Author Topic: Leicester City  (Read 173908 times)

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2520 on: Today at 10:13:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 06:00:26 am
Correct.

2012/13  Liverpool  UEL last-32
2014/15  Liverpool  UCL group, UEL last-32
2015/16  Liverpool  sacked after two UCL games
2016/17  Celtic  UCL group
2017/18  Celtic  UCL group, UEL last-32
2018/19  Celtic  UEL last-32
2020/21  Leicester  UEL last-32
2021/22  Leicester  UCL group

15/16 should read two UEL games

His first two seasons at Celtic were huge successes, getting a Scottish team through the qualifiers and in to the CL group stages is a massive achievement these days, Stevie never managed it with Rangers.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2521 on: Today at 10:15:34 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 10:13:52 am
15/16 should read two UEL games

His first two seasons at Celtic were huge successes, getting a Scottish team through the qualifiers and in to the CL group stages is a massive achievement these days, Stevie never managed it with Rangers.

Hardly, even Neil Lennon did it with Celtic before Rodgers was there. They were much more competitive too. Rodgers' crew got absolutely kicked to death more than once.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2522 on: Today at 10:32:24 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 10:01:05 am
I still don't really get the bitterness towards Rodgers. He ultimately wasn't good enough for Liverpool but the chain of events led us to where we are now. But to compare him to people like Pardew, McLaren and Bruce?  ??? He's achieved more in his 13 years as a manager than the three of them combined in about 60 years.

It's not bitterness at all. i didn't like his style (the envelopes, the Mourinho it's me if we win, the team if they lose). I just think Brendan was punching above his weight with us. Only Souness (SPL) Houllier (Ligue 1) and Rafa (La Liga) had won a European league title (with the exception of King Kenny) before Klopp arrived.

I know Pelligrini, Ranieri are the exception to the rule for both Man City & Leicester in winning the PL but both had extensive careers before they won a league title.

Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2523 on: Today at 10:38:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:32:24 am
It's not bitterness at all. i didn't like his style (the envelopes, the Mourinho it's me if we win, the team if they lose). I just think Brendan was punching above his weight with us. Only Souness (SPL) Houllier (Ligue 1) and Rafa (La Liga) had won a European league title (with the exception of King Kenny) before Klopp arrived.

I know Pelligrini, Ranieri are the exception to the rule for both Man City & Leicester in winning the PL but both had extensive careers before they won a league title.

Whats winning a European league title got to do with anything? Seems an odd thing to hold against someone, particularly when our most successful managers ever are in the same boat. And still doesn't really explain why you're comparing him to people like Pardew, Bruce and McLaren when he's done really well at both clubs he's managed since he left us.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2524 on: Today at 10:56:26 am »
Quote from: fucking baubles on Today at 10:38:38 am
Whats winning a European league title got to do with anything? Seems an odd thing to hold against someone, particularly when our most successful managers ever are in the same boat. And still doesn't really explain why you're comparing him to people like Pardew, Bruce and McLaren when he's done really well at both clubs he's managed since he left us.

Yes he won the treble 3 times for Rangers. But then again Neil Lennon  has 5 Titles, 4 Doubles, 1 Triple. As for FA Cups (derided on here by many) the likes of Martínez & Arteta are managers who've won it recently.

As for joining us it's about qualifications for one of the biggest jobs in football. Rafa, Kenny, Klopp all had experience of winning things over a whole season.

Brendan Rodgers will bounce around the top half of PL clubs for the remainder of his career. FFS, most on here were hoping he'd Join Man United.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2525 on: Today at 11:06:36 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:56:26 am
Yes he won the treble 3 times for Rangers. But then again Neil Lennon  has 5 Titles, 4 Doubles, 1 Triple. As for FA Cups (derided on here by many) the likes of Martínez & Arteta are managers who've won it recently.

As for joining us it's about qualifications for one of the biggest jobs in football. Rafa, Kenny, Klopp all had experience of winning things over a whole season.

Brendan Rodgers will bounce around the top half of PL clubs for the remainder of his career. FFS, most on here were hoping he'd Join Man United.

So the other way around, winning titles at Celtic first, and you'd have been fine with him? ;D Odd rationale.

He's not at the top level as a manager, but sorry it is clearly bitterness by a few still to be denigrating him to the level you/they do. He is what he is, which is a good PL manager. Probably at the right level for him, that 5th-10th spot of decent but not great teams. Lumping him in with managers whose only achievements in 20+ years of management is occasionally staving off relegation is a bit odd.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2526 on: Today at 11:09:52 am »
He strikes me as a considered and intelligent coach with the personality of a middle manager. Makes me appreciate klopp all the more.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2527 on: Today at 11:12:55 am »
Rodgers is above average. That's it. It's not even open for debate. It's obvious he hasn't moved on at all from when he was with us.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2528 on: Today at 11:35:40 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:12:55 am
Rodgers is above average. That's it. It's not even open for debate. It's obvious he hasn't moved on at all from when he was with us.
I think the interesting question is why he hasn't moved on or developed. Is it unwillingness to learn, or the lack of awareness that he needs to learn. Or is it something else? Does he delegate enough? Does he actively seek out other views?

This is not a criticism of Rodgers per se as it's a common phenomenon, but I always got the impression when with us, that he often felt like he had to justify why he got the job and part of that was showing that he didn't need any help.

I've got an old mate, who while still relatively young, got promoted to a key role in a good sized Plc. The job ended up swamping him and they eventually brought someone in over his head. The first thing the new guy did was to bring in more people. He's said that if he had his time again, he'd have had the balls to tell the interview panel that if he took the role he'd need at least 3 more people. But at the time, he thought asking for help would be a sign that he couldn't do the job.
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2529 on: Today at 11:58:02 am »
2015/16 - we were in the EL not CL.
Online Zee_26

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,262
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leicester City
« Reply #2530 on: Today at 12:10:09 pm »
What holds Rodgers back is that when the team's confidence drops and momentum stalls, he struggles badly to turn things around. If his teams play poorly in a couple of games, there's a strong chance that run will extend to 7 or 8 games. If anything, the performance of his teams gets progressively worse and more negative the longer it goes on, and it's like the players forget a lot of what got them wins in the first place.
