Agreed. I was going to mention the history in and around the place, inc the Bosworth Battlefield (though whether that's the correct site is unclear) but didn't think anyone would be interested. They've got some ancient ruins as well of some sort, can't remember now exactly. And Charnwood Forest nearby which I was once told is the highest point going eastwards until the Ural mountains in Russia (no idea if it's true).



FWIW, I think Richard III gets a bad press, even if he is a child killer. He's hardly done worse than other monarchs.



His actions have to be set within the context of their times, with the crown at stake. Certainly if you believe the story that Richard's elder brother, the King, was, in fact, a bastard. (In the actual sense of the word.)



Funny you should mention the exact location of the Battle - that was part of what us students were looking into. Since then, a white boar badge that would have been worn by one of Richard's men, some shot and evidence of cannon has been found on some private land near to where the White Boar flag still flies now. I think it was about two miles away from that spot? Personally, I think the battle was not a static thing and that the fighting was more spread out than initially thought. That as Henry's troops advanced and Richard's fell into retreat, the battle was simply won (or concluded) on the current Bosworth site.Honestly, I need to go back. I've been meaning to ever since Richard III's remains were excavated because there must be so much more to see and do since then. And, honestly, Leicester University were nothing short of pioneering in the way they went about handling the remains and positively identifying them.Honestly, I'm inclined to agree. I'm satisfied that he was responsible for the deaths of the Princes, but everything Richard did in the summer of 1483 reeked of a desperate man backed into a tight corner and fighting his way out. It seems like he was overtaken by events and it was his life or theirs.Anyway, apologies for derailing a footie thread with history! XD