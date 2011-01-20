I think the last post in that thread is well worth reading, for the humanity it shows at this time of year.



You’ve explained it very well there Koplass. The overconfidence, arrogance in many of these youngsters generally tends to diminish when they’ve had a few years in the world of work and realise that they aren’t the greatest thing since slice bread and people see they’re behaviour as c@ntish. I’ve see lads change massively between 18 and 22 years old.



Thanks for the link to that thread guys, gonna share itWhen I encounter the types described in the wild (am thinking a specific example of a group in their early thirties on the train up from London for the Chelsea game), what I always find so baffling is the absolute generosity/charity that their mates show them when they're being loud and terribly unfunny.Was near this guy with his girlfriend and three mates. The girlfriend and two of the mates were visibly (and verbally) embarrassed by him the entirety of the journey. Just wouldn't shut up. Was hyperactively loud and verbose, and what he was coming out with was just not remotely funny (and was brash and making families uncomfortable - I'm fine with brash, away from young families struggling, but can't tolerate unfunny shit being propped up by mates).But yaeh, the pathetic charity this one mate was showing him by laughing at everything (including being regularly called fat and overweight and other things by him) was almost the most intolerable thing.I think these kinds of guys are generally those sorts that lack a friend in their group who is willing to give them some hard truths, or cut them down a bit when they need it for their own good.