Rodgers is above average. That's it. It's not even open for debate. It's obvious he hasn't moved on at all from when he was with us.



I think the interesting question is why he hasn't moved on or developed. Is it unwillingness to learn, or the lack of awareness that he needs to learn. Or is it something else? Does he delegate enough? Does he actively seek out other views?This is not a criticism of Rodgers per se as it's a common phenomenon, but I always got the impression when with us, that he often felt like he had to justify why he got the job and part of that was showing that he didn't need any help.I've got an old mate, who while still relatively young, got promoted to a key role in a good sized Plc. The job ended up swamping him and they eventually brought someone in over his head. The first thing the new guy did was to bring in more people. He's said that if he had his time again, he'd have had the balls to tell the interview panel that if he took the role he'd need at least 3 more people. But at the time, he thought asking for help would be a sign that he couldn't do the job.