest available side out for a League Cup match a few days before the Christmas period badly backfired - especially as they went out anyway and picked up more injuries.

He prioritised the League Cup match over Man City today.

Given he played a second string side in the previous round it's not as if the League Cup was a high priority.

If we suppose that the fixtures had been reversed, and Leicester had been facing City in the cup and us in the league, I think we can all safely agree Rodgers would have fielded the weakest side he could have got away with. I'm just glad it backfired for them as badly as it backfired for United last season.

Other clubs just love to give us a hard time.  It seems we are almost universally detested in the Premier League for some reason. If the smattering of posts from other fan forums I've seen shared on here are anything to go by, we're arrogant and self entitled. ::)
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2734 on: Yesterday at 08:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:26:29 pm
If we suppose that the fixtures had been reversed, and Leicester had been facing City in the cup and us in the league, I think we can all safely agree Rodgers would have fielded the weakest side he could have got away with. I'm just glad it backfired for them as badly as it backfired for United last season.

Other clubs just love to give us a hard time.  It seems we are almost universally detested in the Premier League for some reason. If the smattering of posts from other fan forums I've seen shared on here are anything to go by, we're arrogant and self entitled. ::)

It's like the 18/19 season when we drew at Everton and United who played it like a cup final, yet when they played at home to City they not only rolled over but their own fans wanted them to lose.

We always have to be so much better than everyone else to win the league. Added to all the Manc refs as well we have to put up with. Man City gifted two pens today by Manc officials yet nobody bats an eyelid. If Mike Dean gives us anything it's a big fuss.

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:26:29 pm

Other clubs just love to give us a hard time.  It seems we are almost universally detested in the Premier League for some reason.

It's because there are no easy excuses for why we're better than them, nor any easy narratives for why we're morally worse. Drives them nuts.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 08:40:13 pm »
Never really bought the sides raising their game for us stuff, think you can do the same for any big side in all honesty. Leeds gave Chelsea a number of scares and only lost late on iirc, City took the absolute piss out of them. We beat Palace 3-0 and SHOULD have scored more, that was the game Jota smashed over from a few yards when you would expect him to net... Palace went and beat City 2-0. It's not a raising their game for us thing, some people were declaring it was during Chelsea West Ham... West Ham were playing well and threatening if you were actually watching the game, unsuprisingly they won and deserved to as well.

The refs thing I think comes across suspect so I would agree there, but I dont buy that teams raise their game for us and just roll over vs the others. Funnily enough you only hear it when one of those sides goes on a run like City are atm
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2737 on: Yesterday at 08:54:46 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah@xmas on Yesterday at 07:33:15 pm
so who was missing then? Don't follow Leicester that often
From the side that played us they didn't have Ricardo, Soyuncu, Ndidi, Soumare, Vardy or Daka.  Ricardo has a leg fracture as a result of the Morton challenge and will out for about two months, Soyuncu and Daka are both expected to be out for about three weeks and Vardy apparently had a tight hamstring at the end of the game with us (he was still on the bench, as were Ndidi and Soumare).

I expect they'll recall Vardy, Ndidi and Soumare against us but that was not far off being the strongest side Brendan could pick.  Albrighton, Thomas, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison and Iheanacho will all be playing their third game in seven days if they play against us.

Imagine the uproar on here if Klopp sent out our strongest team in the League Cup and ended up with three first team players injured!  Very badly judged by Brendan.

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2738 on: Yesterday at 08:57:44 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:26:29 pm
If we suppose that the fixtures had been reversed, and Leicester had been facing City in the cup and us in the league, I think we can all safely agree Rodgers would have fielded the weakest side he could have got away with. I'm just glad it backfired for them as badly as it backfired for United last season.

Other clubs just love to give us a hard time.  It seems we are almost universally detested in the Premier League for some reason. If the smattering of posts from other fan forums I've seen shared on here are anything to go by, we're arrogant and self entitled. ::)

Liverpool, and Liverpool success are feared more than any other club in the country. Abu Dhabi lift a trophy and it's meaningless, so no one cares. Same with Chelsea. The Mancs may be media darlings, but they are also in a similar boat to us. Lots of other fanbases would rather anyone else won the league but LFC and the Mancs. ABU ( Anyone But United) was a big thing in the Ferguson years.

We are also everyone's biggest game of the season outside of a cup final. We have the best non-financialy doped team on the planet and the best manager in world football. We also, as fans, celebrate success the way it should be celebrated. We have fun with it and enjoy it. So, there is a lot for outsiders to be horribly jealous and fearful of hate.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2739 on: Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 08:35:31 pm
It's because there are no easy excuses for why we're better than them, nor any easy narratives for why we're morally worse. Drives them nuts.

It's not just the usual suspects though, is it?  It's teams and clubs and fans who we have almost nothing to do with. We have no history of rivalry with Leicester, but their fans seem to hate us.  It's like the manc-orientated media have just managed to drive some kind of narrative that we are to be hated; and everybody just loves to pile on the wagon because hating us is what the cool kids do.

But then minnows like Man City hate us even more, because even when we're being hated on, we still get more press than they do!
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2740 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Ebenezer on Yesterday at 08:57:44 pm
Liverpool, and Liverpool success are feared more than any other club in the country. Abu Dhabi lift a trophy and it's meaningless, so no one cares. Same with Chelsea. The Mancs may be media darlings, but they are also in a similar boat to us. Lots of other fanbases would rather anyone else won the league but LFC and the Mancs. ABU ( Anyone But United) was a big thing in the Ferguson years.

We are also everyone's biggest game of the season outside of a cup final. We have the best non-financialy doped team on the planet and the best manager in world football. We also, as fans, celebrate success the way it should be celebrated. We have fun with it and enjoy it. So, there is a lot for outsiders to be horribly jealous and fearful of hate.

I hope against hope that Jurgen decides to hold on at our club after Ped leaves City. He'd never have a better opportunity to position Liverpool into a period of sustained domestic success than a post-Guardiola City.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2741 on: Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm
I hope against hope that Jurgen decides to hold on at our club after Ped leaves City. He'd never have a better opportunity to position Liverpool into a period of sustained domestic success than a post-Guardiola City.

Are Pep and Klopp due to leave at the same time?
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Yesterday at 09:53:04 pm
Are Pep and Klopp due to leave at the same time?

According to their current contracts, Guardiola leaves a year earlier.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm
According to their current contracts, Guardiola leaves a year earlier.

Pep would have fucked off by now if they'd won a CL.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:58:08 pm
It's not just the usual suspects though, is it?  It's teams and clubs and fans who we have almost nothing to do with. We have no history of rivalry with Leicester, but their fans seem to hate us.  It's like the manc-orientated media have just managed to drive some kind of narrative that we are to be hated; and everybody just loves to pile on the wagon because hating us is what the cool kids do.

But then minnows like Man City hate us even more, because even when we're being hated on, we still get more press than they do!

That's Mo's fault though, should've left it a few days ;D

Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2745 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Oh Ghost Town of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 07:00:50 pm
Right. I agree, but Shakespeare's intentions weren't to accurately depict Richard. They were to a) create a psychologically true villain and b) curry favour with the Queen. The deformity was a gift to him as he could build upon it and make it, at least partly, the cause of the character's malcontent. As a consequence we get a complex character who is nevertheless one of Shakespeare's most 'plain-dealing villains', to quote another of his malcontents.

In all fairness to Shakespeare, his depiction of Richard II and Henry IV was so unflattering to Elizabeth I's Lancastrian ancestors that he was almost thrown in prison for it. So he wasn't always out to curry favour with the monarch. There's also a strong argument that his depiction of Richard III was based heavily on Robert Cecil, one of the Elizabeth's most unpopular councillors who was largely despised by the people and had the exact same disabilities as Richard (according to Shakespeare's play).
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2746 on: Yesterday at 10:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm
According to their current contracts, Guardiola leaves a year earlier.

Curious to see where he'll go next? I know PSG is an obvious gag so I'll guess he'll take some time out touristing in Saudi Arabia and then go to Newcastle in around 3/4  years. For purely sporting reasons.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2747 on: Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 10:08:06 pm
That's Mo's fault though, should've left it a few days ;D



That did cross my mind. ;D

Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:57:33 pm
According to their current contracts, Guardiola leaves a year earlier.

I'm starting to feel more and more convinced that Guardiola will be strongly invited by City's owners to remain should there be even a hint of a suggestion that Klopp might sign a contract extension.
Re: Leicester City AKA The Plutocrats
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 08:07:23 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:37:41 pm
That did cross my mind. ;D

I'm starting to feel more and more convinced that Guardiola will be strongly invited by City's owners to remain should there be even a hint of a suggestion that Klopp might sign a contract extension.

Taken to Formby beach, have a Merc G Wagen parked on his legs and shot at with an AK47, type of invite?
